The small things in life that really annoy you

Online Medellin

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25880 on: January 26, 2020, 12:42:14 AM
Bastard shitty viruses

Went down with a virus 2 days after crimbo, a week in bed..nausea & fatigue since..still running on half a tank even now.
Plus side bloods came back normal which gave us a boost..waiting on a couple more results of the mot i had.
Doesnt half put you on a downer when you wanna get up & out and get things done but you can't.
Small thing compared to some I suppose but I needed a moan.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online kesey

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25881 on: January 26, 2020, 03:01:06 AM
Divvies who are not aware when driving.

Today I got another close one.

On Smithdown in heavy traffic . I was totally aware of the traffic on my right hand side then some fella jumps in his van and looked at me when I was about 15 ft away or something . So as Iam by his door the soft C unt starts pulling out and for a split second I thought I was fucked. I had to bang on his window to make him aware and the dickhead goes...... 

Sorry.

You've just put my life at risk you soft C unt.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25882 on: January 26, 2020, 09:04:11 AM
Quote from: kesey on January 26, 2020, 03:01:06 AM
Divvies who are not aware when driving.

Today I got another close one.

On Smithdown in heavy traffic . I was totally aware of the traffic on my right hand side then some fella jumps in his van and looked at me when I was about 15 ft away or something . So as Iam by his door the soft C unt starts pulling out and for a split second I thought I was fucked. I had to bang on his window to make him aware and the dickhead goes...... 

Sorry.

You've just put my life at risk you soft C unt.

Look on the bright side. He could have got out with a machete! ;D
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25883 on: January 26, 2020, 11:26:47 AM
Quote from: Medellin on January 26, 2020, 12:42:14 AM
Bastard shitty viruses

Went down with a virus 2 days after crimbo, a week in bed..nausea & fatigue since..still running on half a tank even now.
Plus side bloods came back normal which gave us a boost..waiting on a couple more results of the mot i had.
Doesnt half put you on a downer when you wanna get up & out and get things done but you can't.
Small thing compared to some I suppose but I needed a moan.

Guessing you were given antibiotics?

If it's been hanging around for a month then it's good you're having tests.

Or eat an orange  :)
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25884 on: January 26, 2020, 11:53:24 AM
Opening a jar of beetroot. Had to use rubber palmed gardening gloves and then go and have a lie down.
Online kesey

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25885 on: January 26, 2020, 01:33:16 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 26, 2020, 09:04:11 AM
Look on the bright side. He could have got out with a machete! ;D

Hahaaaaa.
Online Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25886 on: January 26, 2020, 03:36:47 PM
those "meticulous" types you encounter ahead of you in queues in shops.  You know the ones I mean - ask for one thing, then when they get that make another very specific request, then another, then backpeddle on a previous request to make a further enquiry.

Just dealt with a guy like that.  By the time I gave up and walked out the queue was 5 deep behind me.  FFS man, it's a corner shop, not a fucking bank.  If you're really that desperate for £200 quid's worth of fivers, go the fucking Tesco up the road. 

Could practically feel the collective groan in the queue when he settled for £160 worth, but then went back to a previous request he'd made at least five minutes earlier, saying the lady behind the counter had done one thing instead of another.  Felt like fucking strangling the guy.
Online Medellin

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25887 on: January 26, 2020, 07:33:12 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on January 26, 2020, 11:26:47 AM
Guessing you were given antibiotics?

If it's been hanging around for a month then it's good you're having tests.

Or eat an orange  :)

Viral the Doc said..you have to be proper on your lazzies to get antibiotics these days.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25888 on: Yesterday at 10:09:54 AM
10 minutes ago I phoned to make a Dentists appointment.

The person who took the call, Receptionist, now she is one annoying c*nt of the highest order.    :no
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25889 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 AM
Quote from: Medellin on January 26, 2020, 07:33:12 PM
Viral the Doc said..you have to be proper on your lazzies to get antibiotics these days.

My mate got a bad chest thing over Christmas, his GP told him to drink honey and lemon.

He went to see his folks for Christmas and passed it on to them. Their GP gave them antibiotics and it cleared up in a few days.

He's just got over it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25890 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 PM
Doing a CBT course on Programming/Computing and finding out that the first fucking hour is some blert bleating on about all sorts of shite that have got fuck all to do with what you're trying to learn.

Then fast forwarding through the mountain of shite to get to the good bits only to find that somewhere among the verbal diarrhea was something you needed to know, so you have to go back and watch a load of bollocks til you get to it.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25891 on: Yesterday at 05:41:40 PM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 04:51:10 PM
Doing a CBT course on Programming/Computing and finding out that the first fucking hour is some blert bleating on about all sorts of shite that have got fuck all to do with what you're trying to learn.

Then fast forwarding through the mountain of shite to get to the good bits only to find that somewhere among the verbal diarrhea was something you needed to know, so you have to go back and watch a load of bollocks til you get to it.


Ha ha - that'll learn ya  :wave

Mine - finding out that the batteries in the remote have leaked all over inside of it.

Yeh, the remote has been playing up for a while but we all know that twisting them in the battery slot a couple of times usually works  :P







Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25892 on: Yesterday at 06:19:51 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:09:54 AM
10 minutes ago I phoned to make a Dentists appointment.

The person who took the call, Receptionist, now she is one annoying c*nt of the highest order.    :no
What time is your appointment; 2:30?
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25893 on: Yesterday at 06:22:32 PM
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:19:51 PM
What time is your appointment; 2:30?

 ::)


And what exactly is the root of your problem?

Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25894 on: Yesterday at 06:25:04 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:22:32 PM
::)


And what exactly is the root of your problem?



Sounds like it might be a new system they are having teething problems with.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25895 on: Yesterday at 06:27:25 PM
What Does the Dentist of the Year Receive?


A little plaque.     ;)
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25896 on: Yesterday at 07:42:00 PM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:25:04 PM
Sounds like it might be a new system they are having teething problems with.

Molar less...
Online Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25897 on: Today at 08:41:56 AM
another driving one. happened just over an hour ago and only calmed down a little bit from it

turning off sydenham bypass in belfast on to west link and only a couple of feet of room in front of me when some merc prick completely barged in causing me to jam on to avoid a pile up. absolute c*nt

i was that annoyed i got out of the car and banged on his window at next traffic light
"Watch where you're going dickhead"

he told me to fuck off. I spat on his window where he was sitting and told him "go fuck yourself you cocksucker"

he is lucky i didnt drag him out of the car. when i was getting back in to my car my lunch was on my seat, i was thinking i wish i had have smeared it on his windows. absolute prick. typical merc driving wanker who thinks everyone else is privileged to share the road with him.

also saw him weaving repeatedly in and out off traffic and duck and dive into different lanes to undertake others. shows what a c*nt he is

Online gwalk

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25898 on: Today at 10:05:37 AM
aye hes a a twat driving like that

but spitting and homophobic slurs isnt a good look

road rage is mad
Online Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25899 on: Today at 10:20:05 AM
i forgot to add he brake tested me after i blared the car horn at him

words and actions not a good choice but he was an absolute c*nt and as i said hes lucky he didnt get a thump
Offline pazcom

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25900 on: Today at 10:20:20 AM
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 08:41:56 AM
another driving one. happened just over an hour ago and only calmed down a little bit from it

turning off sydenham bypass in belfast on to west link and only a couple of feet of room in front of me when some merc prick completely barged in causing me to jam on to avoid a pile up. absolute c*nt

i was that annoyed i got out of the car and banged on his window at next traffic light
"Watch where you're going dickhead"

he told me to fuck off. I spat on his window where he was sitting and told him "go fuck yourself you cocksucker"

he is lucky i didnt drag him out of the car. when i was getting back in to my car my lunch was on my seat, i was thinking i wish i had have smeared it on his windows. absolute prick. typical merc driving wanker who thinks everyone else is privileged to share the road with him.

also saw him weaving repeatedly in and out off traffic and duck and dive into different lanes to undertake others. shows what a c*nt he is

get a dashcam, save the footage and report them.
Online Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25901 on: Today at 10:24:23 AM
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 10:20:20 AM
get a dashcam, save the footage and report them.
definitely getting one after that
Offline pazcom

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25902 on: Today at 10:32:40 AM
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 10:24:23 AM
definitely getting one after that
plenty of options these days. I got one from Amazon for £17, certainly does the job at that price - I only really drive round my local town. If I did motorway miles I'd probably invest in a decent one.
Online gwalk

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25903 on: Today at 10:33:03 AM
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 10:20:05 AM
i forgot to add he brake tested me after i blared the car horn at him

words and actions not a good choice but he was an absolute c*nt and as i said hes lucky he didnt get a thump

hes a dangerous twat,

I usually find drivers in NI a lot friendlier and pleasent than we get down in Dublin, the M50 is a cesspit of idiots
Online Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25904 on: Today at 10:36:18 AM
Quote from: gwalk on Today at 10:33:03 AM
hes a dangerous twat,

I usually find drivers in NI a lot friendlier and pleasent than we get down in Dublin, the M50 is a cesspit of idiots

live up there but from dublin originally

both as bad as each other

Quote from: pazcom on Today at 10:32:40 AM
plenty of options these days. I got one from Amazon for £17, certainly does the job at that price - I only really drive round my local town. If I did motorway miles I'd probably invest in a decent one.

probably for basic one without a memory card. should be able to get front and rear one with card for 30 quid or so
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25905 on: Today at 11:29:52 AM
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 08:41:56 AM
another driving one. happened just over an hour ago and only calmed down a little bit from it

turning off sydenham bypass in belfast on to west link and only a couple of feet of room in front of me when some merc prick completely barged in causing me to jam on to avoid a pile up. absolute c*nt

i was that annoyed i got out of the car and banged on his window at next traffic light
"Watch where you're going dickhead"

he told me to fuck off. I spat on his window where he was sitting and told him "go fuck yourself you cocksucker"

he is lucky i didnt drag him out of the car. when i was getting back in to my car my lunch was on my seat, i was thinking i wish i had have smeared it on his windows. absolute prick. typical merc driving wanker who thinks everyone else is privileged to share the road with him.

also saw him weaving repeatedly in and out off traffic and duck and dive into different lanes to undertake others. shows what a c*nt he is

Never get out mate - you never know whether he has a mental problem or an anger issue.

Either one could get you stabbed and you could lose an eye or even die - and for what?

I used to be like that but nowadays I just back off and think 'twat' and then calm myself down.

Dashcams are fine but don't expect the police to do anything.

As much as I am for the police - and they did have a few good albums back in the day - a lot of them can't find their way out of the station to be of any use.



Online Just Elmo?

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25906 on: Today at 12:18:29 PM
Another driving one.... on my way to work the road I'm on merges with another one shortly before a roundabout. As I am merging I am indicating in plenty of time that I will be moving into the right hand lane as I need to be for the roundabout.The car behind me tries to cut in across the white lines before the roads have fully merged to try and get in front of me in the right lane despite me clearly indicating. We end up moving over at the same time with him far too close behind me and he starts flashing his lights like I was in the wrong.
Online Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25907 on: Today at 12:40:37 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:29:52 AM
Never get out mate - you never know whether he has a mental problem or an anger issue.

Either one could get you stabbed and you could lose an eye or even die - and for what?

I used to be like that but nowadays I just back off and think 'twat' and then calm myself down.

Dashcams are fine but don't expect the police to do anything.

As much as I am for the police - and they did have a few good albums back in the day - a lot of them can't find their way out of the station to be of any use.




only time i have ever got out in about 18 years of driving. and yeah it could have been worse

i didnt think of that. i got into work an hour later still heavily pissed off

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:18:29 PM
Another driving one.... on my way to work the road I'm on merges with another one shortly before a roundabout. As I am merging I am indicating in plenty of time that I will be moving into the right hand lane as I need to be for the roundabout.The car behind me tries to cut in across the white lines before the roads have fully merged to try and get in front of me in the right lane despite me clearly indicating. We end up moving over at the same time with him far too close behind me and he starts flashing his lights like I was in the wrong.
had that a few times down the years

be tempted to slow right down especially when going through the roundabout
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25908 on: Today at 01:13:15 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:18:29 PM
Another driving one.... on my way to work the road I'm on merges with another one shortly before a roundabout. As I am merging I am indicating in plenty of time that I will be moving into the right hand lane as I need to be for the roundabout.The car behind me tries to cut in across the white lines before the roads have fully merged to try and get in front of me in the right lane despite me clearly indicating. We end up moving over at the same time with him far too close behind me and he starts flashing his lights like I was in the wrong.


Or when you indicate to move lanes into a clear gap, and the car that's left the gap floors it to close said gap. As you're already part-way through your manoeuvre so keep going and the prick beeps, flashes & gesticulates.


Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Reply #25909 on: Today at 02:12:37 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 10:24:23 AM
definitely getting one after that

Get a Nextbase - the newer ones have forwards and rear view camers and they have a database you can upload the footage to.

Driving into work today - Black Audi driving like a c*nt - no shock there
