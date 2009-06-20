« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 98992 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1280 on: November 9, 2024, 06:26:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on November  9, 2024, 12:12:51 am
Rory Mcilroy just described musk as the smartest guy in the world. How stupid does a person have to be to believe Musk is the smartest person in the world?

Musk isnt, hes the greatest salesman who steals others hard work and makes them publically successful.

His original wealth is based on slavery as well.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1281 on: November 9, 2024, 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  9, 2024, 06:26:01 am
Musk isnt, hes the greatest salesman who steals others hard work and makes them publically successful.

His original wealth is based on slavery as well.
He is Thomas  Edison Mk 2
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1282 on: November 10, 2024, 11:29:16 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November  9, 2024, 01:48:52 am
Rory's been golfing with Trump for years, right? No idea about his politics but I expect the shit rubs off.

He played with him once in 2017 and he got eviscerated for it. In 2020 he was critical of Trump and said he wouldnt play with him again. But now hes reaching out to musk.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,999
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1283 on: November 11, 2024, 03:41:51 am »
Fair enough, accusation withdrawn!
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1284 on: November 12, 2024, 10:54:32 pm »
Now on blue sky which is absolutely exploding


Huge uptake over the last few days and twitter definitely slowing down
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,276
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1285 on: November 12, 2024, 11:13:15 pm »
I  haven't noticed a difference Twitter still seems the same to me.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1286 on: November 13, 2024, 08:28:24 pm »
Quote
Guardian will no longer post on Elon Musks X from its official accounts
Platforms coverage of US election crystallised longstanding concerns about its content, says Guardian

The Guardian has announced it will no longer post content on Elon Musks social media platform, X, from its official accounts.

In an announcement to readers, the news organisation said it considered the benefits of being on the platform formerly called Twitter were now outweighed by the negatives, citing the often disturbing content found on it.

We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X, the Guardian said.

The Guardian has more than 80 accounts on X with approximately 27 million followers.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/nov/13/the-guardian-no-longer-post-on-x-twitter-elon-musk
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,999
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1287 on: November 13, 2024, 11:57:30 pm »
Good.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1288 on: November 14, 2024, 08:22:20 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 13, 2024, 11:57:30 pm
Good.

Not that it matters to him now that he owns 3 branches of the US government. But current estimates are that Twatter is now valued at roughly $9b.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1289 on: November 14, 2024, 02:06:46 pm »
Let's hope it continues!

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Bundesliga club St. Pauli have decided to leave X! 👋

Their statement for the withdrawal: "Owner Elon Musk has turned a debate room into a hate amplifier that can also influence the Bundestag election campaign."

"In addition, after his election victory, Donald Trump announced that he would make Musk the head of an agency that will be newly created."

"Musk had already actively supported Trump during the election campaign, also with the help of X. It can be assumed that X also promotes authoritarian, anti-human and right-wing radical content in the Bundestag election campaign and thus manipulates public discourses."
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,657
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1290 on: November 14, 2024, 10:12:48 pm »
Journalist Marianna Spring was on a podcast this week in which she mentioned an investigation she did in to Musk.
She asked  his team & twitter multiple times for comment to her findings which were ignored.
After she'd published the report Musk set a team of bots on to her with dozens of posts about hate and rape. Fucking vile.

She pointed out that Musks once supposed principles were to:-
1. holding people in power to account.
2. permitting free speech.

He disagrees with both when its applied to himself though.
He's a fucking c*nt and lets wait for his demise.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1291 on: November 15, 2024, 01:10:23 am »
Again. Not that he cares.

Quote
Social media platform Bluesky picked up more than 1 million new members on Thursday, continuing a surge to the platform as former X users escape misinformation and offensive posts.

Including Thursdays arrivals, Bluesky has seen an influx of 2.5m new accounts in the wake of the US election to reach more than 16 million users worldwide, the platform said.

Bluesky has also overtaken Metas Threads to reach number one in Apples app store and enjoyed its highest traffic day ever on Thursday, according to Bluesky developer Daniel Holmgren
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,506
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1292 on: November 15, 2024, 10:29:07 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 14, 2024, 06:43:00 pm
This sounds promising, but whats in place to stop it going like Twitter which was already full of hate and shite before Musk took over?

Twitter was much better before Musk bought it. Hopefully the people running it have some new ideas too, there's plenty that could be done to combat it.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1293 on: November 15, 2024, 01:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 15, 2024, 10:29:07 am
Twitter was much better before Musk bought it. Hopefully the people running it have some new ideas too, there's plenty that could be done to combat it.
Agreed. Of course anu place that's popular will eventually have its fairshare of twats. The difference is as soon as Musk took over, Twitter openly welcomed Nazis and white supremacists onto the site, no exaggeration.  And is using it as his own personal propaganda machine for these extreme views.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,060
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1294 on: November 16, 2024, 12:34:03 am »
Just opened up Twitter for the first time in a few days (only to go through my feed to find people I need to search for and follow on Bluesky) and it's actually nuts how deserted it has become in that time frame. My Following feed is basically just about 10 accounts, everyone else seems to have gone
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,597
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1295 on: November 16, 2024, 12:35:51 am »
GERMAN CLUBS DITCHING X
German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.
German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.



St. Pauli isn't just ghosting X; they're encouraging their 250,000 followers to join them on Bluesky, a rival platform backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.



This move aligns with the club's left-leaning values and its history of social activism. And theyre not the only German club to have pondered departing. Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Bremen, and Leipzig have all hinted at moving their audience elsewhere.

The big question now is: Will other countries follow St. Pauli's lead? If more leagues, clubs, and countries jump ship, it could signal a significant shift in how football clubs engage with fans online. For now, it's a waiting game to see if this trend catches on. Maybe well even see a football specific social media.




From my local footy newsletter.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1296 on: November 16, 2024, 02:19:38 pm »
https://fortune.com/2024/11/14/grok-musk-misinformation-spreader/?dicbo=v4-5RdfDqD-1194114656-1

Elon Musks AI turns on him, labels him one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X

;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,839
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1297 on: November 16, 2024, 10:05:27 pm »
That's why dickheads like him shout about Ai killing everyone, it won't, it'll level the playing field so there are no billionaires, that's what they are scared of
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 11:44:58 am »
Wahey, just signed up with Bluesky.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 03:31:46 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 16, 2024, 10:05:27 pm
That's why dickheads like him shout about Ai killing everyone, it won't, it'll level the playing field so there are no billionaires, that's what they are scared of
Do you think?

It feels like the most powerful players will monopolise the revenue generation aspects of AI and it will snowball as they pick off whole sectors.  The roadmap for Chat GPT sends a shiver down my spine, not least because my sector is high on the hit list!

Companies like Uber killed off thousands of SME taxi firms and instead funnelled the money and power to a handful of mega rich executives and investors.  I'd love for it to be different with AI but I'm very sceptical.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 