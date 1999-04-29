those "meticulous" types you encounter ahead of you in queues in shops. You know the ones I mean - ask for one thing, then when they get that make another very specific request, then another, then backpeddle on a previous request to make a further enquiry.
Just dealt with a guy like that. By the time I gave up and walked out the queue was 5 deep behind me. FFS man, it's a corner shop, not a fucking bank. If you're really that desperate for £200 quid's worth of fivers, go the fucking Tesco up the road.
Could practically feel the collective groan in the queue when he settled for £160 worth, but then went back to a previous request he'd made at least five minutes earlier, saying the lady behind the counter had done one thing instead of another. Felt like fucking strangling the guy.