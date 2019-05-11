Skinny twat



Add half of you again and that is where I am right now. I've got A LOT of work to do starting January if I don't want to end up in an early grave.



I probably am too, but see above



That is the very thing Rob, it is my health I am thinking of. I get pissed off forever hearing / reading of people in their 40's 50's and 60's having heart attacks, strokes getting cancer and all the rest of it. Yeah, it is great eating crisps, chocolate, pizza, pie and chips and drinking beer but if it is a regular thing, a lifestyle then sooner or later, one way or the other our health is going to suffer and we pay for it. I have no idea if you are overweight or not, I'm not qualified to say but if you think you are then it's a simple matter of burning off more calories than you consume. Which is easier said than done. Good luck with everything man