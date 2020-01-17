« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 641 642 643 644 645 [646]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really annoy you  (Read 1123668 times)

Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,797
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25800 on: January 17, 2020, 06:12:33 PM »
What the fuck kind of conversation have I just came into  :shite:
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,603
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25801 on: January 17, 2020, 06:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on January 17, 2020, 06:12:33 PM
What the fuck kind of conversation have I just came into  :shite:

I hold my hand up for it .

 ;D

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,407
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25802 on: January 17, 2020, 06:32:00 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 17, 2020, 06:12:07 PM
That's fair enough, but Mr Porsche was parked on his own on no man's land. There were hundreds of bays all over the place to park in without having to worry over her positioning being spot on.

Honestly, imagine you are sunbathing on a seven mile long beach. It's deserted apart from the little crowd by the beach bar. Then some clown walks up from nowhere and decides to put his towel almost touching yours. It was that kind of weird.  :o

First time we went to Dubai, got to the hotel at 9AM, room not ready and been awake for 26 hours, so dumps the cases and we go sit by the pool - no-one else there, Next thing, some local staying in the hotel comes and sits on the lounger next to me. Found that really annoying
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25803 on: January 17, 2020, 06:36:13 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 17, 2020, 01:08:53 PM
Yet more driver related stuff today.

At the retail park off Dunningsbridge Road this morning. Some fella (he was sat inside) parks his Porsche in a bay far from other cars. No doubt doing so in the hope that no clown dents his door when they get out of their own car in the next bay. I do the same all the time to try to prevent damage. Anyway, there are hundreds of spare spaces all around ... yet some woman turns up and parks in the next bay to the Porsche and only inches away from it. She then struggles to get out of her own car because the gap is so tight.  :no

What is wrong with these people? Same happens to me so often. I park well away from supermarket entrances, often with an exclusion zone of many bays between myself and the next car ... yet I'll come out and some gormless gobshite has parked two inches away from me in the next bay.  :butt

Why?

I'd start parking as close to the supermarket as possible, seems to me that everybody has the same idea as you and parks further away so in theory it should leave more spaces near the building and less likelyhood of someone squeezing in next to you  ;D
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25804 on: January 17, 2020, 06:40:59 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 eek! on January 17, 2020, 04:09:03 PM
Well, both systems generate revenue for the artist but in different ways. In this case I thought it was PPL...

"Royalties explained
The payments which PPL collects from businesses and broadcasters, and then passes on to the performers and recording rightsholders it represents, are sometimes referred to as royalties. Generally speaking, a royalty is a recurring (rather than one-off) payment in exchange for permission to use something. That permission can also be called a licence and so royalties are also sometimes known as licence fees."

How PPL royalties are calculated
"PPL calculates royalties based on how much each member has earned after money has been collected from licensees in the UK. We then distribute the money to the relevant performers and recording rightsholders, taking into consideration the deduction of costs and any other adjustments. This process differs slightly for international collections. The calculations for these are carried out by collective management organisations that have agreements with PPL. The final calculated amount is then provided to PPL for distribution."

https://www.ppluk.com/royalties-explained/



Since 2018, it's possible to combine them:


"PPL and PRS for Music are two separate collective management organisations (CMOs). PPL collects and distributes money on behalf of performers and record companies for the use of their recorded music. PRS for Music collects and distributes money on behalf of songwriters, composers and music publishers, for the use of their musical compositions and lyrics.

In 2018 PPL and PRS for Music joined forces to streamline part of what we do, coming together to launch
PPL PRS Ltd.

This joint venture means that businesses and organisations playing or performing music in public can now obtain a single licence, TheMusicLicence.

PPL and PRS for Music continue to set their respective public performance tariffs separately."

https://www.ppluk.com/about-us/difference-between-ppl-and-prs-for-music/

Much easier now for small businesses like us hairdressers to only pay the one licence as we used to have to get both.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,860
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25805 on: January 17, 2020, 06:41:04 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 17, 2020, 06:12:07 PM
That's fair enough, but Mr Porsche was parked on his own on no man's land. There were hundreds of bays all over the place to park in without having to worry over her positioning being spot on.

Honestly, imagine you are sunbathing on a seven mile long beach. It's deserted apart from the little crowd by the beach bar. Then some clown walks up from nowhere and decides to put his towel almost touching yours. It was that kind of weird.  :o

Wasn't that a Mr Bean sketch? :D
Logged

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,988
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25806 on: January 17, 2020, 07:39:56 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on January 17, 2020, 06:36:13 PM
I'd start parking as close to the supermarket as possible, seems to me that everybody has the same idea as you and parks further away so in theory it should leave more spaces near the building and less likelyhood of someone squeezing in next to you  ;D

Ohhh noooooo!!!
Not a chance!!

A while back. Asda car park not far from the store entrance. I'm walking back to my car that I'd parked right out of the way. Some woman gets in her car with neighbouring spaces all occupied. She starts reversing out if her bay but turns her wheel too soon and too much. She hits the car next to her. On seeing she is stuck, instead of going back in and trying again, she puts her foot on the gas and proceeds the gouge the other car further.

A crowd is now gathering and watching in disbelief. She can't get out so goes back in to try again. She makes the exact same mistake again, and after much manoeuvring she manages to take the side out if the neighbouring car and rip her own bumper and wing apart in the process.

Honestly, the further away from those loons the better. I'm thinking of getting one of those padded sumo suits for my car. Or maybe hire one of those urchins outside Anfield to look after my car while I go shopping.

Beam me up, Scottie...  :odd

When Roy Batty said in Blade Runner, "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe..." he wasn't talking about C-beams, the Shoulder of Orion or the Tannhäuser Gate. He was actually talking about parking his car at the Asda.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2020, 07:45:03 PM by Sons of pioneerS »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,988
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25807 on: January 17, 2020, 07:41:04 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 17, 2020, 06:41:04 PM
Wasn't that a Mr Bean sketch? :D
If it wasn't, it probably should be.  ;)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25808 on: January 17, 2020, 07:42:53 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 17, 2020, 06:12:07 PM
That's fair enough, but Mr Porsche was parked on his own on no man's land. There were hundreds of bays all over the place to park in without having to worry over her positioning being spot on.

Honestly, imagine you are sunbathing on a seven mile long beach. It's deserted apart from the little crowd by the beach bar. Then some clown walks up from nowhere and decides to put his towel almost touching yours. It was that kind of weird.  :o

Take a shit on his beach towel... Be careful not to fall over, though...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline reddebs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25809 on: January 17, 2020, 07:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 17, 2020, 07:39:56 PM
Ohhh noooooo!!!
Not a chance!!

A while back. Asda car park not far from the store entrance. I'm walking back to my car that I'd parked right out of the way. Some woman gets in her car with neighbouring spaces all occupied. She starts reversing out if her bay but turns her wheel too soon and too much. She hits the car next to her. On seeing she is stuck, instead of going back in and trying again, she puts her foot on the gas and proceeds the gouge the other car further.

A crowd is now gathering and watching in disbelief. She can't get out so goes back in to try again. She makes the exact same mistake again, and after much manoeuvring she manages to take the side out if the neighbouring car and rip her own bumper and wing apart in the process.

Honestly, the further away from those loons the better. I'm thinking of getting one of those padded sumo suits for my car. Or maybe hire one of those urchins outside Anfield to look after my car while I go shopping.

Beam me up, Scottie...  :odd

When Roy Batty said in Blade Runner, "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe..." he wasn't talking about C-beams, the Shoulder of Orion or the Tannhäuser Gate. He was actually talking about parking his car at the Asda.

Ahahaha that's hilarious mate, seriously I can't believe there are people that incompetent.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,300
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25810 on: January 17, 2020, 11:19:13 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on January 17, 2020, 12:47:06 PM
You need to man up mate.

And you need to brrrrrrrrr off, mate. 😉
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25811 on: January 17, 2020, 11:55:20 PM »
Quote from: kesey on January 17, 2020, 05:00:42 PM
Haha.

It's nice to know that my digestive system works proper too. I actually prefer Indian squat toilets as it flies out. I went through a phase once of actually squatting on my toilet at home but one night whilst drunk I fell off.





Way too much information there .
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25812 on: January 18, 2020, 12:34:51 AM »
Driving on country roads slowly, which in a way is fine but then to join a dual carriage way at 50 mph with 10 cars queued behind them ultimately trying to join at 30 mph means they deserve to die simple as.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,603
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25813 on: January 18, 2020, 01:49:31 AM »
Quote from: 24/50 eek! on January 17, 2020, 05:25:44 PM
You need one these, laaaa.....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YbYWhdLO43Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YbYWhdLO43Q</a>

(One of the funniest commercials I've ever seen ;D )

Just watched that . It's so true . Funnay as fuck that video .

 ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,407
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25814 on: January 18, 2020, 09:13:48 AM »
Quote from: BobOnATank on January 18, 2020, 12:34:51 AM
Driving on country roads slowly, which in a way is fine but then to join a dual carriage way at 50 mph with 10 cars queued behind them ultimately trying to join at 30 mph means they deserve to die simple as.

Joining a motorway at those speeds is even worse. I did once see a car come out of Knutsford services and actually stop at the end of the slip road :butt

One I hate when I'm on the trucks, I'll be doing 56mph in lane 1, car will come up the slip road matching me, I'm aware of them and backing off and instead of accelerating, they fucking brake and then sit next to me. If lane 2 was clear I would have already moved into that, so I cannot move from where I am, so it is up top you to sort yourself out.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,072
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25815 on: January 19, 2020, 01:38:12 PM »
Election posters. The place is fucking destroyed with them here in Ireland at the moment. What I find particularly annoying is when you see 20+ of the same fucking poster plastered on every lamp post along the same street. It's 2020 for fuck sake. Most digital technologies are developed to enable communication. There are literally hundreds of ways to get your message out there and connect directly with people. Hence I find it staggering that this type of backward behaviour is still tolerated in the arena of politics. A fucking eye sore is all they are
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25816 on: January 19, 2020, 03:33:30 PM »
How the official LFC android app team notification shows the keeper, defence and then a massive picture so you can't see the rest, have to click into the app, which takes you to the filler story about who might have a knock from Thursday.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,600
Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
« Reply #25817 on: Today at 09:17:58 AM »
When posters on football forums write bias when it should be biased.

Eg. I know Im probably bias, but we blah blah blah...

No idea why this annoys me so much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 641 642 643 644 645 [646]   Go Up
« previous next »
 