One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1000 on: April 25, 2024, 08:34:20 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 24, 2024, 11:00:33 pm
But without progressive steering it forces you to cross your arms over each other, which is very unsafe. Unlike the aforementioned Lexus, you have to turn the wheel more than 360 for full lock (I think it’s 2.5 turns).

Also, 10–2 is the safest position for driving is it not? At least, I was taught that in my test and also on a few rally days. Probably a minor point either way, but you can’t do 10-2 with a yoke.

Then, the fuck is clustered by adding the indicator controls to the wheel and making the horn a small button.

Steering wheels have their side arms on the 9-3 position and not the 10-2. So, ergonomically, you are resting your thumbs and index finger around the 9-3 position. And what I inferred from your post is that, different driving schools suggest different positions. Some say 10-2 while some say 9-3.

In the Tesla, the lock-to-lock (Left most steering position to right most steering position) is about 360°. Just found out from a colleague. It is much less than most passenger cars. 2.5 turns per side.

So technically, I dont have to "cross hands" as often as a passenger car. With the yoke. I will still cross hands while turning, once per side, while for passenger cars, its 2 per side.

But one thing I will agree is that the controls on the wheels are a disaster. I really hated them when I TDed one Tesla last year. I liked the yoke I wont lie. I think it gave me more viewing space from top of the dashboard. And it was a bit weird but I think I will get used to it.

Quote from: Party Phil on April 25, 2024, 06:39:11 am
It's called a yoke. Wait, you didn't think that Musk came up with an original name for this shit idea did you?

LOL no. Definitely not. He definitely didnt come up with the name.
Last Edit: April 25, 2024, 08:42:58 am by ChaChaMooMoo
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1001 on: April 25, 2024, 12:10:12 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 25, 2024, 08:34:20 am
So technically, I dont have to "cross hands" as often as a passenger car. With the yoke. I will still cross hands while turning, once per side, while for passenger cars, its 2 per side.
Sorry to pick out a single line from your post but with a traditional steering wheel all students are taught to shuffle the wheel around however many degrees are required without every crossing their hands (e.g. a full turn to the right would be right hand pull down, left hand push up, right hand pull down etc.).  That's the case for the UK anyway although crossing hands wouldn't alone be a reason for failing a driving test.

That shuffling isn't possible with a yoke as at 90 degrees you don't have anything to pull down on anymore.

In practice most people use the power steering to one-handedly spin the wheel with their palm which would lead to a test failure  ;D
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1002 on: April 26, 2024, 12:06:41 am
Yup. Feeding the wheel rather than crossing arms. The plaid with a yoke is 800 degrees lock to lock so more than a full 360 centre to lock. Youd have to cross your arms. Thats unambiguously dangerous and negligent.

Yokes have appeared in prototypes since the 50s. Its nothing new. They never made it into production cars because theyre simple not as practical or safe as a traditional wheel.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1003 on: April 26, 2024, 08:08:56 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 26, 2024, 12:06:41 am
The plaid with a yoke is 800 degrees lock to lock so more than a full 360 centre to lock.

800° lock to lock seems a bit on the higher side mate.

From the normal position, the "open top" of the yoke can go 180° on the left side, and 180° on the right side (Half a turn with the open top facing down on both sides) and thats the extreme.

800° means, 400° on either side, which is more than one full turn of the yoke on either side. Thats a lot I think.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1004 on: April 26, 2024, 09:07:02 am
Thats the numbers quoted online. And its probably pretty much the standard for road cars that dont have progressive steering. If it was 3-400 lock to lock,like a F1 car, it would be a nightmare to drive at speed. Any slight movement of the wheel would result in significant manoeuvres.

Theonly way Teslas yoke can be considered safe is if it had progressive steering. Absolutely negligent for Tesla to release it in a production vehicle without it. They even admit themselves that its something they want to add in future years.

And the whole reason they gave for the yoke is preposterous. It helps you see the instrument panel better. Firstly, any car Ive driven has never had that problem if you have your seat and wheel set right. Second, if you are really concerned, weve had HUD in cars since the late 80s.

Worae, the model 3 doesnt have a driver display. So, something thats so important in one car that you have to implement a yoke for, is deemed superfluous in another car.
Last Edit: April 26, 2024, 09:09:33 am by thejbs
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1005 on: April 26, 2024, 09:51:58 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 26, 2024, 08:08:56 am
800° lock to lock seems a bit on the higher side mate.

From the normal position, the "open top" of the yoke can go 180° on the left side, and 180° on the right side (Half a turn with the open top facing down on both sides) and thats the extreme.

800° means, 400° on either side, which is more than one full turn of the yoke on either side. Thats a lot I think.
It is quite clear from the video I posted a few days ago that, from lock-to-lock, it is just over a full rotation each way from centre - i.e. approx. 800 degrees.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 23, 2024, 01:54:00 pm
I was meaning, would it be twitchy (less fine grain control) at slow speeds if the maximum rotation of the steering wheel was very restricted (+/- 90 degrees or some such)? Alas, it seems, that although Tesla yoke steering (lock-to-lock) is more restricted than a typical domestic use car, it is not that restricted. And, actually, having just looked at a video, the problem I (initially) perceived of the yoke steering wheel just being a danger to handle is now reinforced.

https://osultan.smugmug.com/Cars/Refresh-Model-S/n-jF42tn/i-MqTr9SD/A

And, given that crossing hands is contrary to the Highway Code, and that this is difficult to avoid when using a yoke steering wheel, I am not sure how these are legal (in the UK at least).

Anyway, just a bit surprised.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1006 on: April 26, 2024, 12:32:30 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 26, 2024, 09:51:58 am
It is quite clear from the video I posted a few days ago that, from lock-to-lock, it is just over a full rotation each way from centre - i.e. approx. 800 degrees.

Not quite. The max he went was 270° one way. Which is 540° both ways. As shown in the da vinci style drawing.

But yes he did cross his hands and it did go more than 180°. I stand corrected.

I was talking about the cybertruck and I used that to talk about the plaid model S. My bad.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1007 on: April 26, 2024, 04:00:13 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 26, 2024, 12:32:30 pm
Not quite. The max he went was 270° one way. Which is 540° both ways. As shown in the da vinci style drawing.

But yes he did cross his hands and it did go more than 180°. I stand corrected.

I was talking about the cybertruck and I used that to talk about the plaid model S. My bad.
You are mistaken. If you go to 55 seconds in the video, the driver rotates the steering wheel more than 360 degrees to the left.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1008 on: April 26, 2024, 04:55:30 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 26, 2024, 04:00:13 pm
You are mistaken. If you go to 55 seconds in the video, the driver rotates the steering wheel more than 360 degrees to the left.

Please check again.
He is turning left and he does 270.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1009 on: April 26, 2024, 05:44:21 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 26, 2024, 04:55:30 pm
Please check again.
He is turning left and he does 270.
Hmmm. Not the turn he is already in at 55 seconds, but the turn he initiates just a few seconds later. More than a full turn of the steering wheel. And it matches what can be sourced on the Net too.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1010 on: April 26, 2024, 05:49:03 pm
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1011 on: April 26, 2024, 06:04:55 pm
I stand corrected JC. I missed that 360 the 3 times I saw it. My bad.
You are right.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1012 on: April 26, 2024, 06:18:31 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 26, 2024, 06:04:55 pm
I stand corrected JC. I missed that 360 the 3 times I saw it. My bad.
You are right.
No worries - easily enough missed. Of the (few) arguments I've managed to win in my life, this is probably right at the very bottom. :)
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1013 on: April 26, 2024, 06:41:14 pm
I'm glad that's finally settled. Can we all agree that Musk is a c*nt and that Teslas are shite and close the thread now?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1014 on: April 27, 2024, 01:47:41 am
Quote from: Party Phil on April 26, 2024, 06:41:14 pm
I'm glad that's finally settled. Can we all agree that Musk is a c*nt and that Teslas are shite and close the thread now?

Quote
Tesla Autopilot feature was involved in 13 fatal crashes, US regulator says
Federal transportation agency finds Teslas claims about feature dont match their findings and opens second investigation

US auto-safety regulators said on Friday that their investigation into Teslas Autopilot had identified at least 13 fatal crashes in which the feature had been involved. The investigation also found the electric carmakers claims did not match up with reality.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed on Friday that during its three-year Autopilot safety investigation, which it launched in August 2021, it identified at least 13 Tesla crashes involving one or more death, and many more involving serious injuries, in which foreseeable driver misuse of the system played an apparent role.

It also found evidence that Teslas weak driver engagement system was not appropriate for Autopilots permissive operating capabilities, which resulted in a critical safety gap.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/26/tesla-autopilot-fatal-crash
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1015 on: April 27, 2024, 09:06:58 am
I rest my case
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1016 on: April 28, 2024, 03:18:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 26, 2024, 09:51:58 am
It is quite clear from the video I posted a few days ago that, from lock-to-lock, it is just over a full rotation each way from centre - i.e. approx. 800 degrees.

Fuck me, that video is scary. It's obvioulsy a fanboi thing and nothing to do with good design. He's not in full control of the "yoke" when he's turning. A couple of times he misses completely. I'd hate to think what would happen in an emergency. If you hit a kerb or something in the road and it jerks a normal steering wheel, you know where you are because your hands will still be in contact regardless. If that thing gets jerked in an impact you could lose complete control and even if it's for a fraction of a second that coud be fatal.

As for the idea it gives a better view of the instruments, the fucking thing is massive compared to the arms of a normal steering wheel and blocks the view which, combined with his forearms and hands being all over the place as they cross over, completely negates any possible benefit. With a standard wheel using pull-push, your hands and arms are always outside the rim of the wheel giving a clear view of the instruments.


It's a stupid idea, but then this is Musk.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1017 on: April 28, 2024, 03:49:41 pm
Its knight rider.  I tell you.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1018 on: April 28, 2024, 04:20:29 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on April 28, 2024, 03:18:44 pm
Fuck me, that video is scary. It's obvioulsy a fanboi thing and nothing to do with good design. He's not in full control of the "yoke" when he's turning. A couple of times he misses completely. I'd hate to think what would happen in an emergency. If you hit a kerb or something in the road and it jerks a normal steering wheel, you know where you are because your hands will still be in contact regardless. If that thing gets jerked in an impact you could lose complete control and even if it's for a fraction of a second that coud be fatal.

As for the idea it gives a better view of the instruments, the fucking thing is massive compared to the arms of a normal steering wheel and blocks the view which, combined with his forearms and hands being all over the place as they cross over, completely negates any possible benefit. With a standard wheel using pull-push, your hands and arms are always outside the rim of the wheel giving a clear view of the instruments.

It's a stupid idea, but then this is Musk.
And he was driving at a moderate speed, and with no traffic. As you state, control will be a real problem if when things go wrong.
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:49:41 pm
Its knight rider.  I tell you.
E-yep.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1019 on: April 29, 2024, 09:39:14 am
Quote from: Alan_X on April 28, 2024, 03:18:44 pm
Fuck me, that video is scary. It's obvioulsy a fanboi thing and nothing to do with good design. He's not in full control of the "yoke" when he's turning.
That video also had my pet hate of drivers not indicating when they're exiting a roundabout (1m 34s)!  In defence of the person in the video though it must be nigh on impossible to press the correct indicator on the yoke when the yoke is rotated.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1020 on: May 11, 2024, 02:05:42 pm
Apparently a refusal by their charging division to create a dossier of who should be sacked led to the man-child sacking the entire team and execs.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1021 on: May 19, 2024, 07:21:35 pm
Theyre now using generative AI to produce news stories based on ongoing topics. Cant see any harm in that in a world rife with misinformation and people forming opinions very quickly.

Martinelli's Injury Mars
Arsenal's Draw with
Everton
On May 19, 2024, during a match between Arsenal and Everton, Gabriel Martinelli suffered a knee injury around 15:35. The incident involved a possible hyper-extension of his left knee, potentially caused by a challenge from Tarkowski. Fans and experts expressed concern on social media, fearing it could be an ACL injury. Despite the injury, Arsenal managed to equalize against Everton with a goal from Tomiyasu, ending the match in a draw.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1022 on: May 23, 2024, 03:41:42 pm
The twitter app is so fucked now it keeps suggesting the same things to me in the for you section. Seen some tweets 3 or 4 times in the last couple days. Proper thick isnt he.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1023 on: May 23, 2024, 03:50:06 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 23, 2024, 03:41:42 pm
The twitter app is so fucked now it keeps suggesting the same things to me in the for you section. Seen some tweets 3 or 4 times in the last couple days. Proper thick isnt he.

Probably a bug from his code that stopped people who aren't logged in from seeing latest tweets.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1024 on: May 24, 2024, 04:13:00 pm
The sooner this prick fails to exit an embassy the better.


'Sad day for free speech': Media Matters layoffs follow 'thermonuclear' attack by Musk
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1025 on: May 24, 2024, 11:21:37 pm
The prick is terrified that China are going to introduce retaliatory tariffs on EVs, further fucking Tesla. As terrible as it will be to see people lose jobs, I cant wait to see Tesla flounder.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1026 on: May 27, 2024, 01:14:02 am
The fact that he wasn't absolutely roasted constantly for what he did during the Turkish elections last year was yet another nail in the coffin of my hopes for the news media. That and the shockingly successful suppression of the Saudis massacring migrants at their border.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1027 on: June 5, 2024, 07:47:18 pm
Any chance this twat can spend some of his money on making sure his app works.

Seems to be 50/50 whether it opens properly. Then when it does there are no pictures sometimes. Twat.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1028 on: June 7, 2024, 01:43:48 pm
Just call Trump a fat orange c*nt and you wont have to worry about it anymore. That worked for me.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1029 on: June 8, 2024, 03:24:37 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June  5, 2024, 07:47:18 pm
Any chance this twat can spend some of his money on making sure his app works.

Seems to be 50/50 whether it opens properly. Then when it does there are no pictures sometimes. Twat.

Been unusable this week.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1030 on: Yesterday at 06:08:59 pm
Hes made likes private now so you cant see what other users have liked. Another way of removing transparency coming up to November.

Plus, the Tesla turkeys, I mean, shareholders are apparently going to give him 45bn stock options payout. Idiots. The irony is that it wouldve been worth 55bn only for the crazy losses theyre making because of him. Tesla are so fucked, longterm.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1031 on: Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm
More likely its because people saw that he liked a comment about sex with young females and people noticed
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Reply #1032 on: Today at 12:27:36 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm
More likely its because people saw that he liked a comment about sex with young females and people noticed

It does seem that sex pestery is his thing.

https://amp.theguardian.com/science/article/2024/jun/12/elon-musk-spacex-lawsuit
