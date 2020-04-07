« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1191548 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26800 on: April 7, 2020, 03:59:28 PM »
That the weather is glorious you can't enjoy it, you watch the weather turn to shit when they announce end of lockdown & everything back to normal :(
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Sardine Sniffer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,048
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26801 on: April 7, 2020, 04:01:01 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  7, 2020, 03:44:50 PM
Cunty teenagers - maybe younger! - leaving loads of empty beers cans down at the local bird reserve.

I hate teenagers.

Well, not all - at least 2% are not bad alright I guess.

I even hated myself as a teenager though - what a twat I was!

But I never EVER littered - hated littering even when I was a kid.

In fact, I hate littering even more than I hate teenagers!

Hmm, after some thought on the subject - I hate them both equally.

So teenagers and littering - we need a virus for both of them.

If I had my way, I'd kill teenagers at birth (thank you for that joke Jerry Sadowitz)

I live in a small village 8 mile south of Newcastle out in the countryside and I do a lot of cycling, mainly off road along tracks and trails and the amount of rubbish I see does my fucking head in.  Not just beer cans and crisp packets though, fly tipping c*nts leaving anything from fridge freezers, wardrobes to piles of bricks/rubble.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26802 on: April 7, 2020, 04:12:58 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  7, 2020, 03:59:28 PM
That the weather is glorious you can't enjoy it, you watch the weather turn to shit when they announce end of lockdown & everything back to normal :(
Well, plenty seem to be out enjoying Sefton Park at the moment. I can see six picnics on the review field and lots of people milling around.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26803 on: April 7, 2020, 04:18:22 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  7, 2020, 03:44:50 PM
Cunty teenagers - maybe younger! - leaving loads of empty beers cans down at the local bird reserve.

I hate teenagers.

Well, not all - at least 2% are not bad alright I guess.

I even hated myself as a teenager though - what a twat I was!

But I never EVER littered - hated littering even when I was a kid.

In fact, I hate littering even more than I hate teenagers!

Hmm, after some thought on the subject - I hate them both equally.

So teenagers and littering - we need a virus for both of them.

If I had my way, I'd kill teenagers at birth (thank you for that joke Jerry Sadowitz)
I particularly hate the people who sit in car parks at beauty spots and dump hundreds of those little metal gas canisters and McDonald's food wrappers out of their car windows then drive off, leaving the mess for others to clean up after them.

Scruffy bastards.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26804 on: April 7, 2020, 04:29:55 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  7, 2020, 04:18:22 PM
I particularly hate the people who sit in car parks at beauty spots and dump hundreds of those little metal gas canisters and McDonald's food wrappers out of their car windows then drive off, leaving the mess for others to clean up after them.

Scruffy bastards.
Take their tyres out mate  ;)

Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,747
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26805 on: April 7, 2020, 04:40:36 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  7, 2020, 02:09:17 PM
:D And a receipt.

Clever, you can claim it as a charitable donation.  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26806 on: April 7, 2020, 04:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  7, 2020, 04:12:58 PM
Well, plenty seem to be out enjoying Sefton Park at the moment. I can see six picnics on the review field and lots of people milling around.

Peeping Tom again 👀
Logged

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26807 on: April 7, 2020, 04:43:20 PM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  7, 2020, 04:29:55 PM
Take their tyres out mate  ;)
That's a good idea. I could incorporate it into my daily exercise routine. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26808 on: April 7, 2020, 04:46:23 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  7, 2020, 04:41:25 PM
Peeping Tom again 👀
*Puts binoculars down in order to reply*

How dare you!  :P🔭
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26809 on: April 7, 2020, 04:50:13 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  7, 2020, 04:41:25 PM
Peeping Tom again 👀
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  7, 2020, 04:46:23 PM
*Puts binoculars down in order to reply*

How dare you!  :P🔭

 :lmao
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26810 on: April 7, 2020, 04:52:19 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  7, 2020, 04:41:25 PM
Peeping Tom again 👀

Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  7, 2020, 04:46:23 PM
*Puts binoculars down in order to reply*

How dare you!  :P🔭

 ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26811 on: April 7, 2020, 05:08:59 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  7, 2020, 03:44:54 PM
Get off the fence and say what you really mean Rob 😀😀

The first thing I thought of when I read some of the comments in the COVID thread was this  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1dmFwDFnKI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1dmFwDFnKI</a>
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26812 on: April 7, 2020, 06:00:17 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  7, 2020, 04:18:22 PM
I particularly hate the people who sit in car parks at beauty spots and dump hundreds of those little metal gas canisters and McDonald's food wrappers out of their car windows then drive off, leaving the mess for others to clean up after them.

Scruffy bastards.

Hippy Crack?
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline jason67

  • He likes the 15cm morning glory boy!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26813 on: April 7, 2020, 08:19:09 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on April  7, 2020, 10:22:09 AM
Went into an empty Tesco for a shop

Few Ch@v5 came in to use the loo. Didnt even buy anything

Parked near me. 8 of them piled into two cars. One of them bragging about his mate openly  coughing around him.

Managed to get both regs and reported them to police
Fuckin snitches, can't stand them.  :wave

Logged
At last the TRUTH 26th April 2016

Still don't buy the s*n.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26814 on: April 7, 2020, 11:48:36 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April  7, 2020, 06:00:17 PM
Hippy Crack?
That's the stuff. Nitrous Oxide.

If people want to get high on it, that's their business, but I wish they'd bin their canisters rather than lashing hundreds of them all over the place.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,447
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26815 on: Yesterday at 02:34:34 PM »
People in work sitting on other people's desk or pulling their chair up to sit beside their mate while on break. They are the same ones complaining about social distancing issues in work. Bellends.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26816 on: Yesterday at 04:00:50 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 02:34:34 PM
People in work sitting on other people's desk or pulling their chair up to sit beside their mate while on break. They are the same ones complaining about social distancing issues in work. Bellends.

Put a rubber glove on then punch the fuckers
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Sardine Sniffer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,048
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26817 on: Yesterday at 05:31:25 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:00:50 PM
Put a rubber glove on then punch the fuckers
And then please dispose of the glove properly.

Just look at this.    :(

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-52188627
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26818 on: Yesterday at 05:58:59 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 05:31:25 PM
And then please dispose of the glove properly.

Just look at this.    :(

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-52188627

I fucking hate the British
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26819 on: Yesterday at 06:07:40 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:58:59 PM
I fucking hate the British
Some clever little shit bag decided it would be fun to scatter a box of them all over the road Sunday night or Monday morning Rob.

There was a 200/300m trail of them on the road when I took the dogs out.

Knowing what the ungrateful little fuckers are like round here they'll probably have robbed them off their family who needs them for work and wanting to be Billy big bollocks to their mates.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26820 on: Yesterday at 06:17:48 PM »
Tooth ache

And dentists of course shut - long few weeks ahead
Logged

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26821 on: Yesterday at 06:20:03 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:58:59 PM
I fucking hate the British

Yesterday we had to wait until an hour before sundown just to take the dog across to Sefton Park. All day there were just too many people there, so we gave it a swerve.

Anyway, walking down the path around the park I was looking around and said ''sign of the times'' to Mrs. Spion, as I observed how the litter dotted about came in the shape of numerous surgical gloves. It seems to be the same in many places now. Stuck in bushes around Asda as I queued last Friday were numerous used surgical gloves.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26822 on: Yesterday at 06:22:00 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 06:20:03 PM
Yesterday we had to wait until an hour before sundown just to take the dog across to Sefton Park. All day there were just too many people there, so we gave it a swerve.

Anyway, walking down the path around the park I was looking around and said ''sign of the times'' to Mrs. Spion, as I observed how the litter dotted about came in the shape of numerous surgical gloves. It seems to be the same in many places now. Stuck in bushes around Asda as I queued last Friday were numerous used surgical gloves.

Terrible isnt it

How long could the virus live on the inside of a discarded glove you think?
Logged

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26823 on: Yesterday at 06:38:20 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 06:22:00 PM
Terrible isnt it

How long could the virus live on the inside of a discarded glove you think?

The thing with gloves (if the experts are right) is that they give people a false sense of security. Like the skin on your hands, gloves just give the virus another surface to attach to. People still instinctively touch their faces even with gloves on, and that's all it takes to get infected if your glove or hand has virus on it.

I have worn gloves when shopping, but I continually spray the gloves with anti-bac that I carry in my jacket pocket. They say that if you don't clean the gloves as you would your hands, the risk is the same.

With gloves that are disposed of, I'm sure the virus is viable for quite some time. They say it's viable for 2-3 days on plastic or steel, 24 hours on cardboard and up to 3 hours in the air after being coughed out by an infected person. I used to be a community care/support worker, and you treat your gloves as infected regardless, and dispose of them accordlingly.

Basically, anyone who is carrying this virus and wearing gloves and/or a mask is leaving a little dose of it everywhere they dispose of those items. As plenty of people are unwitting carriers and spreaders, I'd give discarded gloves and masks a swerve.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26824 on: Yesterday at 07:06:31 PM »
I think the opposite, if everyone wore gloves and a mask the spread of the virus would slow right down but people would need to learn how to wear and dispose of them properly. What people need to assume is that they have the virus and wearing a mask will stop it spreading rather than stops you getting it.
Logged

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26825 on: Yesterday at 07:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 07:06:31 PM
I think the opposite, if everyone wore gloves and a mask the spread of the virus would slow right down but people would need to learn how to wear and dispose of them properly. What people need to assume is that they have the virus and wearing a mask will stop it spreading rather than stops you getting it.

And there lies the problem. As we are seeing now, so many people just can't behave responsibly. How stupid does a person have to be to wear gloves to help prevent them getting the virus ... then just throwing them on the ground, into bushes, dropping them on the pavement once they take them off?

The thing with gloves and masks is they are just another surface for the virus to attach to. Unless they are worn and disposed of absolutely correctly, they just give you a false sense of security. You still have to wash your hands meticulously after wearing them too. If a person is infected and disposes of their mask/gloves irresponsibly, they leave others open to infection if they happen to come into contact with those items.




Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Sardine Sniffer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,048
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26826 on: Yesterday at 07:24:36 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 07:06:31 PM
I think the opposite, if everyone wore gloves and a mask the spread of the virus would slow right down but people would need to learn how to wear and dispose of them properly. What people need to assume is that they have the virus and wearing a mask will stop it spreading rather than stops you getting it.
I have been out the house 5 times in 3 weeks and each time I'm wearing 2 masks and a pair of rubber cycling gloves.  Before I put the gloves on I wash my hands thoroughly, then I use hand sanitizing gel then I put the gloves on and then I spray the gloves on my hands with Dettol all in one disinfectant spray.  I make sure to not touch my face at all . . . . ohh, and the masks I have had for a long time, more than a year ago I bought 20 of them to use when cycling on the roads in town and used only a couple as I got more into cycling tracks and trails in the country due to too many arsehole idiot motorists wanting to kill me   ;D
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26827 on: Yesterday at 07:38:52 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:24:36 PM
I have been out the house 5 times in 3 weeks and each time I'm wearing 2 masks and a pair of rubber cycling gloves.  Before I put the gloves on I wash my hands thoroughly, then I use hand sanitizing gel then I put the gloves on and then I spray the gloves on my hands with Dettol all in one disinfectant spray.  I make sure to not touch my face at all . . . . ohh, and the masks I have had for a long time, more than a year ago I bought 20 of them to use when cycling on the roads in town and used only a couple as I got more into cycling tracks and trails in the country due to too many arsehole idiot motorists wanting to kill me   ;D

Unless you are wearing a face shield as well, then the mask will not stop you getting the virus, it gets in via the eyes. That's why the medics and nurses wear the visors. A lot of masks let vapour and droplets through anyway, so you need to be wearing the correct type. Surgical masks for example are only effective against large droplets, small ones can still penetrate and the loose fitting means the sides are unprotected. You really need a mask such as I have for ADR chemicals, seals to your face and has disposable filters

Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26828 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:07:40 PM
Some clever little shit bag decided it would be fun to scatter a box of them all over the road Sunday night or Monday morning Rob.

There was a 200/300m trail of them on the road when I took the dogs out.

Knowing what the ungrateful little fuckers are like round here they'll probably have robbed them off their family who needs them for work and wanting to be Billy big bollocks to their mates.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
I walk the dog past the district nurse base/hq under the flyover in Walton every day and there were 50+ used gloves in the carpark by there today.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26829 on: Yesterday at 07:56:03 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 07:45:08 PM
I walk the dog past the district nurse base/hq under the flyover in Walton every day and there were 50+ used gloves in the carpark by there today.
There's no hospitals or nursing stations anywhere near me mate.

These hadn't been casually dropped by careless NHS staff as they leave work, they'd been tossed for the hell of by some shitty little scrote who couldn't care less if nurses, doctors and carers are dying through lack of PPE.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26830 on: Yesterday at 07:57:11 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:56:03 PM
There's no hospitals or nursing stations anywhere near me mate.

These hadn't been casually dropped by careless NHS staff as they leave work, they'd been tossed for the hell of by some shitty little scrote who couldn't care less if nurses, doctors and carers are dying through lack of PPE.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

I wasn't doubting you, just mentioning it as I noticed it today.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26831 on: Yesterday at 08:08:44 PM »


Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 07:57:11 PM
I wasn't doubting you, just mentioning it as I noticed it today.

Yeah sorry mate I shouldn't bite

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Sardine Sniffer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,048
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26832 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 PM »
I wouldn't waste my time with the surgical/medical masks Rob, the ones I have are N95 respirator masks.

I feel daft enough as it is going into TESCO for a pound of tomatoes wearing those never mind going in wearing scuba diving gear   ;D
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,093
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #26833 on: Today at 03:30:32 AM »
This one is going in here.

A Plazzy Female bizzie goes like this on us today whilst in the park.

What ya doing ?

Chilling love on me break an having a can.

Finish your can and when I come back in five minutes you won't be here will you ?

We've all just slept walked into a fascist state .

Who's the looney now ?

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Up
« previous next »
 