Not many, cos I dread flying and miss Liverpool too much.



Italy...to see my sister

France...on holiday

Belgium twice, once to see the band Big Country in a University gig in Brussels (what an adventure that was!)

Holland...again to see Big Country at the Pink Pop Festival, I ran their official fan club for a while, so spent that weekend back stage, getting pissed and playing 5a side with loads of the other artistes.



Funniest memory of that weekend, was a pissed up Nena, keeping everybody in the Hotel awake by legging up and down the corridors all night singing '99 Red Balloons' at the top of her voice ...Despite the requests to 'shut the fuck up' from all quarters!



I remember Fish from Marillion took the 5 aside a big serious, he went about kicking shit out of anything that moved.Brilliant weekend, think this was in June 1986.





