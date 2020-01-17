I'd start parking as close to the supermarket as possible, seems to me that everybody has the same idea as you and parks further away so in theory it should leave more spaces near the building and less likelyhood of someone squeezing in next to you



Ohhh noooooo!!!Not a chance!!A while back. Asda car park not far from the store entrance. I'm walking back to my car that I'd parked right out of the way. Some woman gets in her car with neighbouring spaces all occupied. She starts reversing out if her bay but turns her wheel too soon and too much. She hits the car next to her. On seeing she is stuck, instead of going back in and trying again, she puts her foot on the gas and proceeds the gouge the other car further.A crowd is now gathering and watching in disbelief. She can't get out so goes back in to try again. She makes the exact same mistake again, and after much manoeuvring she manages to take the side out if the neighbouring car and rip her own bumper and wing apart in the process.Honestly, the further away from those loons the better. I'm thinking of getting one of those padded sumo suits for my car. Or maybe hire one of those urchins outside Anfield to look after my car while I go shopping.Beam me up, Scottie...When Roy Batty said in Blade Runner, "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe..." he wasn't talking about C-beams, the Shoulder of Orion or the Tannhäuser Gate. He was actually talking about parking his car at the Asda.