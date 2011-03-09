Ive got a 55 e-tron (local council 3 year lease program). Its a beautiful car and brilliant to drive. But
in the year and a half Ive had loads of problems: full set of very expensive tyres required (covered by lease agreement), a new charging cable that got fused to a charging box (Audi wanted me to cough up £800 for a new one, but they eventually conceded it was their fault) and a new drive motor required. All of this keeping it off the road for a few weeks. Top range is about 240 miles if you go up to 100%. As I said, beautiful cars, but the suspicion is the technology isnt quite there in terms of reliability. In Scotland we also had free charging for a year but thats gone now. Having said all that Ill probably get another EV, but probably a smaller, cheaper one now the kids have grown up. It wont be a Tesla.