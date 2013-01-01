My stepdad is 79 next month, he shops early and goes for a bike ride and that is it. I won't go visit him even though I've not seen him this year. Yet round by me its like pension day every day.



The ONS figures show its the over 65's who are dying from this. Maybe, because of their age, loads think fuck it, I'm not wasting half of what life I might have left locked up?



I'm an oldie myself but it does seem to be older people who are disregarding sensible precautions.I doubt as if they've made a conscious decision to to take a risk just relying on a lifetime of stupidity to get them through.And following what Rob says I've been going for bike rides and the need to avoid crowds has lead me to discover some new, interesting places. Same with walks. I avoid the canal and more popular walks and wander round rarely used footpaths. Peace and quiet and my weak bladder us kept under control.