I despise people who use that insult.



We had a sensitivity training at work place a couple of years ago. It was informative I would say.There are some words that are definitely on the wrong. And some words that are in the grey region.This word was classified under the grey region. Because depending on context, it could be an insult. Or it could mean that the idea/proposal/concept is so stupid/dumb. On the internet it is hard to detect the underlying tone of it.Regardless, I dont use it and not do I advocate the use of such words. But it was interesting to see how different situations and different contexts could turn the meaning of a simple word from "Okkkkkk" to "absolutely not acceptable".