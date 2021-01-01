Interesting platform twitter. Its the only social media to suffer a dip in numbers and then see them go back up again.
If musk can get rid of the bots, get rid of people who are repeat offenders then it might get better. Its a really weird way to spend $44bn though
It's the future
....(like garlic bread...)
Seriously though....through the eyes of future historians, this period in time will likely be seen as social media's somewhat amusing infancy.....but just like "fire" and "the wheel"....humanity's now stumbled across the know-how
with this type of thing and it's a genie that's never going back in the bottle.
The person (or people) who get to shape and refine instantaneous mass communication platforms....taking them beyond the kind of trite "tittle-tattle" they're currently being used to transmit (generating billions in ad revenue in the process..) .....will play a huge role in bringing about...
...well that's IT really. WHO KNOWS what Elon Musk's got up his sleeve with this?
For me, Twitter's like a huge megaphone......certain people speak....and throughout the four corners of the earth, people listen (and respond/react.)
Come back in DeLorean in 200 years time and I guess you'd get to see a fuller evolution of this tech, and just how much it's empowered those who've sought control of it within that time-frame.