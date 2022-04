I'm not saying people will have to pay for using Twitter. I'm saying that you can get a lot more money for selling people's data when you know exactly who they are, because they've had to verify their accounts, than you can when every fucker can register for your site and use fake data to do so.



I think for posting that should be the case, though I see your point in targeted data retrieval. But too many posters allowed to post anonymously can really ramp up the hate speech. Now, if you are like me who doesn’t actually post anything on Twitter, I should get to keep my reading privileges as is I think. If I have to put up my passport or pay to read the service, then I will probably consider my alternatives.