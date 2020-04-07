Terrible isnt it



How long could the virus live on the inside of a discarded glove you think?



The thing with gloves (if the experts are right) is that they give people a false sense of security. Like the skin on your hands, gloves just give the virus another surface to attach to. People still instinctively touch their faces even with gloves on, and that's all it takes to get infected if your glove or hand has virus on it.I have worn gloves when shopping, but I continually spray the gloves with anti-bac that I carry in my jacket pocket. They say that if you don't clean the gloves as you would your hands, the risk is the same.With gloves that are disposed of, I'm sure the virus is viable for quite some time. They say it's viable for 2-3 days on plastic or steel, 24 hours on cardboard and up to 3 hours in the air after being coughed out by an infected person. I used to be a community care/support worker, and you treat your gloves as infected regardless, and dispose of them accordlingly.Basically, anyone who is carrying this virus and wearing gloves and/or a mask is leaving a little dose of it everywhere they dispose of those items. As plenty of people are unwitting carriers and spreaders, I'd give discarded gloves and masks a swerve.