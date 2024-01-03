« previous next »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  2, 2024, 09:55:27 pm
c*nt will upload himself to the net  ;D

Hopefully someone kicks the plug out of the wall while he's there.
The ads they have got on there are relentless. Im sick of seeing his smug face, with some other twat blathering on about bitcoin or tokens or something.
Kepe blocking them but its always a different bot.
Also the girls who are 400m from me, apparently. All lies.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  3, 2024, 12:05:17 pm
The ads they have got on there are relentless. Im sick of seeing his smug face, with some other twat blathering on about bitcoin or tokens or something.
Kepe blocking them but its always a different bot.
Also the girls who are 400m from me, apparently. All lies.
It's close to unusable now. Every 5th tweet is a spam for tokens with his stupid fat fucking face, or something called paperdropping or something else. Block block block reported for illegal content etc.

The other thing that he's ruined is that when someone did an interesting tweet about something random, the first few replies could be really informative and you'd get a conversation going and head down a rabbit hole about, I dunno, ancient irrigation techniques in the Nile delta or whatever.  Now all that is gone, cos some fucko in Hyderabad has paid SpaceKaren $8 so that his first response of 'Yes' or 'Context?' is promoted up, and those interesting responses are lost in the blizzard of fanboy bullshit.

And you're right, those single girls really don't appear to be in my area either.
Surely someone at HQ can just filter out those same 3 or 4 crypto spam messages you get on every post?
Not Twitter related, but Must related.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8D069C1LffQ&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8D069C1LffQ&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  3, 2024, 12:05:17 pm
The ads they have got on there are relentless. Im sick of seeing his smug face, with some other twat blathering on about bitcoin or tokens or something.
Kepe blocking them but its always a different bot.
Also the girls who are 400m from me, apparently. All lies.

Youtube is as bad with that smarmy Greg Secker conman's adverts every ten seconds
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 16, 2024, 02:17:33 pm
Youtube is as bad with that smarmy Greg Secker conman's adverts every ten seconds

My YT adverts largely consist of people telling me how I could be making £10k a month, or be a best selling author without actually writing any books, or how I could trade property and become a millionaire, even without having any money or starting capital.

Thank fuck for an ad blocker. But I'm honestly tempted to try premium as I can't block them on my phone.
Apparently going to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau over the next few days which is being organised by the European Jewish Association to raise awareness of the surge in antisemitism since Israels invasion of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on 7 October.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 22, 2024, 08:21:08 am
Apparently going to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau over the next few days which is being organised by the European Jewish Association to raise awareness of the surge in antisemitism since Israels invasion of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on 7 October.
and here's me thinking he might be a hypocrite.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 22, 2024, 08:21:08 am
Apparently going to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau over the next few days which is being organised by the European Jewish Association to raise awareness of the surge in antisemitism since Israels invasion of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

Cue him making a 'joke' about Hitler being a douchebag and being caught saying that advertisers abandoning Twitter is his own personal holocaust, or similar
So how long until lovely Elon starts selling your thoughts or implanting Adverts into your head?
Give it a week and he'll claim to be the originator.
Elon Musks $56bn Tesla pay package is too much, judge rules
Judge ruled his pay  six times larger than the combined pay of the 200 highest-paid executives in 2021  was set inappropriately

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/jan/30/elon-musk-tesla-pay-package-too-much-judge-rules

Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware, Musk responded on Twitter/X.

How about never pay yourself $56bn.
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68150306
Elon Musk sees $56bn Tesla pay deal cancelled in court

A judge in the US state of Delaware has annulled a $55.8bn (£44bn) pay deal awarded to Elon Musk in 2018 by the electric car company Tesla.

The lawsuit was filed by a shareholder who argued that it was an overpayment.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick called the compensation "an unfathomable sum" that was not fair to shareholders and said the process leading to the package being approved was "deeply flawed".

She ruled the contract should be cancelled.
Musk has taken it well, as you'd expect.  Implicitly threatening to incorporate Tesla in Nevada or Texas instead of Delaware (bearing in mind he only owns 13% of the shares anyway so not likely something he could do).
Quote from: thaddeus on January 31, 2024, 10:46:02 am
Musk has taken it well, as you'd expect.  Implicitly threatening to incorporate Tesla in Nevada or Texas instead of Delaware (bearing in mind he only owns 13% of the shares anyway so not likely something he could do).
he blackmails the board of Tesla constantly by threatening to take his genius elsewhere.  they need to call his bluff.  soon.
Quote from: SamLad on January 31, 2024, 01:58:58 pm
he blackmails the board of Tesla constantly by threatening to take his genius elsewhere.  they need to call his bluff.  soon.

Off you pop, then. Let the grown ups do their work .
Quote from: KillieRed on February  1, 2024, 10:08:32 am
Off you pop, then. Let the grown ups do their work .
And take your half steering wheel with you, you weirdo!
Really bored of the constant porn bots.
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  2, 2024, 11:20:06 pm
Really bored of the constant porn bots.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, I'd never had any bots trying to follow me. Since then I've had about 20. I thought Elon was supposed to be getting rid of them?


I just follow a few accounts on there, I have basically zero followers and I haven't tweeted anything myself since almost a decade ago.
If it wasn't so annoying, it would be quite funny to see the sudden likes I'm getting for commentary on the 2015 series of The Apprentice.
John Oliver did this dive a couple months back, it's kind of interesting.  :-X

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Eo3zORUGCbM&amp;ab_channel=LastWeekTonight" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Eo3zORUGCbM&amp;ab_channel=LastWeekTonight</a>
Quote from: RJH on February  3, 2024, 06:58:31 am
Up until a couple of weeks ago, I'd never had any bots trying to follow me. Since then I've had about 20. I thought Elon was supposed to be getting rid of them?


I just follow a few accounts on there, I have basically zero followers and I haven't tweeted anything myself since almost a decade ago.
If it wasn't so annoying, it would be quite funny to see the sudden likes I'm getting for commentary on the 2015 series of The Apprentice.



I'm not very active on there. Barely anyone follows me and at best I get a handful of likes for some posts; most I get none.

A few weeks ago, I started getting likes on almost everything I posted on threads about Everton. Curious, I'd click on the thumbnails of the pretty, scantily-clad woman who so admired my wordsmithery... and found they were porn bots.

I did wonder why they were zeroing in on people posting in Everton-related threads.

 
What's a pornbot?
... asking for a friend.
Quote from: PaulF on February  5, 2024, 04:06:12 pm
What's a pornbot?
... asking for a friend.

Quote from: bradders1011 on February  2, 2024, 11:20:06 pm
Really bored of the constant porn bots.

Noticing this too. Really annoying.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  5, 2024, 03:12:03 pm


I'm not very active on there. Barely anyone follows me and at best I get a handful of likes for some posts; most I get none.

A few weeks ago, I started getting likes on almost everything I posted on threads about Everton. Curious, I'd click on the thumbnails of the pretty, scantily-clad woman who so admired my wordsmithery... and found they were porn bots.

I did wonder why they were zeroing in on people posting in Everton-related threads.

 

Offering Boo Jobs?
Musk apparently wants to buy Disney now. Is this the part of the story where the Empire is attacked by the Yuuzhan Vong?
Is this his plan? If people think differently from me on a popular platform, and I cant change that, I will destroy it?
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:40:49 am
Musk apparently wants to buy Disney now. Is this the part of the story where the Empire is attacked by the Yuuzhan Vong?

More nonsense posturing from the snake oil salesman for the benefit of fanbois who'll believe this is possible. Disney would likely cost around $200bn to buy (market cap is nearly $180bn). Musk is worth around that but his wealth is mostly tied up in overinflated Tesla stock, much of which he uses as debt collateral on other loans.

He has no way of making his wealth liquid without crashing Tesla and Space X stuff. And Twitter is worth relatively little compared to what he'd need. Right now, i'm as likely to buy Disney as space Karen.
He'd just get the money off the Saudis again.
Hed be relying on the board agreeing to sell. His recent volatility is very un-Disney.
Bluesky has finally opened up to the public having being invite only till now. I got on it a couple of months ago, and it's OK but it's pretty dead. Hopefully kicks off now.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68223906

Hes paying for Gina Carano to sue Disney and Lucasfilm for her getting sacked.
