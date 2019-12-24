« previous next »
The small things in life that really annoy you

So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 01:45:46 PM
Quote from: stjohns on December 24, 2019, 12:31:50 PM
Cling film winding back on itself. Try finding that fucking edge!!

Cellotape is worse.
debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 02:00:15 PM
Oh come on guys you just unroll slightly more than you need and double it back!!

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 02:01:05 PM
Cut my balls shaving.

Make your jokes..
Jul Chrimbo?

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 02:46:38 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 24, 2019, 02:01:05 PM
Cut my balls shaving.

Make your jokes..

Shaving your balls? You need to sack that off.
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 03:17:07 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 24, 2019, 02:01:05 PM
Cut my balls shaving.

Make your jokes..

Teed off about that, I'm certain...
Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 04:32:19 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 24, 2019, 02:01:05 PM
Cut my balls shaving.

Make your jokes..
Your balls are on your face?  :o
Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 04:49:14 PM
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 24, 2019, 04:32:19 PM
Your balls are on your face?  :o

He's a contortionist   ;)
stjohns

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 06:07:49 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 24, 2019, 02:01:05 PM
Cut my balls shaving.

Make your jokes..

Dickhead. Or pornstar?
Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 09:28:34 PM
I hate posting family shit but Mrs is pissing me off no end

All she does is whinge bitch and complain. To the point where I don't think I'm even looking forward to tomorrow now

She knows fucking well I was up until 4am getting shit together and do you think she appreciates it? Not a fucking chance

I put enough into life and don't expect much back.

Earlier she suggested sitting down to watch elf then spends the whole film bitching work needs to be done. It was her idea to watch the fucking thing

Every fucking job she does you would swear she just ran a marathon. Everything's a fucking hassle

You would think I did fuck all in the house and with the kid

She fucking gets enough out of me.

I'm looking through Facebook now and everyone's in the spirit

I'm not cos all fucking day Its just nag whinge moan bitch
Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 10:32:15 PM
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 24, 2019, 09:28:34 PM
I hate posting family shit but Mrs is pissing me off no end

All she does is whinge bitch and complain. To the point where I don't think I'm even looking forward to tomorrow now

She knows fucking well I was up until 4am getting shit together and do you think she appreciates it? Not a fucking chance

I put enough into life and don't expect much back.

Earlier she suggested sitting down to watch elf then spends the whole film bitching work needs to be done. It was her idea to watch the fucking thing

Every fucking job she does you would swear she just ran a marathon. Everything's a fucking hassle

You would think I did fuck all in the house and with the kid

She fucking gets enough out of me.

I'm looking through Facebook now and everyone's in the spirit

I'm not cos all fucking day Its just nag whinge moan bitch
Sounds like you're married to my ex wife  ;D
It'll be different tomorrow morning when you see how excited your little one is  :wave
Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 10:36:35 PM
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on December 24, 2019, 10:32:15 PM
Sounds like you're married to my ex wife  ;D
It'll be different tomorrow morning when you see how excited your little one is  :wave
if so be even happier if you took her back
debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 10:43:25 PM
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 24, 2019, 09:28:34 PM
I hate posting family shit but Mrs is pissing me off no end

All she does is whinge bitch and complain. To the point where I don't think I'm even looking forward to tomorrow now

She knows fucking well I was up until 4am getting shit together and do you think she appreciates it? Not a fucking chance

I put enough into life and don't expect much back.

Earlier she suggested sitting down to watch elf then spends the whole film bitching work needs to be done. It was her idea to watch the fucking thing

Every fucking job she does you would swear she just ran a marathon. Everything's a fucking hassle

You would think I did fuck all in the house and with the kid

She fucking gets enough out of me.

I'm looking through Facebook now and everyone's in the spirit

I'm not cos all fucking day Its just nag whinge moan bitch
It's a stressful time for everyone mate.  Emotions are running high, everyones knackered and we're all fucked off with having to have all the latest shit and worrying we've missed something.

Give her a big hug, like a really big bear hug type hug, thank her for everything she's done to make tomorrow perfect and tell her how much you appreciate her.

Hopefully you'll both feel better.

Oh and ignore all the false, everything's fucking rosy for everyone else shit on social media as it's anything but.

nuts100

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
December 24, 2019, 10:50:18 PM
My wife has been wrapping presents all day in the closet, jokes aside
Asked if I could help, no I can do this and you wrap like a spazz

Comes out 5 hrs later, you couldve helped as she sees me with a couple beers
Love you babes want a gin and tonic

OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Yesterday at 01:42:06 AM
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 24, 2019, 04:32:19 PM
Your balls are on your face?  :o

Hes a dickhead.
J-Mc-

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Yesterday at 02:34:36 AM
Ordering something, payment going through via paypal so cant cancel it, yet the website saying the order could not be completed.

Paypal claim it is. Fuck sake.
Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Yesterday at 04:51:25 PM
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on December 24, 2019, 10:43:25 PM

all good now thanks.

Sorry but did need to vent last night. Wasn't drunk. Just pissed off. All good now which is main thing

Happy xmas rawkites
debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on Yesterday at 04:51:25 PM
all good now thanks.

Sorry but did need to vent last night. Wasn't drunk. Just pissed off. All good now which is main thing

Happy xmas rawkites


OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Yesterday at 10:34:31 PM
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on Yesterday at 04:51:25 PM
all good now thanks.

Sorry but did need to vent last night. Wasn't drunk. Just pissed off. All good now which is main thing

Happy xmas rawkites

Thats all well and good mate but could you just finish that washing up.

Jake

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Yesterday at 11:02:51 PM
My family at Xmas

Specifically the fact they don't get me or the missus owt for Xmas.

Now they're not stingy people, they put me through law school, give us a bit of money towards the deposit, gave me money towards my car last year, if I ever needed they'd be there for me in a flash. They're just not thoughtful at all so at birthdays and Xmases we get fuck all, which is then compounded when we go to her family's and they treat me like one of their own with a pile of pressies and a cheque to boot (it's way too generous and I wouldn't expect anything like).

What a selfish thing to moan about eh, but it's just the fact they couldn't give less of a shit about special occasions.
Capon Debaser

Re: The small things in life that really annoy you
Today at 01:43:20 AM
Quote from: Jingle Hells Razor Smells on December 24, 2019, 09:28:34 PM
I hate posting family shit but Mrs is pissing me off no end

All she does is whinge bitch and complain. To the point where I don't think I'm even looking forward to tomorrow now

She knows fucking well I was up until 4am getting shit together and do you think she appreciates it? Not a fucking chance

I put enough into life and don't expect much back.

Earlier she suggested sitting down to watch elf then spends the whole film bitching work needs to be done. It was her idea to watch the fucking thing

Every fucking job she does you would swear she just ran a marathon. Everything's a fucking hassle

You would think I did fuck all in the house and with the kid

She fucking gets enough out of me.

I'm looking through Facebook now and everyone's in the spirit

I'm not cos all fucking day Its just nag whinge moan bitch
If I closed my eyes id swear I was watching a re-run of the A-Team listening to a certain Mr B.A. Maracas jive talkin' boot a jovial but mentally unstable cottage homes resident, Howling Mad Murdock ,and id say ''I AINT DRINKIN NO MILK FOO'' an kick that bird chap  to the kerb




