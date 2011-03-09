You just have to look at the cybertruck to realise how much Tesla is in line with Musks vision. I really dont see how you can suggest theres a separation between the company and the CEO/largest shareholder.



And I honestly think theyd be a better company without him. Musks idea of innovation is needless bulletproofing, a yoke steering wheel and no indicator stalks. Hes a pound shop Steve Jobs.



I dont think I see it that way mate. Cybertruck was a disaster to begin with I will 100% agree. But Tesla is not Musk and Musk is not Tesla.He has that much influence on Tesla because he is currently the top guy there and it was a company that he built. I will agree.But Tesla as an entity .. As a Company .. In strictly business lingo .. Is not Musk.Its like BMW or Opel or GM. The top person comes and goes. The company stays on. And if that happens to Tesla, there will be another guy at the helm and we wont be talking about him the same way we talk about Musk. Thats my point.But once again, considering the thread, Musk is a c*nt. And that part I am not going to argue about.