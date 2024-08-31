« previous next »
Offline SP

  Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  RAWK Staff.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,068
  • .
  Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1160 on: August 31, 2024, 09:53:02 am
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 09:10:00 pm
we've had a few posts discussing the use of "re----" in the US.

so:
why is the word c*nt used so freely in the UK?  like I said earlier, it is almost never used in the US. 

at one point IIRC you almost never heard it used in the UK. these days - at least based on RAWK (which I know isn't necessarily representative of the total UK population) - it's thrown around freely, and seems (to me anyhow) to be used to describe someone who's unpleasant/annoying as much as totally obnoxious.


You shouldn't see it on RAWK, we delete it when we see it. Jim wrote a custom template for the warning message too.
Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,398
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1161 on: September 1, 2024, 08:34:29 am
Quote from: Elmo! on August 30, 2024, 09:42:40 pm
I'm guilty of still using Twitter, but I've been weaning myself off and using Bluesky more and more, but in my experience it's just the political and science nerds I follow that have moved over there. Which is fine but makes it not quite the same experience.

Need all the football people and comedians and just random people I follow on Twitter to move over.

That sounds like a dream. I need a Twitter alternative that has science and politics nerds, along with indie musicians and filmmakers 😂
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,930
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1162 on: September 3, 2024, 03:35:11 am
Offline PhilV

  Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,909
  Epic Swindler
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1163 on: September 3, 2024, 09:17:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2024, 03:35:11 am
Yet another reason why people shouldn't have a Twatter account.

Elon definitely trying to influence the election.

https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1830656672211103825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1830656672211103825%7Ctwgr%5E7f280926ac31d98c86fba5e47e4c6f2f88f9b015%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftimesofindia.indiatimes.com%2Fworld%2Fus%2Felon-musks-sarcastic-ai-image-of-kamala-harris-as-communist-dictator-sparks-controversy-on-x%2Farticleshow%2F113007136.cms

I have deleted mine and am happier for it, on game days I miss the funny posts you usually catch on Twitter/X and Threads isn't quite the same but also don't miss seeing all that nonsense which deffo got pushed to my timeline.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 79,247
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1164 on: September 3, 2024, 01:12:32 pm
The Tory councillors wifes post hasnt broken any X rules apparently after someone complained about it.

Can we please stop fucking around and ban this shit? Have some fucking guts.
Offline KillieRed

  Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,351
  Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1165 on: September 3, 2024, 01:17:29 pm
Banning it as a reputable source on here? Like certain newspapers? I tend to agree.
Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 62,611
  YNWA
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1166 on: September 3, 2024, 01:20:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2024, 01:17:29 pm
Banning it as a reputable source on here? Like certain newspapers? I tend to agree.

Not sure I do. Whilst most papers will have a leaning stance which they expect their journos to write to, or at least will be edited to, Twitter doesn't have that. Yes it's owner is a giant c*nt, but there are many who use it who are valid sources who don't agree with his views. As with most platforms, it's who is being used as a source rather than the platform itself.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,006
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1167 on: September 3, 2024, 05:07:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  3, 2024, 01:20:47 pm
Not sure I do. Whilst most papers will have a leaning stance which they expect their journos to write to, or at least will be edited to, Twitter doesn't have that. Yes it's owner is a giant c*nt, but there are many who use it who are valid sources who don't agree with his views. As with most platforms, it's who is being used as a source rather than the platform itself.


Anybody wanting to post a source can go the extra mile and use cancel, doubt they will though, most can't even be arsed to c&p what they're linking to.

https://xcancel.com/


It's a bigger threat than a certain newspaper.
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,170
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1168 on: September 3, 2024, 08:59:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  3, 2024, 05:07:46 pm
https://xcancel.com/
When I click that link it asks for a user name, how does 'cancel' work?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,006
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1169 on: September 3, 2024, 09:08:12 pm
Quote from: John C on September  3, 2024, 08:59:49 pm
When I click that link it asks for a user name, how does 'cancel' work?

Say you wanted LFC twatter, put LFC into that :thumbup

https://xcancel.com/search?f=users&q=LFC

https://xcancel.com/LFC
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,170
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1170 on: September 4, 2024, 01:28:59 pm
Ta mate.
Online thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,049
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1171 on: September 5, 2024, 09:47:42 pm
God's gift to humanity is lining up to wreck the US government if Trump wins in November.

BBC News - Trump says Musk could head 'government efficiency' force
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c74lgwkrmrpo

It sounds similar to some of the nonsense jobs Johnson's government came up with.  Maybe Musk will stick some mildly menacing post-it notes on desks.
Offline west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,117
  watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1172 on: September 5, 2024, 11:43:00 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  5, 2024, 09:47:42 pm
God's gift to humanity is lining up to wreck the US government if Trump wins in November.

BBC News - Trump says Musk could head 'government efficiency' force
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c74lgwkrmrpo

It sounds similar to some of the nonsense jobs Johnson's government came up with.  Maybe Musk will stick some mildly menacing post-it notes on desks.

Reduce corporate taxes
Replace emails with Tweets and DMs
Government should only by Tesla vehicles
Close down NASA and use Space X

Who needs Musk when you have me?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,775
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1173 on: September 6, 2024, 12:26:28 am
I suppose Brexit Jim was already taken
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,170
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1174 on: September 6, 2024, 07:39:29 pm
Claire: 1 - 0 :Multi-billionaire blert
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,006
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1175 on: September 6, 2024, 07:51:27 pm
Quote from: John C on September  6, 2024, 07:39:29 pm
Claire: 1 - 0 :Multi-billionaire blert


Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,820
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1176 on: September 6, 2024, 08:18:00 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 62,611
  YNWA
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1177 on: September 6, 2024, 08:35:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2024, 08:18:00 pm
Obviously, I'm slow on the uptake.



Twitter links posted on here now change to xcancel - top job Claire!  ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,820
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1178 on: September 6, 2024, 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  6, 2024, 08:35:34 pm
Twitter links posted on here now change to xcancel - top job Claire!  ;D
Great!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,775
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1179 on: September 7, 2024, 12:04:09 am
Fantastic.

I also discovered the other day that going via xcancel allows you to search for a user and see all their threads, replies etc. without requiring a login/registration like the main site does. I would never usually require this nor any other twxtter feature, but there's an AFL pod I listen to where the hosts are also big MU fans and I wanted to bathe in their tears for an evening. When twxtter demanded a login I gave up, but later I tried with xcancel  just in case, and boom! Manc grief galore.
Offline afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,332
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1180 on: September 7, 2024, 01:06:14 am
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 12:04:09 am
Fantastic.

I also discovered the other day that going via xcancel allows you to search for a user and see all their threads, replies etc. without requiring a login/registration like the main site does. I would never usually require this nor any other twxtter feature, but there's an AFL pod I listen to where the hosts are also big MU fans and I wanted to bathe in their tears for an evening. When twxtter demanded a login I gave up, but later I tried with xcancel  just in case, and boom! Manc grief galore.

xschadenfreude, as it were...
Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,996
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1181 on: September 7, 2024, 01:20:01 am
xcancel has been a big benefit to me. Much appreciate it being shared on here.
Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,756
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1182 on: September 7, 2024, 02:40:25 pm
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,820
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1183 on: September 7, 2024, 03:23:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  7, 2024, 02:40:25 pm
Well done JC.
I didn't really do anything. I am just glad to see it in place given how much Twitter is used here. I just looked at the various mirrors for my own benefit: (like @GreatEx commented) the Twitter requirement to login to view a thread was the driving force for me. xcancel seems to be the only dependable mirror now. Hopefully it will be around for some time and will continue to be reliable.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,756
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1184 on: September 7, 2024, 06:11:00 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  7, 2024, 03:23:59 pm
I didn't really do anything. I am just glad to see it in place given how much Twitter is used here. I just looked at the various mirrors for my own benefit: (like @GreatEx commented) the Twitter requirement to login to view a thread was the driving force for me. xcancel seems to be the only dependable mirror now. Hopefully it will be around for some time and will continue to be reliable.

Wasn't it your suggestion?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,006
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  7, 2024, 06:11:00 pm
Wasn't it your suggestion?

Yeah, don't think anybody here had heard of it before (I hadn't).
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1186 on: September 7, 2024, 06:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  7, 2024, 06:11:00 pm
Wasn't it your suggestion?
Yeah, I suggested it. But I make all kinds of suggestions all the time - some of them aren't even rude! ;D
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1187 on: September 7, 2024, 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2024, 06:20:16 pm
Yeah, don't think anybody here had heard of it before (I hadn't).
There are a few other instances (mirrors) still in operation. But xcancel seems to be much the most reliable.

They do take donations if anyone is interested. No, I am not affiliated with them. :)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,729
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1188 on: September 8, 2024, 02:40:03 pm »
Elon Musk on pace to become worlds first trillionaire by 2027, report says

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/sep/07/elon-musk-first-trillionaire-2027
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1189 on: September 8, 2024, 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September  8, 2024, 02:40:03 pm
Elon Musk on pace to become worlds first trillionaire by 2027, report says

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/sep/07/elon-musk-first-trillionaire-2027

Hopefully the first bankrupt trillionaire by 2030.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1190 on: September 8, 2024, 04:10:38 pm »
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,996
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1191 on: September 21, 2024, 09:38:18 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1192 on: September 25, 2024, 08:43:20 am »
A genuine security risk or a form of protectionism?

Quote
Biden proposes banning Chinese vehicles, 'connected car' technology from US roads

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, a move that would effectively bar Chinese cars and trucks from the U.S. market.

The planned regulation, first reported by Reuters, would also force American and other major automakers in years ahead to remove key Chinese software and hardware from vehicles in the United States.

President Joe Biden's administration has raised concerns about data collection by connected Chinese vehicles on U.S. drivers and infrastructure and potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems. In February, the White House ordered an investigation.

The proposed prohibitions would prevent testing of self-driving cars on U.S. roads by Chinese automakers and extend to vehicle software and hardware produced by Russia and could be extended to other U.S. adversaries.

The proposal would make software prohibitions effective in the 2027 model year. The hardware ban would take effect in the 2030 model year or January 2029.

The Commerce Department is giving the public 30 days to comment on the proposal and hopes to finalize it by Jan. 20. The rules would cover all on-road vehicles but exclude agricultural or mining vehicles not used on public roads, as well as drones and trains.

The move is a significant escalation in U.S. restrictions on Chinese vehicles, software and components. This month, the Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles and hikes on EV batteries and key minerals.

"When foreign adversaries build software to make a vehicle that means it can be used for surveillance, can be remotely controlled, which threatens the privacy and safety of Americans on the road," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. "In an extreme situation, a foreign adversary could shut down or take control of all their vehicles operating in the United States all at the same time causing crashes, blocking roads."

There are relatively few Chinese-made cars or light-duty trucks imported into the U.S. Raimondo said the department is acting "before suppliers, automakers and car components linked to China or Russia become commonplace and widespread ... We're not going to wait until our roads are filled with cars and the risk is extremely significant."

Nearly all newer cars and trucks are considered "connected" with onboard network hardware for internet access, allowing sharing of data with devices inside and outside the vehicle.

The Commerce Department said the rule would amount to a ban on all vehicles manufactured in China but would allow Chinese automakers to seek "specific authorizations" for exemptions.

"We anticipate at this point that any vehicle that is manufactured in China and sold in the U.S. would fall within the prohibitions," said Liz Cannon, who heads the Commerce Department's information and communications technology office.

She added the regulation would force General Motors and Ford Motor to stop selling vehicles imported from China in the U.S.

The U.S. has ample evidence of China prepositioning malware in critical American infrastructure, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the briefing.

"With potentially millions of vehicles on the road, each with 10- to 15-year lifespans the risk of disruption and sabotage increases dramatically," Sullivan said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said China urges Washington "to respect market principles and provide Chinese companies with an open, fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."

The Alliance For Automotive Innovation, a group representing major automakers including GM, Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai, said some automakers may need more time to comply.

The group said there is "very little" connected vehicle hardware or software "that enters the U.S. from China. But this rule will require auto manufacturers in some cases to find alternate suppliers."

https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/biden-proposes-banning-chinese-vehicles-us-roads-with-software-crackdown-2024-09-23/

BTW, Chinese manufactured EV's dominate the market in Australia. There are suggestions that the Aus govt might follow.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 09:32:23 am »
Its a cheap populist strategy instead of doing more to help push the auto industry into electrification.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1194 on: Yesterday at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:32:23 am
Its a cheap populist strategy instead of doing more to help push the auto industry into electrification.

To be fair, Chinese havent been that trustworthy with their technology. The skepticism is somewhat warranted.

Having said that, I think that populist approach to the EV adoption is the wrong way. They should make the Chinese EVs be produced locally instead of flooding them from China - which BTW falls short in every benchmark tests.

I have to give it to them. Despite all shortcomings, I test drove a 26k euro MG SUV, that gives me 500kms of realistic range. They say the battery should last 5m miles. If I need similar ranges from an Audi, I need to shell out 80k euros. Crazy.

Or a Tesla. Which is still the industry standard when it comes to EVs.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1195 on: Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm »
What MG is that? Tbf, £45k could get you a Q4 thatll do 500km easily. While you pay a daft premium for the badge theres still a big step up in quality. Mercedes and Audi have surpassed Tesla in the long range stakes, I think. They have models approaching 500miles, or so theyve proclaimed.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1196 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 pm »
MG4 is 28k with 430km range.
MG4 Pro is 32k with 470km range.
Q4 35 e-tron starts at 46k and offers 355km range.
55 e-tron is 60k and has 455km of range.

Of course the quality is just miles ahead on the Audi. Same with Mercedes. Way better than the other models.
I dont think Tesla offers 500miles yet. They do give you 600-630km for the long range version. But those are WLTP ranges. Realistically you should have 15% reduced range.
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 10:28:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 25, 2024, 08:43:20 am
A genuine security risk or a form of protectionism?

BTW, Chinese manufactured EV's dominate the market in Australia. There are suggestions that the Aus govt might follow.
Does it extend to the charging networks as well?  The (Chinese) GB/T system is by far the most ubiquitous worldwide - more than CHAdeMO (Japan), CCS (Europe) and Tesla combined.

I tried out a 21 reg Nissan Leaf for a fortnight and found the lack of CHAdeMO irritating.  Twice at motorway service stations there was only one CHAdeMO point and both times it was out of action so I had to use the slower charging generic chargers.  There were loads of unused Tesla spaces.  Right now there's an arms race and the innovation is good but hopefully a USB-C type standard eventually comes about.
