That is the very thing Rob, it is my health I am thinking of. I get pissed off forever hearing / reading of people in their 40's 50's and 60's having heart attacks, strokes getting cancer and all the rest of it. Yeah, it is great eating crisps, chocolate, pizza, pie and chips and drinking beer but if it is a regular thing, a lifestyle then sooner or later, one way or the other our health is going to suffer and we pay for it. I have no idea if you are overweight or not, I'm not qualified to say but if you think you are then it's a simple matter of burning off more calories than you consume. Which is easier said than done. Good luck with everything man
Poor diet and lack of exercise, mainly due to depression, has been my issue for the last 2 years. It's all around my belly now and causing indigestion during the night. I've now had enough of eating and drinking, I've gone off wine and the thought of big meals does not appeal.
Going to stay in the lakes in a cabin today til Monday, nice chill out, bit of gin and Baileys in the hot tub, some walks then NYE is the last day of shite as I work to lose fat for our Tenerife holiday in early Feb.