One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

Elzar

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
March 17, 2024, 07:19:41 pm
I deleted twitter the other day. Found myself just scrolling endlessly and its a horrific page that for you shite. Death, crimes and people wanting attention by posting horrific knowingly wrong posts as fact.

Ill find something else to scroll.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

PaulF

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
March 18, 2024, 10:04:14 pm
Quote from: Elzar on March 17, 2024, 07:19:41 pm
I deleted twitter the other day. Found myself just scrolling endlessly and its a horrific page that for you shite. Death, crimes and people wanting attention by posting horrific knowingly wrong posts as fact.

Ill find something else to scroll.


Might I suggest RAWK?

Jokes aside. It's a bloody good job you can't really doom scroll RAWK. You at least have to change page every 20 posts or so, or actively choose a thread.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
March 19, 2024, 11:06:24 am
Quote from: thejbs on March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
...And, it's not a Tesla!
thaddeus

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 10:13:45 pm
Quote from: thejbs on March 19, 2024, 08:25:18 am
Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.
Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 10:47:45 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:13:45 pm
I don't think that's how it works.  Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable.  Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.

I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so.  It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car.  The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.

For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment.  It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.

Apple products are generally high quality and stylish. Apple is also an ecosystem; if you have their phone, laptop, earphones and so on you probably don't want to switch to an Android and break that.

Tesla's appear to have nice bits of tech but overall shitty quality, and there's no real reason to stick with them once your first needs replacing. You also can't really rely on fanboys as much as Apple as even the most hardcore fans probably aren't buying a new car as often as a new phone.
Party Phil

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 11:10:36 pm
Also Steve Jobs wasn't an absolute c*nt
KillieRed

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
Today at 11:27:24 pm
Tesla cars are pretty ugly imho. No-one is fooled into thinking that they are sports cars just because they are awkwardly low to the ground.
