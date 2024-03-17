Tesla will be starting to feel the pinch soon as ev sales dwindle and traditional brands have caught up. Just saw audi have announced the q6 which has nearly 400miles range and close to the model y in price.



I don't think that's how it works. Android phones have been better value and often better spec than iPhones for a long time but a lot of people's loyalty to Apple is unshakable. Tesla seem to have that with cars with Tesla still the ultimate symbol.I worked with a lad that very nearly blew his house deposit that he'd been saving for years on a Tesla when his old car packed in, only Tesla's long wait period stopped him doing so. It's the kind of impulsive behaviour you'd previously get with a Ferrari - not a middle-of-the-road electric car. The Audi Q6 is a far superior car but I don't think it will swing many of the Tesla fanboys.For me, and of course it's all personal taste, the model Y is one of the ugliest cars on the road at the moment. It's baffling that anybody with £45k+ to spend would end up with it but there we are.