GERMAN CLUBS DITCHING X
German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.
St. Pauli isn't just ghosting X; they're encouraging their 250,000 followers to join them on Bluesky, a rival platform backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
This move aligns with the club's left-leaning values and its history of social activism. And theyre not the only German club to have pondered departing. Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Bremen, and Leipzig have all hinted at moving their audience elsewhere.
The big question now is: Will other countries follow St. Pauli's lead? If more leagues, clubs, and countries jump ship, it could signal a significant shift in how football clubs engage with fans online. For now, it's a waiting game to see if this trend catches on. Maybe well even see a football specific social media.
