That's the dream.



In all seriousness you would imagine the yank government will get involved since if true that is against their national interests?



He's claimed that he wouldn't turn it on because they wanted to attack a Russian Fleet & that would make him an accomplice & we all know that's bollocks.1) They wouldn't have told him that information.2) He gives less than 2 fucks about the head choppers murdering off the back of his data. If anything todays lies basically paint him as an accomplice for Nazis and the deaths of those Saudis.Send in the hit squads & make the world a better place.