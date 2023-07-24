« previous next »
elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #560 on: July 24, 2023, 06:12:41 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on July 24, 2023, 02:50:00 pm
here I'm thinking he's only changing the name so he can claim that he "founded" Twitter/X in a few years time. That's what the fraud is good at.
He really is one selfish, egomaniac & spoiled man-child .
thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #561 on: July 24, 2023, 11:02:37 pm »
Cant help but think its to get out of owing money to someone.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #562 on: July 25, 2023, 01:19:58 am »
So a tweet is now called a xeet

I mean, I dont even know how to say that.  And a tweet meant something, its a short noise or message, Twitter means something too

Rexeet? What the fuck context is that? How do you even say it?

The Twitter bird was friendly and fun. This is just.. well xheet




afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Twitter
« Reply #563 on: July 25, 2023, 03:05:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 25, 2023, 01:19:58 am
So a tweet is now called a xeet

I mean, I dont even know how to say that.  And a tweet meant something, its a short noise or message, Twitter means something too

Rexeet? What the fuck context is that? How do you even say it?

The Twitter bird was friendly and fun. This is just.. well xheet

X, sponsored by ex-lax?


leroy

  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #564 on: July 25, 2023, 04:55:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 25, 2023, 01:19:58 am
So a tweet is now called a xeet

I mean, I dont even know how to say that.  And a tweet meant something, its a short noise or message, Twitter means something too

Rexeet? What the fuck context is that? How do you even say it?

The Twitter bird was friendly and fun. This is just.. well xheet

Best to think of it as pronounced like an Anglicised Chinese X.
Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #565 on: July 25, 2023, 08:49:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 24, 2023, 11:02:37 pm
Cant help but think its to get out of owing money to someone.

https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/10/23452488/elon-musk-twitter-bank-q-and-a

turning it into a fucking bank 🤣
Craig S

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #566 on: July 25, 2023, 08:59:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 25, 2023, 01:19:58 am
So a tweet is now called a xeet

I mean, I dont even know how to say that.  And a tweet meant something, its a short noise or message, Twitter means something too

Rexeet? What the fuck context is that? How do you even say it?

The Twitter bird was friendly and fun. This is just.. well xheet

It still says "Tweet", "Retweet", "... Retweeted", "search Twitter" all over the app and web app. The page title of the web page still says Twitter. The app on android and ios still shows the bird icon (on the app tile and inside the app) and there are no available app updates from the app store.

I don't think I have never seen such an uncoordinated re-brand.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #567 on: July 25, 2023, 09:12:26 am »
Quote from: Craig S on July 25, 2023, 08:59:23 am
It still says "Tweet", "Retweet", "... Retweeted", "search Twitter" all over the app and web app. The page title of the web page still says Twitter. The app on android and ios still shows the bird icon (on the app tile and inside the app) and there are no available app updates from the app store.

I don't think I have never seen such an uncoordinated re-brand.

I think the Tories over the past 18 months are a decent shout for second place. ;D




Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #568 on: July 25, 2023, 09:21:30 am »


There's gonna be some good memes coming from this at least. :lmao





BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #569 on: July 25, 2023, 09:36:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:21:30 am


There's gonna be some good memes coming from this at least. :lmao

Not as good as the other X  ;)



Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #570 on: July 25, 2023, 01:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:21:30 am
There's gonna be some good memes coming from this at least. :lmao





stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #571 on: July 25, 2023, 01:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July 25, 2023, 08:49:43 am
https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/10/23452488/elon-musk-twitter-bank-q-and-a

turning it into a fucking bank 🤣

Deserve everything you've got coming for you, if you trust this idiot and his company with your personal data. Just need to look at what a shitshow this name-change is turning into...
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #572 on: July 25, 2023, 01:36:10 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 25, 2023, 01:33:37 pm
Deserve everything you've got coming for you, if you trust this idiot and his company with your personal data. Just need to look at what a shitshow this name-change is turning into...

And the Saudis have access to that data.


Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #573 on: July 25, 2023, 04:26:58 pm »
He seems to just like the X - does anyone remember when the Paypal Board threw him out when he tried to rebrand it to X.com in facour of Peter Thiel?  Seems like he just likes X
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #574 on: July 25, 2023, 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on July 25, 2023, 04:26:58 pm
He seems to just like the X - does anyone remember when the Paypal Board threw him out when he tried to rebrand it to X.com in facour of Peter Thiel?  Seems like he just likes X

Haven't we all at some point  ;D


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #575 on: July 25, 2023, 06:31:45 pm »
He must love Daleks.




Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #576 on: July 25, 2023, 06:36:34 pm »
Rate limits are coming back.  Users are reporting they couldn't access anything for half a day or some shit.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #577 on: July 25, 2023, 06:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2023, 06:36:34 pm
Rate limits are coming back.  Users are reporting they couldn't access anything for half a day or some shit.



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #578 on: July 25, 2023, 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on July 25, 2023, 04:26:58 pm
He seems to just like the X - does anyone remember when the Paypal Board threw him out when he tried to rebrand it to X.com in facour of Peter Thiel?  Seems like he just likes X

A bit like an idiot in a movie signing paperwork with an 'x' cause they're too dumb to have a signature.


thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #579 on: July 25, 2023, 11:53:07 pm »
Does he really think it can be an everything app? Is he that stupid? He has neither the time or money to take on Apple or google for payments. They cant even run it as a social media app, so how the fuck will they process millions of payments?

The man is an idiot. Shouldve just called it Q and give it over completely to the wankers that infest it.

And theres this: https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/elon-musk-x-trademark-meta-b2381362.html

Apparently, Meta own the rights to using X for social networking services.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 09:22:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 25, 2023, 11:53:07 pm

And theres this: https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/elon-musk-x-trademark-meta-b2381362.html

Apparently, Meta own the rights to using X for social networking services.

Well we know Meta basically ripped off Twitter's core code to build Threads, so I guess this is Elon's way of getting back at them?

Welcome to the 21st century, ladies and gents. Where billionaire nerds squabble in public by launching rockets, copying each others' apps, and challenging one another to actual dick measuring contests.




oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2023, 06:36:34 pm
Rate limits are coming back.  Users are reporting they couldn't access anything for half a day or some shit.

Aye. Reluctantly signed up to get goal video content for the new season (+ some classic goals too etc) - and it has been a highly frustrating experience so far.


Before Musk, anyone could search for content, accounts, videos, news, journos, or accounts of interest etc - no account needed. Get the link - read the article etc - everyone happy.

As we all know, since Musk... various shenanigans and fuckups occurred. Also resulting in... people not signed to twitter only seeing posts from accounts from 3/4 years ago - if they can see anything at all at certain times (not great for advertisers). All these changes looks idiotic... and would likely leave anyone on the outside looking in... with the impression that twitter are still having major 'technical issues'.


Anyway, I signed up and found there are still lots of bot accounts around (+ trying to follow me), many fake accounts, cam girl stuff, and weird 'home design' type accounts looking to sell me stuff...  after just a few searches for some decent goal video and footy news accounts... these 'rate limits' kick in for some 12 hours; no warning or explanations - just 'Something went wrong. Try reloading.' - which obviously doesn't actually work.

Amateur hour from Musk again. Twitter resembles a bad student project in beta from the early 2000s, that can't keep up with demand, has no tech support, and can't pay its bills.

So far, it seems apparent he doesn't actually want people to be able to use this platform.






KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 12:38:11 pm »
I visited China a few years ago to visit a friend. She said that WeChat (that Musk wants to copy) was best avoided by foreign nationals. Basically it was just another method for the government to keep an eye on you. That could never happen in an open democracy though, could it?


.adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm »
The thing with this "everything" app is that he has never made clear whether X will be an intermediary between the customer and the service provider or whether they'll provide those services themselves.

So, as an example, if he wants it to become a taxi app, does he try to integrate with Uber (and take a cut) or does he launch his own taxi service?

If the former, I can't see Uber agreeing to this. If the latter, he's going to have a MASSIVE amount of work to do to launch a taxi service, a food ordering service, a payments service and so on and so on...
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm
The thing with this "everything" app is that he has never made clear whether X will be an intermediary between the customer and the service provider or whether they'll provide those services themselves.

So, as an example, if he wants it to become a taxi app, does he try to integrate with Uber (and take a cut) or does he launch his own taxi service?

If the former, I can't see Uber agreeing to this. If the latter, he's going to have a MASSIVE amount of work to do to launch a taxi service, a food ordering service, a payments service and so on and so on...
I doubt he really knows himself and he certainly doesn't employ a workforce capable of designing and implementing something so ambitious.  He's burning money as it is while barely keeping the core Twitter service functioning.

Musk is disgustingly rich but in the corporate world his wealth is buttons.  Apple is valued at $3tn with a turnover of $400bn, Microsoft $2.6tn with $200bn, Meta $750bn with $120bn etc.  With his remaining 500ish full-time engineers at "X" is he really going to take on the big software and social media companies in the everything space?!  Meta employs around 30k full-time engineers, as a loose comparison.

It's a shame for people who invested a lot of time and effort in growing their profile on Twitter but I don't see how it can pull out of this death spiral.
Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:38:38 pm »
Have just been accused of hateful conduct by this site. I was tweeting my thanks to a dog rescue place I follow for rescuing a poor abused dog who is now safe and sound.

Pissed me right off.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Twitter
« Reply #586 on: Today at 10:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:38:38 pm
Have just been accused of hateful conduct by this site. I was tweeting my thanks to a dog rescue place I follow for rescuing a poor abused dog who is now safe and sound.

Pissed me right off.

I guess Elon is a cat person, then?
