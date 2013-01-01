« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28200 on: Yesterday at 06:29:45 AM
My laptop not booting up when i switched it on, so unplugged it & removed the battery for a few seconds, then reinserted the battery & plugged it back in, it's now back to normal.
24∗7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28201 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 AM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on July  3, 2020, 11:51:35 PM
Fucking dickhead in a facebook group I'm in, declaring that, after 45 years of supporting LFC, he's no longer a fan because we support the BLM campaign  :butt
Gobshite  :wanker
Send his name to the ticket office. Or to the Press Officer...
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28202 on: Yesterday at 08:46:41 AM
We've spent months in lockdown fucking the economy and peoples livelihoods to keep the older generation safe and alive, then I goes for milk just now, barbers is rammed, like Christmas gone mad (1m social distance observed) and there are 3 fellas, youngest had to be at least 70, all waiting to get haircuts :butt :butt :butt
The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28203 on: Yesterday at 09:55:42 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:46:41 AM
We've spent months in lockdown fucking the economy and peoples livelihoods to keep the older generation safe and alive, then I goes for milk just now, barbers is rammed, like Christmas gone mad (1m social distance observed) and there are 3 fellas, youngest had to be at least 70, all waiting to get haircuts :butt :butt :butt

It's the danger, Rob, wouldn't waste money betting on a second spike, it will happen.

Not sure how the oldies are out, I'm still not allowed out to shops etc until 1st August.
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28204 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 AM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 09:55:42 AM
It's the danger, Rob, wouldn't waste money betting on a second spike, it will happen.

Not sure how the oldies are out, I'm still not allowed out to shops etc until 1st August.

My stepdad is 79 next month, he shops early and goes for a bike ride and that is it. I won't go visit him even though I've not seen him this year. Yet round by me its like pension day every day.

The ONS figures show its the over 65's who are dying from this. Maybe, because of their age, loads think fuck it, I'm not wasting half of what life I might have left locked up?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28205 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 AM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on July  3, 2020, 11:51:35 PM
Fucking dickhead in a facebook group I'm in, declaring that, after 45 years of supporting LFC, he's no longer a fan because we support the BLM campaign  :butt
Gobshite  :wanker

Anyone can say they're a supporter but we will have our own share of dickheads.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28206 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:00:55 AM
My stepdad is 79 next month, he shops early and goes for a bike ride and that is it. I won't go visit him even though I've not seen him this year. Yet round by me its like pension day every day.

The ONS figures show its the over 65's who are dying from this. Maybe, because of their age, loads think fuck it, I'm not wasting half of what life I might have left locked up?

I'm an oldie myself but it does seem to be older people who are disregarding sensible precautions.

I doubt as if they've made a conscious decision to to take a risk just relying on a lifetime of stupidity to get them through.

And following what Rob says I've been going for bike rides and the need to avoid crowds has lead me to discover some new, interesting places. Same with walks. I avoid the canal and more popular walks and wander round rarely used footpaths. Peace and quiet and my weak bladder us kept under control.
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28207 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:19:48 AM
I'm an oldie myself but it does seem to be older people who are disregarding sensible precautions.

I doubt as if they've made a conscious decision to to take a risk just relying on a lifetime of stupidity to get them through.

And following what Rob says I've been going for bike rides and the need to avoid crowds has lead me to discover some new, interesting places. Same with walks. I avoid the canal and more popular walks and wander round rarely used footpaths. Peace and quiet and my weak bladder us kept under control.

We've found loads of walks near the Mersey, been great.

Also ace being a bloke and just being able to piss in the nearest bush ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28208 on: Yesterday at 12:11:09 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 11:44:04 AM
Also ace being a bloke and just being able to piss in the nearest bush ;D

Kinky.
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28209 on: Yesterday at 12:47:23 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:11:09 PM
Kinky.

I knew you'd drag it down you your level ;)
J_Kopite

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28210 on: Yesterday at 04:49:07 PM
"Big Zuu"
Carllfc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28211 on: Yesterday at 05:13:49 PM
People queuing to get into pubs
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28212 on: Yesterday at 08:12:55 PM
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 05:13:49 PM
People queuing to get into pubs

We booked so didn't have to queue ;D
The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28213 on: Yesterday at 08:23:50 PM
Although not my team, (I still have a vested interest) but how bad are Bournemouth?
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28214 on: Yesterday at 08:54:36 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 08:23:50 PM
Although not my team, (I still have a vested interest) but how bad are Bournemouth?

Such a shame to see them go to shit.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28215 on: Today at 08:43:07 AM
A friend of mine called up at 7:45 in the morning while he was on his way to the local bakery to pick up coffee. Just to catch up. On a Sunday.

Piss off seriously.
Billy The Kid

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28216 on: Today at 08:49:26 AM
Tomi Lahren

An insufferable little upstart who epitomises everything that is horribly grotesque about modern day "journalism"

 

So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28217 on: Today at 09:20:45 AM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:49:26 AM
Tomi Lahren

An insufferable little upstart who epitomises everything that is horribly grotesque about modern day "journalism"

Thankfully I'v never heard of him or her.

But now that you've warned me I'll ensure I give his or her's writings a wide berth.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28218 on: Today at 10:33:34 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:12:55 PM
We booked so didn't have to queue ;D

We booked into a place on Friday, 12-2. Had to buy food which was great. We asked the staff if the timings are strict. She said she doesn't give a shit how long we stay as long as we're spending money. We ended up getting asked to leave at 6.30 because I was singing Liverpool songs  :D
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28219 on: Today at 10:46:47 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:33:34 AM
We booked into a place on Friday, 12-2. Had to buy food which was great. We asked the staff if the timings are strict. She said she doesn't give a shit how long we stay as long as we're spending money. We ended up getting asked to leave at 6.30 because I was singing Liverpool songs  :D

Just wrong, curtailing celebrations

We could have booked for 4 hours, but chose 2. They had a booking for the table we were at, but we could have sat on a table out on the platform though (pub is the old station building) if we wanted to stay. We had the kids with us, so 2 hours was enough. We'd booked an Indian anyway. That was great too, their standard layout, tables good distance apart and back to back meant they didn't actually have to change to do the social distancing.
Just Elmo?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28220 on: Today at 12:29:47 PM
Automated call systems hanging up calls because they have decided your call isn't important... :no

My debit card is getting declined for some reason and my banks website says to phone and that they are open.

Spend 1o minutes going through their security on the phone and at the end it says sorry our lines are closed after confirming what the call was about.
rob19:6

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28221 on: Today at 02:07:11 PM
The Spitfire flypast for the NHS being held down south. The accepted birthplace of the NHS is Park Hospital, which is now known as Trafford General - should be flying over there.
stjohns

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28222 on: Today at 10:30:14 PM
Having a new topic I posted on LFC Forum being deemed not worthy of its own space and buried inside another similar one by somebody I dont know and never will know. A message would have been nice. Wont bother in future.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28223 on: Today at 11:24:41 PM
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 10:30:14 PM
Having a new topic I posted on LFC Forum being deemed not worthy of its own space and buried inside another similar one by somebody I dont know and never will know. A message would have been nice. Wont bother in future.

You OK hun?
stjohns

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #28224 on: Today at 11:33:05 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:24:41 PM
You OK hun?

Very fine fettle, thanks.
