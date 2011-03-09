But without progressive steering it forces you to cross your arms over each other, which is very unsafe. Unlike the aforementioned Lexus, you have to turn the wheel more than 360 for full lock (I think it’s 2.5 turns).



Also, 10–2 is the safest position for driving is it not? At least, I was taught that in my test and also on a few rally days. Probably a minor point either way, but you can’t do 10-2 with a yoke.



Then, the fuck is clustered by adding the indicator controls to the wheel and making the horn a small button.



It's called a yoke. Wait, you didn't think that Musk came up with an original name for this shit idea did you?



Steering wheels have their side arms on the 9-3 position and not the 10-2. So, ergonomically, you are resting your thumbs and index finger around the 9-3 position. And what I inferred from your post is that, different driving schools suggest different positions. Some say 10-2 while some say 9-3.In the Tesla, the lock-to-lock (Left most steering position to right most steering position) is about 360°. Just found out from a colleague. It is much less than most passenger cars. 2.5 turns per side.So technically, I dont have to "cross hands" as often as a passenger car. With the yoke. I will still cross hands while turning, once per side, while for passenger cars, its 2 per side.But one thing I will agree is that the controls on the wheels are a disaster. I really hated them when I TDed one Tesla last year. I liked the yoke I wont lie. I think it gave me more viewing space from top of the dashboard. And it was a bit weird but I think I will get used to it.LOL no. Definitely not. He definitely didnt come up with the name.