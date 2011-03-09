« previous next »
Author Topic: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye  (Read 47736 times)

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #680 on: September 7, 2023, 02:18:55 am »
Ive deactivated my account now. I realised I was only staying there because of habit. A lot of people I interacted with have drifted off now though, too, so it made the decision easier. Its an absolute shit hole.

It makes you wonder whos been funding Musk all this time.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #681 on: September 7, 2023, 01:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  7, 2023, 02:18:55 am
Ive deactivated my account now. I realised I was only staying there because of habit. A lot of people I interacted with have drifted off now though, too, so it made the decision easier. Its an absolute shit hole.

It makes you wonder whos been funding Musk all this time.

A new book says he purposely shut off a satellite network to disrupt a Ukrainian attack on Russian forces. Make of that what you will.

It's safe to say he's being funded by nefarious sources.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #682 on: September 7, 2023, 04:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  7, 2023, 01:00:29 pm
A new book says he purposely shut off a satellite network to disrupt a Ukrainian attack on Russian forces. Make of that what you will.

It's safe to say he's being funded by nefarious sources.

If that's really true the Ukrainians should send a few of their special forces, just to say hello like.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #683 on: September 8, 2023, 12:08:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2023, 04:05:12 pm
If that's really true the Ukrainians should send a few of their special forces, just to say hello like.
That's the dream.

In all seriousness you would imagine the yank government will get involved since if true that is against their national interests?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #684 on: September 8, 2023, 06:59:12 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September  8, 2023, 12:08:08 am
That's the dream.

In all seriousness you would imagine the yank government will get involved since if true that is against their national interests?

He's claimed that he wouldn't turn it on because they wanted to attack a Russian Fleet & that would make him an accomplice & we all know that's bollocks.

1) They wouldn't have told him that information.

2) He gives less than 2 fucks about the head choppers murdering off the back of his data. If anything todays lies basically paint him as an accomplice for Nazis and the deaths of those Saudis.


Send in the hit squads & make the world a better place.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #685 on: September 8, 2023, 09:30:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 06:59:12 pm
He's claimed that he wouldn't turn it on because they wanted to attack a Russian Fleet & that would make him an accomplice & we all know that's bollocks.


By turning it off he becomes an accomplice for Russia. Not sure he thought that one through. ::)

I bet he's almost as dirty as Trump, maybe dirtier as he actually has money. He would be right to worry that he might be investigated next.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #686 on: September 8, 2023, 09:40:27 pm »
He's saying that he didn't turn it off because it was never turned on in that area. He also said that he only provided it so people could remote learn & netflix n chill.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #687 on: September 10, 2023, 05:47:56 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  7, 2023, 01:00:29 pm
A new book says he purposely shut off a satellite network to disrupt a Ukrainian attack on Russian forces. Make of that what you will.

It's safe to say he's being funded by nefarious sources.

Fucking hell.

But given his links in Africa and his need for resources from mines now controlled by Wagner/Russia, Im not surprised. He likely thinks hes smart enough to play all sides at all times. When all sides just want to control him and his wealth.

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #688 on: September 10, 2023, 09:57:13 am »
Say what you like about him, Elon can close a Tesla door with his elbow!!!...

https://www.tiktok.com/@sambladeco/video/7275694862568000769

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #689 on: September 10, 2023, 10:04:03 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 10, 2023, 09:57:13 am
Say what you like about him, Elon can close a Tesla door with his elbow!!!...

https://www.tiktok.com/@sambladeco/video/7275694862568000769

Not sure if the person who posted that is taking the piss or a massive fanboy dickhead.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #690 on: September 10, 2023, 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 10, 2023, 10:04:03 am
Not sure if the person who posted that is taking the piss or a massive fanboy dickhead.

I think that's the point of a lot of tiktoks/shorts, post something that's annoying or confusing as it gets people to engage with it in the comments.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #691 on: September 10, 2023, 05:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 10, 2023, 02:21:35 pm
I think that's the point of a lot of tiktoks/shorts, post something that's annoying or confusing as it gets people to engage with it in the comments.
Describes most media these days, or social media. Write something ridiculous or controversial so your website/page gets views and brings in revenue.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #692 on: September 12, 2023, 10:39:47 am »
This report from Rachel Maddow relates to some comments of mine over the past few days (in the Ukraine thread on the News & Current Affairs forum) regarding Musk's blocking of Starlink for an attempted Ukraine military operation on the Russian Fleet last year. But this post is probably better suited for here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ShILYHx9YYU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ShILYHx9YYU</a>

As is usual, it takes forever for Maddow to get to the point. But it does reinforce my concerns over Musk's interference in US foreign policy and highlight his obligations (as a US citizen) to uphold (and certainly not interfere) with US foreign policy. (The Logan Act).

My previous posts on this matter: here, here, and here.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #693 on: September 12, 2023, 12:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 12, 2023, 10:39:47 am
As is usual, it takes forever for Maddow to get to the point.

 ;D I love Rachel, but this is spot on. The Simpsons even took the piss out of her: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XCmvS-AZPA (2 mins 20)
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #694 on: September 12, 2023, 02:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September 12, 2023, 12:57:59 pm
;D I love Rachel, but this is spot on. The Simpsons even took the piss out of her: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XCmvS-AZPA (2 mins 20)
I started to tune her show in a few months ago, I only lasted about 30 minutes, haven't been back since.

but she isn't in the same league - on the same damn planet - as Joe Scarborough.  I effing detest that egotistical whiny repetitive annoying rude windbag. 

I'm hoping his wife will crack one morning and knife him in the side when he interrupts her and everyone else for the 15th time in an hour for one of his useless rambling never-ending "rants".
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #695 on: September 12, 2023, 02:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on September 12, 2023, 12:57:59 pm
;D I love Rachel, but this is spot on. The Simpsons even took the piss out of her: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XCmvS-AZPA (2 mins 20)
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2023, 02:03:39 pm
I started to tune her show in a few months ago, I only lasted about 30 minutes, haven't been back since.
I've always found her virtually unwatchable. Many here (if they watched her during the Trump years - when she suspended her usual shtick), she insists on telling the viewer everything, three times, in different ways. It fucking boring. She seems to think its funny or something - it is not!

I think she suspended the practice during the Trump presidency because there was just so much material to get though. But I noticed it came back after he was kicked out the WH. And since her show has now switch from five days a week to just one day, she seems to have curtailed the practice to some degree (presumably, for similar reasons to the Trump years, since she is now limited to a single show a week). You might wonder why I know so much about The Rachel Maddow Show - my American wife is a fan.
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2023, 02:03:39 pm
but she isn't in the same league - on the same damn planet - as Joe Scarborough.  I effing detest that egotistical whiny repetitive annoying rude windbag.

I'm hoping his wife will crack one morning and knife him in the side when he interrupts her and everyone else for the 15th time in an hour for one of his useless rambling never-ending "rants".
My favourite MSNBC host, by a country mile, is Chris Hayes. And I actually like Morning Joe (despite his repetition problem) because it is a fairly intelligent show and has a lot of interesting guests. It also allows me to catch up with what happened in the US the day before.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #696 on: September 12, 2023, 03:44:32 pm »
Rachel is an investigative journalist. I think she struggles to "dumb it down" for her audience and feels she has to walk them through the material.

That said, I certainly like her as a person and when she does the chat shows she's intelligent and engaging.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #697 on: September 12, 2023, 03:49:54 pm »
Morning Joe is the show that gave that horrible c*nt Trump a daily hour phone in, they did that long before Fox, so they can GTF.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #698 on: September 12, 2023, 03:52:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 12, 2023, 03:49:54 pm
Morning Joe is the show that gave that horrible c*nt Trump a daily hour phone in, they did that long before Fox, so they can get to fuck.
Jesus, I never knew that.  Was this when he was running in 2016 or before when he was just a harmless clown?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #699 on: September 12, 2023, 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2023, 03:52:29 pm
Jesus, I never knew that.  Was this when he was running in 2016 or before when he was just a harmless clown?

2016, they were his original cheerleaders.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #700 on: September 12, 2023, 04:00:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 12, 2023, 03:53:24 pm
2016, they were his original cheerleaders.
Explains why JS never stfu maybe - pure guilt.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #701 on: September 12, 2023, 04:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 12, 2023, 03:44:32 pm
Rachel is an investigative journalist. I think she struggles to "dumb it down" for her audience and feels she has to walk them through the material.

That said, I certainly like her as a person and when she does the chat shows she's intelligent and engaging.
Agreed - I like her too. It is just her show I do not like.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #702 on: September 12, 2023, 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 12, 2023, 03:49:54 pm
Morning Joe is the show that gave that horrible c*nt Trump a daily hour phone in, they did that long before Fox, so they can GTF.
Yeah. They treated Trump as entertainment - they seriously fucked up.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #703 on: September 12, 2023, 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2023, 03:52:29 pm
Jesus, I never knew that.  Was this when he was running in 2016 or before when he was just a harmless clown?
Yes.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #704 on: September 12, 2023, 04:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 12, 2023, 04:17:07 pm
Agreed - I like her too. It just her show I do not like.


She likes to make sure that there's no wriggle room, not that I go out of my way to watch her.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #705 on: September 12, 2023, 04:42:20 pm »
hmm....


https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/sep/12/elon-musk-biographer-admits-suggestion-spacex-head-blocked-ukraine-drone-attack-was-wrong

Quote
The author of a new biography of Elon Musk has admitted that a controversial detail in an online extract of the book  which suggested that the tech magnate thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian naval base in September 2022  is factually incorrect.

The extract from Walter Isaacsons book, published in the Washington Post on Thursday, originally said that the SpaceX CEO secretly told engineers to turn off Starlink coverage within 100km of the Crimean coast to prevent a Ukrainian attack on the area. As a result, when the Ukrainian drone subs got near the Russian fleet in Sevastopol, they lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly, continued the extract.

Musk quickly disputed the story, tweeting that the Starlink regions in question were not activated in the first place and that the company did not deactivate anything. Instead, there was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink to Sevastopol, the obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor, wrote Musk. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.

On Friday, Isaacson tweeted a clarification, writing that the Ukrainians THOUGHT coverage was enabled all the way to Crimea, but it was not. They asked Musk to enable it for their drone sub attack on the Russian fleet. Musk did not enable it, because he thought, probably correctly, that would cause a major war.

On Saturday, Isaacson said that based on conversations with Musk, he mistakenly believed that the policy preventing Starlink from being used for an attack on Crimea had been decided on the night of the attempted Ukrainian attack. He added that Musk now says that the policy had been implemented earlier, but the Ukrainians did not know it, and that night he simply reaffirmed the policy.

In response to Isaacsons correction, Musk tweeted Much appreciated, Walter, adding that the onus is meaningfully different if I refused to act upon a request from Ukraine vs. made a deliberate change to Starlink to thwart Ukraine. He also said that Starlinks terms of service prohibit Starlink being used for offensive military action as it is a civilian system.

On Thursday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Musks reported actions were much more than just a mistake and that civilians being killed is the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego.

The Washington Post extract now features a correction at the top of the article page, and the text has been edited to remove the incorrect claims. Isaacsons book, released on Tuesday, tells the story of Musks life, beginning with his childhood in South Africa.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #706 on: September 12, 2023, 08:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 12, 2023, 04:42:20 pm
hmm....

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/sep/12/elon-musk-biographer-admits-suggestion-spacex-head-blocked-ukraine-drone-attack-was-wrong
Like the article states, Isaacson tweeted his correction last Friday. That's not the issue. It seems that Musk was in communication with Russian officials at the time, including the Russian Ambassador to the US, and - it would seem - Putin. Anything affecting US foreign policy should have been forwarded to the US Government for a decision. On the face of it, this did not occur and Musk made the decision himself, perhaps in consultation with Russian officials. There is evidence that the Russians stated to Musk that if the fleet was attacked, they would respond with a nuclear device. About a month later (I think that's about right), the Ukrainians did mange to attack the fleet at Sevastopol, and of course there was was no Russian nuclear response. Musk should not be the one taking these decisions - he is not up to it, it is not his decision to take, and is contrary to the Logan Act.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #707 on: September 12, 2023, 09:10:36 pm »
I'm just posting the article. If the US government thinks Musk has crossed a line and allowed Russia to dictate terms without consulting them first, then I imagine strong words will be had behind the scenes, regardless of what is said in public.

In either case, this correction is hardly going to improve Musk's reputation in the eyes of the public.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #708 on: September 13, 2023, 03:20:42 pm »
Didn't Musk post about it himself saying he did have something to do with it?
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #709 on: September 13, 2023, 04:11:37 pm »
The correction by the author is irrelevant as they've still admitted he made a unilateral decision to stop a Ukrainian plan because he felt like it.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 07:01:15 pm »
via Noel Reports:

Quote
A British Journalist asked Elon Musk:

"Has your ignorance and ego cost Ukrainian lives? Putin calls you outstanding, how would you call Putin?"

Musk refused to comment.
Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #711 on: Yesterday at 09:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:01:15 pm
via Noel Reports:
Spot on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cq0iEDOMuJc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cq0iEDOMuJc</a>

Re: One Man's Mission to X $44 billion Goodbye
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:01:15 pm
via Noel Reports:

Superb questioning there.
It's difficult to describe my hatred for the bloke. What a vile specimen.
