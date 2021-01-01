« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 82636 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 12:33:29 pm »
A grown ass man casually using the word 'retarded' to insult people.
Jesus wept.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:33:29 pm
A grown ass man casually using the word 'retarded' to insult people.
Jesus wept.
typical Musk.  and not getting called out on it as far as I can see.

Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,648
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 09:09:02 am »
I despise people who use that insult.  Unfortunately it still seems to be largely tolerated. Norm McDonald fans love to share a "classic" quote where he uses it, along with a "hilarious" follow up about Down Syndrome.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:11:25 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 09:36:09 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:09:02 am
I despise people who use that insult.

We had a sensitivity training at work place a couple of years ago. It was informative I would say.
There are some words that are definitely on the wrong. And some words that are in the grey region.
This word was classified under the grey region. Because depending on context, it could be an insult. Or it could mean that the idea/proposal/concept is so stupid/dumb. On the internet it is hard to detect the underlying tone of it.

Regardless, I dont use it and not do I advocate the use of such words. But it was interesting to see how different situations and different contexts could turn the meaning of a simple word from "Okkkkkk" to "absolutely not acceptable".
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,232
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm »
It's weird how it appears to be tolerated more by Americans, yet their heads explode if you use the word c*nt, a word that is arguably less rude and stigmatising.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:51:56 pm
It's weird how it appears to be tolerated more by Americans, yet their heads explode if you use the word c*nt, a word that is arguably less rude and stigmatising.
I agree - I will quite freely use 'c*nt' when I need the word to adequately describe someone, but I would never use the word 'retard'.

My pet peeve is use of 'tard' as a suffix. I've tackled its use at RAWK a number of times: reactions vary. Though, it seems, many* mistakenly believe 'tard' is taken from 'bastard', and are surprised/shocked to learn that they have been using it without appreciating its true meaning.

I suspect it is generally non-Americans who misunderstand the etymology.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,509
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:09:02 am
I despise people who use that insult.  Unfortunately it still seems to be largely tolerated. Norm McDonald fans love to share a "classic" quote where he uses it, along with a "hilarious" follow up about Down Syndrome.

And then you have Trump mocking a disabled reporter.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
We had the COO of our company join our department call today, and called something retarded on it in front of ~100 odd people. My colleague was saying it should really be reported to HR..... no one is going to open that can of worms though.

He's Irish, but US based.

What a c*nt.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,512
  • Bring the noise
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 09:07:56 pm »
We have an American family member who worked in childcare for years, she uses the word regularly and says it is acceptable in her daily work environment to do so. We said it seems wrong but she doesnt have the same issue with it. She is not a redneck and quite right on in general.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 09:11:27 pm »
"retard" is about 1,000 times worse to an English ear than "c*nt" is.

"c*nt" is about 1,000,000 times worse to an American ear than "retard" is.



Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:11:27 pm
"retard" is about 1,000 times worse to an English ear than "c*nt" is.

"c*nt" is about 1,000,000 times worse to an American ear than "retard" is.

Because they're all daft c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:22:17 pm
Because they're all daft c*nts.
you can guess what they call you.  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 