Just found this rapper called billy woods. Ridiculously talented. Make sure you follows the lyrics. Best lyricist I've heard since Doom.Sample lyrics (from the last video):'Stood pooled in porch lightCut my shadow off with a dull knifeWhispered in its ear, then sent it off into the nightSet the trap for the miceThe rats, whatever's in the pipesCorner of ya eye, the edge of the whiteThat's where I live, I'm set for life'