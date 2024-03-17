« previous next »
Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 67167 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #920 on: March 17, 2024, 07:19:41 pm »
I deleted twitter the other day. Found myself just scrolling endlessly and its a horrific page that for you shite. Death, crimes and people wanting attention by posting horrific knowingly wrong posts as fact.

Ill find something else to scroll.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PaulF

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #921 on: March 18, 2024, 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 17, 2024, 07:19:41 pm
I deleted twitter the other day. Found myself just scrolling endlessly and its a horrific page that for you shite. Death, crimes and people wanting attention by posting horrific knowingly wrong posts as fact.

Ill find something else to scroll.


Might I suggest RAWK?

Jokes aside. It's a bloody good job you can't really doom scroll RAWK. You at least have to change page every 20 posts or so, or actively choose a thread.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #922 on: March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am »
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #923 on: March 19, 2024, 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
...And, it's not a Tesla!
Offline thaddeus

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #924 on: March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.
Offline Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #925 on: March 23, 2024, 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.

Apple products are generally high quality and stylish. Apple is also an ecosystem; if you have their phone, laptop, earphones and so on you probably don't want to switch to an Android and break that.

Tesla's appear to have nice bits of tech but overall shitty quality, and there's no real reason to stick with them once your first needs replacing. You also can't really rely on fanboys as much as Apple as even the most hardcore fans probably aren't buying a new car as often as a new phone.
Offline Party Phil

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #926 on: March 23, 2024, 11:10:36 pm »
Also Steve Jobs wasn't an absolute c*nt
Offline KillieRed

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #927 on: March 23, 2024, 11:27:24 pm »
Tesla cars are pretty ugly imho. No-one is fooled into thinking that they are sports cars just because they are awkwardly low to the ground.
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 08:22:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.

I think thats the comparison that musk wants you to make, but it doesnt hold up for me. Tesla doesnt have the pedigree, looks or drivability of a Porsche but they charge you the price of one. At the high end they wont be able to compete with the German brands that have built their reputation over a century. Whose owners have relationships with their garages sometimes going back decades. Audi isnt trying to convince the Tesla fanboys with the q6, they want to convince the 98% of people who are ICE drivers to EVs. And plenty of Tesla drivers arent fanbois - my neighbour swapped his model 3 for an Audi etron gt and would never buy Tesla again.

Then we have the South Korean brands who are showing they know how to make gorgeous EVs without OTT prices. Give me an ioniq 5 over any Tesla. Their reliability issues are so bad that the company allegedly pays customers to take down social media posts where there is a catastrophic failure, and their false claims of autonomous driving has literally cost lives. But the most damning thing I can say about Tesla (cybertruck aside) is that their cars look like South Korean cars used to look.

Apple by comparison, make expensive but very reliable and usable tech. I still use my12 year old MacBook Pro, and its good to the point that Im about to sell its 2021 replacement. And you never had Apple owners buy similar stickers to the Tesla owners that say bought this before I realised Elon is a dick

Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 08:27:23 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on March 23, 2024, 11:10:36 pm
Also Steve Jobs wasn't an absolute c*nt

True. But he was a bit of a c*nt.
Offline Red Beret

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:27:23 am
True. But he was a bit of a c*nt.

There are levels.  8)
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 23, 2024, 11:27:24 pm
Tesla cars are pretty ugly imho. No-one is fooled into thinking that they are sports cars just because they are awkwardly low to the ground.

I think they started out quite nice although time hasn't been kind, they look very dated now even with the facelift
Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 am »
All signs point to a Tesla decline. Market share is dropping year on year (even in the usa) while the company is having to slash prices to keep sales up. There are even jitters on the stock market. None of this is helped by the twat in charge.
Offline Zlen

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 am »
Comparisons to Apple are way off the mark. Yes, Apple have a proven fanboy element to those who use their ecosystem, but they also have strong company culture of design, material quality, reliability and in general aren't overpromising and underdelivering. You pay top money, but you actually get what you pay for. I'm not sure you get what you pay for with Tesla.
Offline SamLad

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 12:37:46 pm »
I was in SE Asia recently (several countries) and saw tons of BYD*  EV's.  they are now the world's leading EV manufacturer.  tesla's can't compete with them, and that ain't gonna change.

*Build Your Dream - Chinese company.  lovely designs.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 12:43:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:37:46 pm
I was in SE Asia recently (several countries) and saw tons of BYD*  EV's.  they are now the world's leading EV manufacturer.  tesla's can't compete with them, and that ain't gonna change.

*Build Your Dream - Chinese company.  lovely designs.

Apparently very good cars as well, although hate Build Your Dreams written along the back of one, did they change that for the european market?
Offline SamLad

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:43:11 pm
Apparently very good cars as well, although hate Build Your Dreams written along the back of one, did they change that for the european market?
could be, all I saw was BYD - the cars caught my eye and I had to google what BYD was.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 23, 2024, 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.
Not sure about that. I think there must be a good proportion of Tesla owners (or prospective owners) who do wish to associate themselves with Musk due his behaviour (particularly over the past 1-2 years). Many now find driving a Tesla embarrassing purely because of its CEO, and will be more reluctant to support the company by buying its products.

https://insideevs.com/news/679146/elon-musk-disapproval-top-reason-for-brand-change/

I cannot imagine that the situation has improved since publication of that article.
Offline filopastry

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm »
I think Tesla is literally the worst performing stock on the S&P 500 this year.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 02:04:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:22:35 am
Apple by comparison, make expensive but very reliable and usable tech. I still use my12 year old MacBook Pro, and it’s good to the point that I’m about to sell its 2021 replacement. And you never had Apple owners buy similar stickers to the Tesla owners that say “bought this before I realised Elon is a dick”
Hang on. You think your 12-year-old MacBook is better than the 2021 replacement MacBook you bought in 2021!? That's hardly a ringing endorsement.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 02:04:34 pm »
Online itihasas

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #941 on: Today at 02:34:38 am »
Super high IQ + Super low EQ = Disaster
