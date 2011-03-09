I love Rachel, but this is spot on. The Simpsons even took the piss out of her: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XCmvS-AZPA (2 mins 20)



I started to tune her show in a few months ago, I only lasted about 30 minutes, haven't been back since.



but she isn't in the same league - on the same damn planet - as Joe Scarborough. I effing detest that egotistical whiny repetitive annoying rude windbag.



I'm hoping his wife will crack one morning and knife him in the side when he interrupts her and everyone else for the 15th time in an hour for one of his useless rambling never-ending "rants".

I've always found her virtually unwatchable. Many here (if they watched her during the Trump years - when she suspended her usual shtick), she insists on telling the viewer everything, three times, in different ways. It fucking boring. She seems to think its funny or something - it is not!I think she suspended the practice during the Trump presidency because there was just so much material to get though. But I noticed it came back after he was kicked out the WH. And since her show has now switch from five days a week to just one day, she seems to have curtailed the practice to some degree (presumably, for similar reasons to the Trump years, since she is now limited to a single show a week). You might wonder why I know so much about The Rachel Maddow Show - my American wife is a fan.My favourite MSNBC host, by a country mile, is Chris Hayes. And I actually like Morning Joe (despite his repetition problem) because it is a fairly intelligent show and has a lot of interesting guests. It also allows me to catch up with what happened in the US the day before.