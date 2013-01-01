Fucking dickhead in a facebook group I'm in, declaring that, after 45 years of supporting LFC, he's no longer a fan because we support the BLM campaign Gobshite
We've spent months in lockdown fucking the economy and peoples livelihoods to keep the older generation safe and alive, then I goes for milk just now, barbers is rammed, like Christmas gone mad (1m social distance observed) and there are 3 fellas, youngest had to be at least 70, all waiting to get haircuts
It's the danger, Rob, wouldn't waste money betting on a second spike, it will happen.Not sure how the oldies are out, I'm still not allowed out to shops etc until 1st August.
My stepdad is 79 next month, he shops early and goes for a bike ride and that is it. I won't go visit him even though I've not seen him this year. Yet round by me its like pension day every day.The ONS figures show its the over 65's who are dying from this. Maybe, because of their age, loads think fuck it, I'm not wasting half of what life I might have left locked up?
I'm an oldie myself but it does seem to be older people who are disregarding sensible precautions.I doubt as if they've made a conscious decision to to take a risk just relying on a lifetime of stupidity to get them through.And following what Rob says I've been going for bike rides and the need to avoid crowds has lead me to discover some new, interesting places. Same with walks. I avoid the canal and more popular walks and wander round rarely used footpaths. Peace and quiet and my weak bladder us kept under control.
Also ace being a bloke and just being able to piss in the nearest bush
people like big dick nick.
Kinky.
I am all for authoritarian rule
People queuing to get into pubs
Although not my team, (I still have a vested interest) but how bad are Bournemouth?
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Tomi LahrenAn insufferable little upstart who epitomises everything that is horribly grotesque about modern day "journalism"
We booked so didn't have to queue
We booked into a place on Friday, 12-2. Had to buy food which was great. We asked the staff if the timings are strict. She said she doesn't give a shit how long we stay as long as we're spending money. We ended up getting asked to leave at 6.30 because I was singing Liverpool songs
Having a new topic I posted on LFC Forum being deemed not worthy of its own space and buried inside another similar one by somebody I dont know and never will know. A message would have been nice. Wont bother in future.
You OK hun?
