Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #80 on: November 6, 2021, 12:52:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  6, 2021, 11:47:14 am
It's great to Cormorant's regularly in Caldies now, seen them in Sevo but never Caldies.
They do love Sefton Park lake. I've also spotted them recently on Greenbank too. I go fishing on the Leeds-Liverpool canal in West Lancashire and you see them on the canal as well these days.

I have been lucky enough to snorkel with hunting Cormorants twice, in crystal clear water. Once on Menorca and once on Formentera. They are amazing under water.

This thread reminds me, we need to get ourselves up to Calderstones Park again. Our dogs loved it there, but since they died we've not been.
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #81 on: November 6, 2021, 01:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November  6, 2021, 12:52:51 pm
They do love Sefton Park lake. I've also spotted them recently on Greenbank too. I go fishing on the Leeds-Liverpool canal in West Lancashire and you see them on the canal as well these days.

I have been lucky enough to snorkel with hunting Cormorants twice, in crystal clear water. Once on Menorca and once on Formentera. They are amazing under water.

This thread reminds me, we need to get ourselves up to Calderstones Park again. Our dogs loved it there, but since they died we've not been.

You also see them on the weir at Chester waiting for their lunch to pop up from the Dee.
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #82 on: November 6, 2021, 03:48:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  6, 2021, 01:15:45 pm
You also see them on the weir at Chester waiting for their lunch to pop up from the Dee.
Ah, yes, I've seen them there too. Usually drying their wings after they've had their dinner.  :)
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #83 on: December 31, 2023, 11:49:25 am »
The Cormorants haven't been there for a couple of years but at least one is there daily now.
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #84 on: December 31, 2023, 12:23:41 pm »
There's a cormorant in Greenbank Park pretty regularly now. He seems happy enough there
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #85 on: December 31, 2023, 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 31, 2023, 12:23:41 pm
There's a cormorant in Greenbank Park pretty regularly now. He seems happy enough there
There were three in Sefton Park last week. They must do a little tour of the local park lakes. I've actually snorkelled with Cormorants as they've hunted underwater. It's amazing to see.

I'll have to get up to Calderstones. We've not been there for a while.
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #86 on: December 31, 2023, 05:08:48 pm »
Nice one lads.
If you go to Caldies it's usually on a branch broken off the island. Look across the lake with your back to Yew Tree Rd.
Re: Caldies - The Calderstones Park Thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:13:01 pm »
The "Two good to go" bags are sound.
