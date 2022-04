Got permanently banned from Twitter a couple of weeks ago. It was my go-to platform for football mainly but occasionally got involved in current affairs topics.



The first 24-hour ban was justified for me responding to a post about the Portugal national team by calling Cronaldo a rapist c*nt and Bernado Silva a disrespectful c*unt. The 2nd week long ban was for responding to a bunch of dumbasses (probably Brexiters or Tory voters) by saying "One last time for the donkeys at the back...". Twitter didn't accept my explanation that I used donkeys for brevity and that I meant people were stubborn as a mule.



Then permanently for responding to my mate's comment by quoting Chris Rock ("cracker ass cracker").



Pretty lame compared to all the divisive shit that you see on there on a day-to-day basis. With Musk taking over it's a good reason for me not to go back.