another driving one. happened just over an hour ago and only calmed down a little bit from it



turning off sydenham bypass in belfast on to west link and only a couple of feet of room in front of me when some merc prick completely barged in causing me to jam on to avoid a pile up. absolute c*nt



i was that annoyed i got out of the car and banged on his window at next traffic light

"Watch where you're going dickhead"



he told me to fuck off. I spat on his window where he was sitting and told him "go fuck yourself you cocksucker"



he is lucky i didnt drag him out of the car. when i was getting back in to my car my lunch was on my seat, i was thinking i wish i had have smeared it on his windows. absolute prick. typical merc driving wanker who thinks everyone else is privileged to share the road with him.



also saw him weaving repeatedly in and out off traffic and duck and dive into different lanes to undertake others. shows what a c*nt he is



