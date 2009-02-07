Newcastle manager Joe Kinnear has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell.The 62-year-old was examined by the club's medical staff ahead of the game at West Brom and admitted "as a precautionary measure".Kinnear remains under observation and assistant Chris Hughton will take charge of Newcastle at The Hawthorns.Kinnear suffered a mild heart attack in March 1999 during his time as Wimbledon boss and later stood down from his post because of ill-health.He went on to manage Luton and Nottingham Forest but then spent four years out of the game.The former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender took over as Magpies boss in September 2008 as interim manager following the exit of Kevin Keegan.Kinnear's initial rolling monthly contract was extended until the end of the season after a promising start to his reign and he revealed last month that he had been offered a two-year deal to remain on Tyneside.But his side have struggled for consistency and are currently embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle and are just one point above the drop zone in 15th place.Bottom of the table West Brom are just two points adrift of the Magpies and can overtake Newcastle if they beat them.