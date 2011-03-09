« previous next »
One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye

PhilV

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 09:31:25 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 13, 2023, 03:26:58 pm
This is a weird one but is anyone else getting ads from Israel in their timeline? Scrolled through a couple earlier, didnt really pay attention and thought maybe someone had retweeted. But then just seen another with them tweeting an image of a dead baby. Its from the official Israel Twitter. Its obviously a PR exercise of sorts to justify whats happening now/coming next. Not going to get involved in any political debate on it with the thread locked but finding it very odd (but maybe not surprising) Twitter/X is allowing it. Regardless of sides, plenty of people wont want to seek out images of victims of any atrocity.

Anything goes on Twitter/X now, that tool Elon has made what was the shit (but entertaining) cesspit of the internet way worse, now it's just full of shit, I use it to check news etc mostly or football takes but get advertised with all sorts and legit not one/two days max go by without me being tagged by random accounts for crypto stuff or whatever.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 10:21:19 am
It's about time people started cut and pasting anything from twatter, if they don't then the links should be removed.

It's no better than a certain newspaper.
Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 10:36:00 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 18, 2023, 10:21:19 am
It's about time people started cut and pasting anything from twatter, if they don't then the links should be removed.

It's no better than a certain newspaper.

Replacing "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" is working again, although every time I say that nitter seems to immediately break.
stockdam

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 10:39:54 am
Quote from: PhilV on October 18, 2023, 09:31:25 am
Anything goes on Twitter/X now, that tool Elon has made what was the shit (but entertaining) cesspit of the internet way worse, now it's just full of shit, I use it to check news etc mostly or football takes but get advertised with all sorts and legit not one/two days max go by without me being tagged by random accounts for crypto stuff or whatever.

I rarely use X now. There are far too many extremists on it who want to peddle their twisted view of the world. Facebook isn't much better and so I keep that just for friends and family. I engaged with one extremist on Facebook who was spouting nonsense about Ireland (the usual one-sided shit) and I called him out. His response was to DM me with abuse and telling me that he was going to publicly humiliate me. That's often the tactics......their friends all gang up on you to try to shout you down or they resort to DMs to try to intimidate. The social media platforms are a vehicle for people with extreme views to spread misinformation. Don't engage with them.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 01:38:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 18, 2023, 10:36:00 am
Replacing "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" is working again, although every time I say that nitter seems to immediately break.

Same unreliable crap no matter the url.
Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 01:47:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 18, 2023, 01:38:10 pm
Same unreliable crap no matter the url.

It's still one of the main sources of breaking news and the people who were reliable pre-Elon didn't suddenly become unreliable. As long as you don't waste time reading replies it's fine.

That said, I still don't have a twitter account and don't actually browse there at all, but if someone links a reliable source from there then I'll either click it or go to that link on nitter.

I actually think not having an account is the optimal way now, as you don't see replies without an account. Nitter is nice when someone creates a thread as it allows you to read that thread without an account.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 01:54:03 pm
And it's now the number 1 spreader of fake news.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 18, 2023, 06:40:15 pm
Wonder what the credit card processing fees for $1 will be
Alan_X

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 19, 2023, 06:39:32 am
Deleted the app from my home screen. A bit sad that there are people Ive connected with and follow who I will miss but its just a shitshow now and bad for my mental health.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

[new username under construction]

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 19, 2023, 08:44:47 am
Quote from: Alan_X on October 19, 2023, 06:39:32 am
Deleted the app from my home screen. A bit sad that there are people Ive connected with and follow who I will miss but its just a shitshow now and bad for my mental health.

Literally by tomorrow you'll feel much better
RedSince86

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 19, 2023, 08:49:45 am
I only use it for LFC stuff and what's trending ,totally avoided it during this ME crisis though.

I honestly prefer Reddit over Twitter, it's better moderated.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 19, 2023, 11:50:29 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 18, 2023, 06:40:15 pm
Wonder what the credit card processing fees for $1 will be
I imagine Twitter would be able to negotiate a low fee. $0.05 + 5%, maybe. But I think it will be the final straw for many members. It is not the amount being charged - it is just too many members would not countenance: 1. trusting their credit card details to Musk and the Saudis;  and 2. would wish to financially support Musk and Twitter (as operated under Musk). Musk has destroyed the opportunity to raise revenues through subscription services. And charging fees of ordinary users was probably never a goer anyway (charging big brands - that would have been a different matter).

I was very critical of Twitter (of old) - there was much that could have been improved. But what it has transformed into under Musk is a huge loss. Twitter WAS important in ways that none of the other large platforms ever came close to emulating.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

stewil007

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 19, 2023, 12:43:43 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on October 19, 2023, 06:39:32 am
Deleted the app from my home screen. A bit sad that there are people Ive connected with and follow who I will miss but its just a shitshow now and bad for my mental health.

I am almost at this point and wondering why i bother continuing it.  Only during matches do i now see anything to do with the club......everything else is turgid and depressing
Egyptian36

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
October 19, 2023, 09:28:21 pm
https://n.populas.no or any instance working from this list :

https://github.com/zedeus/nitter/wiki/Instances

search the account you want and click the rss icon. Example:

https://n.populas.no/_pauljoyce/rss

Create a channel at Telegram and name it as you wish . Invite this bot :

https://t.me/RSStT_Bot

Then in the channel send :

/sub https://n.populas.no/_pauljoyce/rss

and that's it. Now you will receive the tweets of everyone you subbed to every time they tweet like this :

Alan_X

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 08:52:48 am
Sunak inviting Musk to be at the centre of his AI summit. Fucking idiot.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

KillieRed

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 10:23:26 am
They share a vision for the future of the world.
TepidT2O

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 12:48:23 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on November  1, 2023, 08:52:48 am
Sunak inviting Musk to be at the centre of his AI summit. Fucking idiot.
Err which one?? ;D
Crosby Nick 128

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 01:11:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  1, 2023, 12:48:23 pm
Err which one?? ;D

The one whos a billionaire due to dodgy family obviouslyoh.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 01:17:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  1, 2023, 01:11:24 pm
The one whos a billionaire due to dodgy family obviouslyoh.
It's OK - I think I have it: the gormless-looking one...oh.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Elmo!

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 01:27:36 pm
It's the one that uses their position of power to stoke culture wars... oh.
TepidT2O

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 06:21:04 pm
PaulF

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 07:12:25 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on November  1, 2023, 01:27:36 pm
It's the one that uses their position of power to stoke culture wars... oh.
No it's the one with s u and k  in their surname....oh
RJH

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 1, 2023, 07:34:45 pm
It's obviously the one who has risen to a position far beyond their competence, and is now completely out of his depth but acts like he knows what he is doing, enabled by the sycophants they are surrounded by... oh
TepidT2O

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 2, 2023, 08:21:36 pm
Fucking hell

Quote
Elon Musk tells Sunak that AI will give people artificial friends who will "know you better than you know yourself"

:lmao


Explains Mac Red to be fair
Schmidt

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
November 2, 2023, 09:53:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  2, 2023, 08:21:36 pm
Fucking hell

:lmao


Explains Mac Red to be fair

Already happening to be fair; AI girlfriends, streamers, youtubers, they all exist.
BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44
« Reply #785 on: November 2, 2023, 10:25:47 pm »
Sunak & Musk reminds me of Emma Thompson as PM meeting up the with tech-villain in Johnny English Strikes Again.
Offline Party Phil

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #786 on: November 5, 2023, 08:28:19 pm »
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot with a ‘rebellious streak’

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/05/elon-musk-unveils-grok-an-ai-chatbot-with-a-rebellious-streak



Hopefully this goes tits up very quickly but not before wasting billions of Musk's money.

Any Brit who has spent a significant amount of time abroad will tell you that sarcasm, apart from being the lowest form of wit, definitely does not translate easily to a lot of different cultures. So to my mind, apart from different language models you need a lot of different humour models to make this work worldwide, even different humour models for different countries and cultures with the same language, and I suspect that is a lot harder to get right.
Offline Alan_X

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #787 on: November 5, 2023, 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on November  5, 2023, 08:28:19 pm
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot with a rebellious streak

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/05/elon-musk-unveils-grok-an-ai-chatbot-with-a-rebellious-streak



Hopefully this goes tits up very quickly but not before wasting billions of Musk's money.

Any Brit who has spent a significant amount of time abroad will tell you that sarcasm, apart from being the lowest form of wit, definitely does not translate easily to a lot of different cultures. So to my mind, apart from different language models you need a lot of different humour models to make this work worldwide, even different humour models for different countries and cultures with the same language, and I suspect that is a lot harder to get right.

Its worse than that. Musk isnt even a good shitposter. Hes that sad incel wanker who wants to be sarcastic but everyone else thinks is a sad wanker.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline thejbs

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #788 on: November 5, 2023, 11:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on November  5, 2023, 08:28:19 pm
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot with a rebellious streak

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/05/elon-musk-unveils-grok-an-ai-chatbot-with-a-rebellious-streak



Hopefully this goes tits up very quickly but not before wasting billions of Musk's money.

Any Brit who has spent a significant amount of time abroad will tell you that sarcasm, apart from being the lowest form of wit, definitely does not translate easily to a lot of different cultures. So to my mind, apart from different language models you need a lot of different humour models to make this work worldwide, even different humour models for different countries and cultures with the same language, and I suspect that is a lot harder to get right.

"which is in early testing and not available to the general public"

Yeah, Elon just wote out those 'witty' and 'sarcastic' answers himself.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #789 on: November 5, 2023, 11:36:31 pm »
Imagine being that much of a bellend, but never realising just how many people think how much of a bellend you are.
Offline RJH

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 10:12:30 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on November  5, 2023, 08:28:19 pm
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot with a rebellious streak

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/05/elon-musk-unveils-grok-an-ai-chatbot-with-a-rebellious-streak



Hopefully this goes tits up very quickly but not before wasting billions of Musk's money.

Any Brit who has spent a significant amount of time abroad will tell you that sarcasm, apart from being the lowest form of wit, definitely does not translate easily to a lot of different cultures. So to my mind, apart from different language models you need a lot of different humour models to make this work worldwide, even different humour models for different countries and cultures with the same language, and I suspect that is a lot harder to get right.


The worry also is that it has real-time access to information via twitter, which means it has real-time access to misinformation.


Twitter's commitment to quality on its platform can be seen in fact that they have just let Katie Hopkins and Stephen "Tommy Robinson" Yaxly-Lennon back on.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #791 on: Today at 05:45:27 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on November  5, 2023, 08:28:19 pm
Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot with a rebellious streak

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/05/elon-musk-unveils-grok-an-ai-chatbot-with-a-rebellious-streak

Hopefully this goes tits up very quickly but not before wasting billions of Musk's money.

Any Brit who has spent a significant amount of time abroad will tell you that sarcasm, apart from being the lowest form of wit, definitely does not translate easily to a lot of different cultures. So to my mind, apart from different language models you need a lot of different humour models to make this work worldwide, even different humour models for different countries and cultures with the same language, and I suspect that is a lot harder to get right.

Could have picked a more original name then something that's been used a few times already.

Grok - The Oxford English Dictionary summarizes the meaning of grok as "to understand intuitively or by empathy, to establish rapport with" and "to empathize or communicate sympathetically (with); also, to experience enjoyment"

Grok - A programming language created by Ric Holt.

Grok - Is a library to encode and decode images in the JPEG 2000 format.

 Grok - An open-source web framework based on Zope Toolkit technology
Offline Zlen

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #792 on: Today at 05:50:28 am »
Original? Dude re-named a platform with a unique and original name into X. His originality spans the typical teenage boy spectrum.
