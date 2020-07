Drivers in Texas who think it's ok to be on their phones whilst driving



One has just ran into the back of my wife driving the F150 at about 40-50 mph. Threw the truck across 3 lanes of traffic. Thank fuck her and my son are ok and than fuck they weren't in the Audi. The other F150 is totaled and I think ours will be too.



Livid at the moment, but all they have is stiffness in necks and back, so thank fuck they are ok. Fucking wankers who use their phones and stupid fucking laws over here that it's ok to use phone whilst driving