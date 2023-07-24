Rate limits are coming back. Users are reporting they couldn't access anything for half a day or some shit.



Aye. Reluctantly signed up to get goal video content for the new season (+ some classic goals too etc) - and it has been a highly frustrating experience so far.Before Musk, anyone could search for content, accounts, videos, news, journos, or accounts of interest etc - no account needed. Get the link - read the article etc - everyone happy.As we all know, since Musk... various shenanigans and fuckups occurred. Also resulting in... people not signed to twitter only seeing posts from accounts from 3/4 years ago - if they can see anything at all at certain times (not great for advertisers). All these changes looks idiotic... and would likely leave anyone on the outside looking in... with the impression that twitter are still having major 'technical issues'.Anyway, I signed up and found there are still lots of bot accounts around (+ trying to follow me), many fake accounts, cam girl stuff, and weird 'home design' type accounts looking to sell me stuff... after just a few searches for some decent goal video and footy news accounts... these 'rate limits' kick in for some 12 hours; no warning or explanations - just 'Something went wrong. Try reloading.' - which obviously doesn't actually work.Amateur hour from Musk again. Twitter resembles a bad student project in beta from the early 2000s, that can't keep up with demand, has no tech support, and can't pay its bills.So far, it seems apparent he doesn't actually want people to be able to use this platform.