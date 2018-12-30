« previous next »
That the weather is glorious you can't enjoy it, you watch the weather turn to shit when they announce end of lockdown & everything back to normal :(
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:44:50 PM
Cunty teenagers - maybe younger! - leaving loads of empty beers cans down at the local bird reserve.

I hate teenagers.

Well, not all - at least 2% are not bad alright I guess.

I even hated myself as a teenager though - what a twat I was!

But I never EVER littered - hated littering even when I was a kid.

In fact, I hate littering even more than I hate teenagers!

Hmm, after some thought on the subject - I hate them both equally.

So teenagers and littering - we need a virus for both of them.

If I had my way, I'd kill teenagers at birth (thank you for that joke Jerry Sadowitz)

I live in a small village 8 mile south of Newcastle out in the countryside and I do a lot of cycling, mainly off road along tracks and trails and the amount of rubbish I see does my fucking head in.  Not just beer cans and crisp packets though, fly tipping c*nts leaving anything from fridge freezers, wardrobes to piles of bricks/rubble.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:59:28 PM
That the weather is glorious you can't enjoy it, you watch the weather turn to shit when they announce end of lockdown & everything back to normal :(
Well, plenty seem to be out enjoying Sefton Park at the moment. I can see six picnics on the review field and lots of people milling around.
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:44:50 PM
Cunty teenagers - maybe younger! - leaving loads of empty beers cans down at the local bird reserve.

I hate teenagers.

Well, not all - at least 2% are not bad alright I guess.

I even hated myself as a teenager though - what a twat I was!

But I never EVER littered - hated littering even when I was a kid.

In fact, I hate littering even more than I hate teenagers!

Hmm, after some thought on the subject - I hate them both equally.

So teenagers and littering - we need a virus for both of them.

If I had my way, I'd kill teenagers at birth (thank you for that joke Jerry Sadowitz)
I particularly hate the people who sit in car parks at beauty spots and dump hundreds of those little metal gas canisters and McDonald's food wrappers out of their car windows then drive off, leaving the mess for others to clean up after them.

Scruffy bastards.
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:18:22 PM
I particularly hate the people who sit in car parks at beauty spots and dump hundreds of those little metal gas canisters and McDonald's food wrappers out of their car windows then drive off, leaving the mess for others to clean up after them.

Scruffy bastards.
Take their tyres out mate  ;)

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:09:17 PM
:D And a receipt.

Clever, you can claim it as a charitable donation.  ;)
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:12:58 PM
Well, plenty seem to be out enjoying Sefton Park at the moment. I can see six picnics on the review field and lots of people milling around.

Peeping Tom again 👀
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 04:29:55 PM
Take their tyres out mate  ;)
That's a good idea. I could incorporate it into my daily exercise routine. 😁
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 04:41:25 PM
Peeping Tom again 👀
*Puts binoculars down in order to reply*

How dare you!  :P🔭
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 04:41:25 PM
Peeping Tom again 👀
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:46:23 PM
*Puts binoculars down in order to reply*

How dare you!  :P🔭

 :lmao
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 04:41:25 PM
Peeping Tom again 👀

Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:46:23 PM
*Puts binoculars down in order to reply*

How dare you!  :P🔭

 ;D
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 03:44:54 PM
Get off the fence and say what you really mean Rob 😀😀

The first thing I thought of when I read some of the comments in the COVID thread was this  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1dmFwDFnKI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1dmFwDFnKI</a>
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:18:22 PM
I particularly hate the people who sit in car parks at beauty spots and dump hundreds of those little metal gas canisters and McDonald's food wrappers out of their car windows then drive off, leaving the mess for others to clean up after them.

Scruffy bastards.

Hippy Crack?
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 10:22:09 AM
Went into an empty Tesco for a shop

Few Ch@v5 came in to use the loo. Didnt even buy anything

Parked near me. 8 of them piled into two cars. One of them bragging about his mate openly  coughing around him.

Managed to get both regs and reported them to police
Fuckin snitches, can't stand them.  :wave

Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 06:00:17 PM
Hippy Crack?
That's the stuff. Nitrous Oxide.

If people want to get high on it, that's their business, but I wish they'd bin their canisters rather than lashing hundreds of them all over the place.
People in work sitting on other people's desk or pulling their chair up to sit beside their mate while on break. They are the same ones complaining about social distancing issues in work. Bellends.
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 02:34:34 PM
People in work sitting on other people's desk or pulling their chair up to sit beside their mate while on break. They are the same ones complaining about social distancing issues in work. Bellends.

Put a rubber glove on then punch the fuckers
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:00:50 PM
Put a rubber glove on then punch the fuckers
And then please dispose of the glove properly.

Just look at this.    :(

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-52188627
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:31:25 PM
And then please dispose of the glove properly.

Just look at this.    :(

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-52188627

I fucking hate the British
