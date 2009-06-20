GERMAN CLUBS DITCHING X

German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.

St. Pauli isn't just ghosting X; they're encouraging their 250,000 followers to join them on Bluesky, a rival platform backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.







This move aligns with the club's left-leaning values and its history of social activism. And theyre not the only German club to have pondered departing. Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Bremen, and Leipzig have all hinted at moving their audience elsewhere.



The big question now is: Will other countries follow St. Pauli's lead? If more leagues, clubs, and countries jump ship, it could signal a significant shift in how football clubs engage with fans online. For now, it's a waiting game to see if this trend catches on. Maybe well even see a football specific social media.









