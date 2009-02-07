« previous next »
Author Topic: Joe Kinnear  (Read 1604 times)

Joe Kinnear
« on: February 7, 2009, 12:40:42 pm »
Motty on BBC just announced it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm by John C »
Re: Joe kinear rushed to hospital
« Reply #1 on: February 7, 2009, 12:42:01 pm »
He had a heart attack last time?  newcastle is the worst job to take up if you have had health problems before
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #2 on: February 7, 2009, 12:42:56 pm »
Hope he is ok.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #3 on: February 7, 2009, 12:43:24 pm »
On Sky

Newcastle boss Joe Kinnear has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell ahead of the game at West Brom.

Kinnear took ill at the team hotel ahead of Saturday's clash at the Hawthorns and after being examined by the club's doctor he was taken to hospital.

It means the Irishman will miss the crucial game against West Brom with his assistant Chris Hughton now taking charge of the team for the relegation six-pointer.

A club statement read: "On Saturday morning Joe Kinnear reported feeling unwell at the team hotel ahead of Newcastle United's game at West Bromwich Albion

"After being examined by the club's medical staff Joe was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure where he remains under observation.

"Joe will miss the game, with Chris Hughton taking charge of the team at The Hawthorns."

Kinnear suffered a mild heart attack back in 1999 while in charge at Wimbledon and Newcastle have not revealed any details of his illness.

http://www.skysports.com/story/0,19528,11661_4903302,00.html
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #4 on: February 7, 2009, 12:43:47 pm »
Newcastle manager Joe Kinnear has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell.

The 62-year-old was examined by the club's medical staff ahead of the game at West Brom and admitted "as a precautionary measure".

Kinnear remains under observation and assistant Chris Hughton will take charge of Newcastle at The Hawthorns.

Kinnear suffered a mild heart attack in March 1999 during his time as Wimbledon boss and later stood down from his post because of ill-health.

He went on to manage Luton and Nottingham Forest but then spent four years out of the game.

The former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender took over as Magpies boss in September 2008 as interim manager following the exit of Kevin Keegan.

Kinnear's initial rolling monthly contract was extended until the end of the season after a promising start to his reign and he revealed last month that he had been offered a two-year deal to remain on Tyneside.

But his side have struggled for consistency and are currently embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle and are just one point above the drop zone in 15th place.

Bottom of the table West Brom are just two points adrift of the Magpies and can overtake Newcastle if they beat them.


http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/teams/n/newcastle_united/7876467.stm
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #5 on: February 7, 2009, 12:50:42 pm »
lets hope he gets well,i think hes the last of the flat cap managers out there.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #6 on: February 7, 2009, 12:53:23 pm »
I was expecting a "He's suffering from a bad side" punchline when I opened the thread. Hope he's ok amd gets well soon.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #7 on: February 7, 2009, 12:55:04 pm »
Hope he's alright.






But if you had to pick a starting 11 for Newcastle, that alone might make one unwell. ;)
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #8 on: February 7, 2009, 01:01:36 pm »
Quote from: slickman on February  7, 2009, 12:42:01 pm
He had a heart attack last time?  newcastle is the worst job to take up if you have had health problems before

He should look after himself and walk away from the game.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #9 on: February 7, 2009, 01:03:55 pm »
Quote from: SallyCinnamon on February  7, 2009, 01:01:36 pm
He should look after himself and walk away from the game.

Yep. Get well soon Joe.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #10 on: February 7, 2009, 01:21:18 pm »
Quote from: SallyCinnamon on February  7, 2009, 01:01:36 pm
He should look after himself and walk away from the game.

Very true.  He clearly gets very passionate and into the game regardless of his abilities as a manager.  Think he needs to take it easy now considering his health.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #11 on: February 7, 2009, 01:23:15 pm »
Get Well Soon.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #12 on: February 7, 2009, 01:25:26 pm »
Quote from: StuH on February  7, 2009, 01:21:18 pm
Very true.  He clearly gets very passionate and into the game regardless of his abilities as a manager.  Think he needs to take it easy now considering his health.

The last one almost killed him so i am pretty sure another 6 months in the NE will finish him off.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #13 on: February 7, 2009, 01:27:26 pm »
Fuck it all off if I was him. Especially if I was manager of Gerry Cottles United

Think he may well do that actually. Probs been looking for an excuse anyway
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #14 on: February 7, 2009, 02:29:12 pm »
N'Zogbia will be losing sleep over this one... :-X




















But seriously, hope he's ok.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #15 on: February 7, 2009, 03:15:45 pm »
hope he recovers if it was another attack, the newcastle job is a joke but most of us would do it for £50k a game or whatever it is he's getting.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #16 on: February 7, 2009, 03:18:35 pm »
Hope he gets well soon, to say he has already had heart problems and still working in football management is pure madness.

We only get one go at this game and there is no dress rehersals.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #17 on: February 7, 2009, 03:57:41 pm »
Hope he's alright.

Get well soon Joe, be up and cursing at journos in no time.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #18 on: February 7, 2009, 04:16:50 pm »
At least Newcastle are winning for the daft cockney get.

Watch them lose 4-3 now.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #19 on: February 13, 2009, 09:31:51 am »
Undergone or undergoing triple heart bypass surgery today. Best of luck with it Joe.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/n/newcastle_united/7876467.stm
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm »

'Joe Kinnear dies aged 77 after ex-Newcastle and Wimbledon manager's dementia battle':-

The family of ex-Newcastle and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear confirmed he passed away on Sunday afternoon at 77 years of age following a battle with dementia

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-joe-kinnear-dead-77-32532627


Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:24:56 pm »
He was certainly  a character!

Thoughts  with his family and friends
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm »
RIP

Yohan Kebab!  ;D
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
RIP

Yohan Kebab!  ;D

And Charles Insomnia, wasnt it?!

RIP.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm »
There was a 15 year period where he was always mentioned for the Ireland Job. Rip Joe
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:59:04 pm »
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm »
Did a superb job at Wimbledon didn't they have a few top 10 finishes during his time RIP Joe
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:04:51 pm »
RIP

One of footballs great characters in the 90s.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm »
Sad news. RIP Joe.  :(
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Which one of you is Simon Bird?

Dementia is a bitch. Hadnt realised he was suffering with it. As said above, did a very good job at Wimbledon, keeping their whole Crazy Gang vibe going. Remember them being in the top 4 around Christmas in about 96/97. Time at Newcastle felt a bit of a joke but the whole Mike Ashley/Dennis Wise thing was a car crash from the start.

RIP
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm »
RIP Joe

I feel a bit dirty now having laughed at his gaffes in that DOF spell at Newcastle. It was announced he had dementia a year later and I do remember some weird sheepish comments from Newcastle around them at the time. I wonder if they knew. Poor guy should have never been in that position.
Re: Joe Kinnear
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
RIP Joe.
Re: Joe Kinnear rushed to hospital
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm
Which one of you is Simon Bird?

Dementia is a bitch. Hadnt realised he was suffering with it. As said above, did a very good job at Wimbledon, keeping their whole Crazy Gang vibe going. Remember them being in the top 4 around Christmas in about 96/97. Time at Newcastle felt a bit of a joke but the whole Mike Ashley/Dennis Wise thing was a car crash from the start.

RIP

God forgot bout that classic that Simon Bird one.
Re: Joe Kinnear
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm »
R.I.P Joe.
Re: Joe Kinnear
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:04:44 am »
RIP Joe.

His crazy gang at Wimbledon was quite something. Proper character too.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/78B_4JJ02bA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/78B_4JJ02bA</a>
