Offline KillieRed

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1240 on: October 22, 2024, 11:21:25 am »
Ive got a 55 e-tron (local council 3 year lease program). Its a beautiful car and brilliant to drive. Butin the year and a half Ive had loads of problems: full set of very expensive tyres required (covered by lease agreement), a new charging cable that got fused to a charging box (Audi wanted me to cough up £800 for a new one, but they eventually conceded it was their fault) and a new drive motor required. All of this keeping it off the road for a few weeks. Top range is about 240 miles if you go up to 100%. As I said, beautiful cars, but the suspicion is the technology isnt quite there in terms of reliability. In Scotland we also had free charging for a year but thats gone now. Having said all that Ill probably get another EV, but probably a smaller, cheaper one now the kids have grown up. It wont be a Tesla.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1241 on: October 24, 2024, 11:18:40 pm »
c*nt finally went too far. He said BR2049 sucked. Idiot.
Offline Zlen

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1242 on: October 25, 2024, 06:50:23 am »
He is the type not to appreciate that movie. It is slow, atmospheric, grounded in reality and treats its heritage with respect.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1243 on: October 25, 2024, 08:58:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October 24, 2024, 11:18:40 pm
c*nt finally went too far. He said BR2049 sucked. Idiot.

That's because people are still driving vehicles and the androids not always good.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1244 on: October 25, 2024, 09:23:53 am »
Id go as far as saying I prefer it to the original in many ways. Both incredible films.
Offline MindGuerrillas

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1245 on: October 25, 2024, 03:44:23 pm »
You'd think that this would disqualify him from all those US government contracts his companies are getting.

Surely it raises massive national security questions. He really ought to be in prison.

Quote
Wall Street Journal: Elon Musks Secret Conversations With Vladimir Putin

Regular contacts between worlds richest man and Americas chief antagonist raise security concerns; topics include geopolitics, business and personal matters

Elon Musk, the worlds richest man and a linchpin of U.S. space efforts, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022.

The discussions, confirmed by several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials, touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions.

At one point, Putin asked the billionaire to avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said two people briefed on the request....

https://archive.ph/rObCb

Offline Alvador

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1246 on: October 26, 2024, 12:12:08 pm »
When you let billionaires feel untouchable and bigger than the Govt the likes of Musk are the consequences.

The DoJ/FBI have shown with their weak, soft touch approach to Trump for Jan 6th and his dozens of other crimes that constantly slapping them on the wrist placating just increases their belligerence.

Musk is a dangerous individual who is already getting away with some illegal and fraudulent acts but no one dares to act. If Harris wins the election then cutting Musk down to size and stripping him of national security clearances and privileges should be done immediately.

Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1247 on: October 29, 2024, 12:33:43 am »
Theyll do nothing to musk. Hell continue to get big contracts. Theres a weird attitude to musk on the left - even talk shows dont go at him hard. Hes easily as malignant and dangerous as Trump.
Online stoa

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1248 on: October 29, 2024, 01:47:33 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October 29, 2024, 12:33:43 am
Theyll do nothing to musk. Hell continue to get big contracts. Theres a weird attitude to musk on the left - even talk shows dont go at him hard. Hes easily as malignant and dangerous as Trump.

Can't stand the bloke and basically it's all just one big grift for him no matter whether it's SpaceX, Tesla, his "robots", the neural thing or Twitter. I also think he has some weird fear of dying, that's why he's so into the "We have to live on Mars" and the whole brain science stuff. Leave earth before it blows up or something like that and then make yourself immortal by being able to "download your consciousness so you can live on". It's nothing in particular that gives me that feeling, but it's just something about the way he used to talk about those things especially going to Mars and his Neuralink company or whatever it's called...
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 12:58:53 am »
Quote from: stoa on October 29, 2024, 01:47:33 am
Can't stand the bloke and basically it's all just one big grift for him no matter whether it's SpaceX, Tesla, his "robots", the neural thing or Twitter. I also think he has some weird fear of dying, that's why he's so into the "We have to live on Mars" and the whole brain science stuff. Leave earth before it blows up or something like that and then make yourself immortal by being able to "download your consciousness so you can live on". It's nothing in particular that gives me that feeling, but it's just something about the way he used to talk about those things especially going to Mars and his Neuralink company or whatever it's called...

All the tech billionaires are terrified of dying. Its the one thing they cant control or buy (yet) 
Offline Alan_X

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 06:53:49 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October  1, 2024, 07:45:13 am
Whats a PCP payment?

Tesla are working on a new type of battery composition that should make it 85% recycleable, 90% eco friendly, have a much higher range and a slightly slower charging speed. Thats should be a game changer if they are able to reduce the price as well.

To be fair to Tesla, they arent bad cars. The lack of innovation and design updates is the reason why they feel so outdated. While other OEMs have focussed on facelifts, Tesla havent. And thats a major concern for an innovative company like tesla.

If say.. The new battery models, have a realtime range of 600 miles, charges overnight (on slow charger) and charges in 3 hours (on a supercharger) and can last 2million miles before a drop in range is seen, while reducing the dependence on lithium and cobalt? I think Tesla can become the innovator lead that it once was.

Of course for that to happen, this horny fuck should keep his traps shut and focus on whats the bigger picture instead of getting involved with the oligarchs at US politics.

I couldn’t give a fuck whether Tesla’s are any good. It has fuck all to do with Musk - he’s a parasite on the back of lots of good engineers and technicians. Buy a Tesla and you’re backing a wannabe fascist who will devastate the US economy if Trump is elected (that’s not hyperbole - he’s on the record). Any small improvements in the efficiency of Tesla cars will be completely outweighed by the climate denying c*nt he’s tied himself to and the oil-producing nation that backs him.

Stop dancing on the head of a pin. Boycott the c*nt.
Offline filopastry

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:53:49 am
I couldnt give a fuck whether Teslas are any good. It has fuck all to do with Musk - hes a parasite on the back of lots of good engineers and technicians. Buy a Tesla and youre backing a wannabe fascist who will devastate the US economy if Trump is elected (thats not hyperbole - hes on the record). Any small improvements in the efficiency of Tesla cars will be completely outweighed by the climate denying c*nt hes tied himself to and the oil-producing nation that backs him.

Stop dancing on the head of a pin. Boycott the c*nt.


Someone pointed out that the success of his companies seems to be in inverse relationship to how much involvement he has with them.

Twitter he has fucked up single handed, I presume he knows at this stage that its never going to make money again its just to broadcast his fucked up world view, and he and his backers presumably think its worth the loss just for that.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:53:49 am
I couldnt give a fuck whether Teslas are any good. It has fuck all to do with Musk - hes a parasite on the back of lots of good engineers and technicians. Buy a Tesla and youre backing a wannabe fascist who will devastate the US economy if Trump is elected (thats not hyperbole - hes on the record). Any small improvements in the efficiency of Tesla cars will be completely outweighed by the climate denying c*nt hes tied himself to and the oil-producing nation that backs him.

Stop dancing on the head of a pin. Boycott the c*nt.

Respectfully I disagree. I think Musk as a person is a c*nt of the highest order. But that has got nothing to do with Tesla as a company and what it strives for.

I believe that in order to drive climate change, we need to challenge and innovate and unlike the hundreds of the trad OEMs who have had decades and decades of experience behind them, and billions and billions of euros of profits, the fact that they did fuckall for climate until Tesla showed up, speaks volumes about them than Tesla.

But this is a thread on Musk. So I will refrain from talking about Tesla the company.
Online Elmo!

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:18:44 am
Respectfully I disagree. I think Musk as a person is a c*nt of the highest order. But that has got nothing to do with Tesla as a company and what it strives for.

I believe that in order to drive climate change, we need to challenge and innovate and unlike the hundreds of the trad OEMs who have had decades and decades of experience behind them, and billions and billions of euros of profits, the fact that they did fuckall for climate until Tesla showed up, speaks volumes about them than Tesla.

But this is a thread on Musk. So I will refrain from talking about Tesla the company.

How can they possibly not have anything to do with each other? He is the largest shareholder and CEO.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 22, 2024, 09:29:48 am
For me it's a trust issue.  I, rightly or wrongly, trust a taxi driver to not steer off a bridge or pull into the path of an oncoming tram.  I don't trust the AI similarly, although in reality seeing it unfold would probably be worse than just meeting your untimely demise in blissful ignorance!

On a different subject, Musk is increasingly going all in on this election.  I really struggle to believe he just wants a role assessing the efficiency of the state! Presumably Trump has promised him some eye-watering government contracts and subsidies (not that SpaceX and Tesla have done badly out of Biden's administration!).

Presidential candidacy for 2028?
Online Elmo!

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:10:16 am
Presidential candidacy for 2028?

He can't, he wasn't born in the US.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:08:19 am
How can they possibly not have anything to do with each other? He is the largest shareholder and CEO.

Because Tesla will still function (technically!) if you remove Musk. Its just a company that he is leading. Thats all.
If someone else who isnt a Grade-A c*nt leads the company, I am sure we wont be having the same conversations in the same wavelength as we are doing now.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 12:04:55 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:41:26 am
Because Tesla will still function (technically!) if you remove Musk. Its just a company that he is leading. Thats all.
If someone else who isnt a Grade-A c*nt leads the company, I am sure we wont be having the same conversations in the same wavelength as we are doing now.

You just have to look at the cybertruck to realise how much Tesla is in line with Musks vision. I really dont see how you can suggest theres a separation between the company and the CEO/largest shareholder.

And I honestly think theyd be a better company without him. Musks idea of innovation is needless bulletproofing, a yoke steering wheel and no indicator stalks. Hes a pound shop Steve Jobs.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 07:26:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:04:55 am
You just have to look at the cybertruck to realise how much Tesla is in line with Musks vision. I really dont see how you can suggest theres a separation between the company and the CEO/largest shareholder.

And I honestly think theyd be a better company without him. Musks idea of innovation is needless bulletproofing, a yoke steering wheel and no indicator stalks. Hes a pound shop Steve Jobs.
I dont think I see it that way mate. Cybertruck was a disaster to begin with I will 100% agree. But Tesla is not Musk and Musk is not Tesla.

He has that much influence on Tesla because he is currently the top guy there and it was a company that he built. I will agree.

But Tesla as an entity .. As a Company .. In strictly business lingo .. Is not Musk.

Its like BMW or Opel or GM. The top person comes and goes. The company stays on. And if that happens to Tesla, there will be another guy at the helm and we wont be talking about him the same way we talk about Musk. Thats my point.

But once again, considering the thread, Musk is a c*nt. And that part I am not going to argue about.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 08:29:24 am »
I get what youre saying but the very fact that most average joes could not name the person in charge of other top car companies tells you its a very different scenario to Tesla. Nor is the CEO generally the biggest shareholder. Musks position is extremely rare.

His fingerprints are all over major decisions on products and design. Usually the most daft ones. He is the person who makes decisions on their roadmap.

Is Tesla (strictly) musk? Of course not. Is musk behind the direction of Tesla? Yes. Is the brand intrinsically linked to musk? Yes. Does buying a Tesla directly benefit and enrich musk? Yes.

Ergo, I will never buy one.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 09:48:18 am »
As of today he is intertwined with the company I will give you that.
He should stay out of politics and keep his mouth shut.
And if he cant, he should move away from Tesla and allow someone else to do it.
The success of Tesla (not Musk!) is crucial to fight the trad OEMs on the issue of climate change.
My cousin is regretting buying a cybertruck because his clients dont want to be seen as doing business with someone that drives a Cybertruck. And its hurting him financially.
P.S. Not because its a cybertruck, but because its a tesla.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 09:54:58 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:10:42 am
He can't, he wasn't born in the US.

Trump has four years to change the law.

Tongue in cheek but probably on par with some of the madness well see if Trump is elected.
Online Elmo!

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 10:12:44 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:54:58 am
Trump has four years to change the law.

Tongue in cheek but probably on par with some of the madness well see if Trump is elected.

It's in the constitution so near impossible to change.

That said, it wouldn't surprise me if the Supreme Court rules that what the constution really means is "you must be a natural born citizen, unless your name is Elon Musk".
Online stoa

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 11:24:56 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:48:18 am
As of today he is intertwined with the company I will give you that.
He should stay out of politics and keep his mouth shut.
And if he cant, he should move away from Tesla and allow someone else to do it.
The success of Tesla (not Musk!) is crucial to fight the trad OEMs on the issue of climate change.
My cousin is regretting buying a cybertruck because his clients dont want to be seen as doing business with someone that drives a Cybertruck. And its hurting him financially.
P.S. Not because its a cybertruck, but because its a tesla.


The company wouldn't have gotten there without him playing the part of the loudmouth though. I also think Tesla's role in the transformation has changed. They were important to get things rolling, but it seems even without them the traditional OEMs are under pressure. The Chinese seem to be very keen and also very capable of taking over the market.
