Which countries have you been to?

paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 16, 2022, 09:42:01 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March  4, 2015, 09:37:59 am
From Ireland

England,
Scotland,
Italy,
Portugal,
Spain,
Holland,
France,
Latvia,
USA

will be in mexico later this year too.
Added Mexico, since then Poland, Czech Republic, Belgium and Germany
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Lfc19ynwa

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 16, 2022, 09:43:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 16, 2022, 09:38:10 am
No wonder you know the exact distance between any two countries on Earth.

😁😁😁
NarutoReds

  Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 16, 2022, 10:54:25 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on November 16, 2022, 09:12:34 am
England

Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Estonia
Latvia
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Vatican City
Switzerland
Andorra
Bulgaria
Turkey
Ukraine
Serbia
Cyprus
Greece
Belgium
Holland
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Poland
Hungary
Romania
Portugal
Egypt
Usa
Canada
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Vietnam
Australia
Singapore
Hong Kong
You've got to be kidding me. Bloody hell. I am truly happy for you, mate... I wish that I am in your shoes.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

ABZ Rover

  Hates Poodles
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 16, 2022, 11:27:48 am
From England

Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Rep Ireland
Iceland
Norway
Sweden
Finland
France
Spain
Portugal
Germany
Holland
Belgium
Switzerland
Austria
Italy
Croatia
Romania
Albania
Russia
Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan
Georgia
Tunisia
Algeria
Egypt
Libya
Ghana
Nigeria
Congo
Gabon
S.Africa
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Malaysia
Canada
USA
Peru
Colombia
Bolivia
Chile
Guyana

I think thats about it!
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Manila Vanilla

  aka Spud Balls!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    Baile Family Website
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 16, 2022, 11:49:11 am
From England and back living here now. I'm not counting Scotland, Wales and Vatican as separate countries.

Albania
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan

Canada
United States of America

Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Guatemala
Honduras
Mexico
Nicaragua
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela

Cambodia
China
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Laos
Malaysia
Myanmar
Nepal
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
Vietnam

Botswana
Ethiopia
Kenya
Morocco
Namibia
South Africa
Tunisia
Zambia

Australia

Off to Egypt in April.....
SouthDerryLaggo

  Enjoy these times
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 16, 2022, 11:59:26 am
From North of ireland

England
scotland
wales
france
spain (plus lanzarote and majorca)
Portugal (plus madeira)
Netherlands
YNWA

Rhi

  Rhisuscitated
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 06:29:26 pm
I'm from Wales and have visited 74/193 UN states.  :o

It becomes increasingly harder / more expensive to go to "new" places at this point. I've got a handful of "easy" places that I'd like to go and will go to, and a bucket list of another 20 or so.

UK (England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland)
Ireland
France
Netherlands
Germany
Spain
Portugal
Andorra
Italy
Monaco (10)
Austria
Switzerland
Denmark
Bulgaria
Turkey
Greece
Cyprus
USA
Canada
Brazil (20)
Argentina
Uruguay
Bolivia
Peru
Ecuador
Thailand
Cambodia
Mexico
Jordan
Sweden (30)
Poland
Kenya
Tanzania
Belgium
UAE
Czech Republic
Lebanon
China
South Korea
Finland (40)
Ethiopia
Somalia
Bahrain
Estonia
Serbia
Bosnia
Croatia
Montenegro
Albania
Guatemala (50)
Honduras
Nicaragua
Costa Rica
Iceland
Sudan
Oman
Qatar
Lithuania
Ukraine
Belarus (60)
Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan
Cuba
Romania
Moldova (inc. Transnistria)
Iraq
Israel (70)
Syria
India
Dominican Republic
The Bahamas
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 06:31:27 pm
I went to Devon once, never again.
FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 06:40:39 pm
England.....drove to the Rocket and there it was in all its splendour.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 06:41:49 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on November 17, 2022, 06:31:27 pm
I went to Devon once, never again.

Devon knows your miserable now.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on November 17, 2022, 06:40:39 pm
England.....drove to the Rocket and there it was in all its splendour.

 ;D
didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 07:02:40 pm
mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  kopite
Re: Which countries have you been to?
November 17, 2022, 07:14:16 pm
Not many, cos I dread flying and miss Liverpool too much.

Italy...to see my sister
France...on holiday
Belgium twice, once to see the band Big Country in a University gig in Brussels  (what an adventure that was!)
Holland...again to see Big Country at the Pink Pop Festival, I ran their official fan club for a while, so spent that weekend back stage, getting pissed and playing 5a side with loads of the other artistes.

Funniest memory of that weekend, was a pissed up Nena, keeping everybody in the Hotel awake by legging up and down the corridors all night singing '99 Red Balloons' at the top of her voice ...Despite the requests to 'shut the fuck up' from all quarters!

I remember Fish from Marillion took the 5 aside a big serious, he went about kicking shit out of anything that moved.Brilliant weekend, think this was in June 1986.


Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 01:22:24 pm
Quote from: kesey on February  6, 2009, 04:39:54 pm
Home - Mother Plaeides.

USA, India, Morocco, Jordan, Thailand, Burma, Spain, Holland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech, Romania, Bulgaria, France, Turkey, Serbia.

I think that's it.

Oh. Nearly forgot. Nepal and posssibly Kasmir if it's a country. Wasn't sure if I crossed the border or not.

More to the list.

Lithuania
Portugal
Ireland
Scotland
Belgium
And the old Scouse warehouse ( Switzerland ) .

I missed out Ukraine.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Rob K

  He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 02:31:16 pm
Quote from: Rob K on March 21, 2013, 08:57:56 pm
Home country: England

Been to:

Wales
France
Spain
Portugal
Andorra
Italy
Turkey
Cyprus
USA
Jordan
Afghanistan

Also:

Scotland
Belgium
Netherlands
Malta
Menorca
Vatican City
Mexico
Guatemala
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Rob K

  He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 02:32:41 pm
Quote from: Rhi on November 17, 2022, 06:29:26 pm
I'm from Wales and have visited 74/193 UN states.  :o

It becomes increasingly harder / more expensive to go to "new" places at this point. I've got a handful of "easy" places that I'd like to go and will go to, and a bucket list of another 20 or so.


That's just showing off now :D :P
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

MJD-L4

  "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 04:03:01 pm
Alright let's have a go. From Wales:

France
Spain
Italy
Greece
Turkey
Portugal
Andorra
Holland
Cyprus
USA
Mexico
Morocco

I'm only 32 so plenty of time to add to my list!  ;D
kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:03:01 pm
Alright let's have a go. From Wales:

France
Spain
Italy
Greece
Turkey
Portugal
Andorra
Holland
Cyprus
USA
Mexico
Morocco

I'm only 32 so plenty of time to add to my list!  ;D


Is Andorra a country ?  If it is I've been there in my olive oil and tobacco smuggling days.

 :wave
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm
Is Andorra a country ?  If it is I've been there in my olive oil and tobacco smuggling days.

 :wave

Olive oil smuggling.

Bet you had to grease a few palms to get across the border. ;D
SamLad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 06:08:05 pm
reading all these impressive lists, I tried to think of how many countries my parents had visited.  I'm pretty sure it was no more than 4 or 5.

what a huge change from one generation to the next.
MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm
Is Andorra a country ?  If it is I've been there in my olive oil and tobacco smuggling days.

 :wave

It is indeed. Europe's sixth smallest in fact! (I haven't been to Google...honest!)

Went Skiing there with my parents back in '96  ;D
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm
Olive oil smuggling.

Bet you had to grease a few palms to get across the border. ;D

:D
Gili Gulu

  Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Yesterday at 06:19:00 pm
Spain
Belgium
Ireland
Germany
Austria
Canada
United States
New Zealand
Australia
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Only Me

  Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Today at 01:06:52 am
Not many really for someone of my age:
From Liverpool, and been to Scotland and Wales
Overseas countries visited:
Ireland
Spain
Portugal
France
Holland
Germany
Hungary
Czech Republic
Greece
Turkey
Denmark
Sweden
Iceland
Italy
Vatican
USA
Mexico
Dominican Republic
UAE

Havent been abroad for nearly four years now, and not fussed about going again. COVID and lockdown knocked my confidence in foreign travel. Restrictions etc were part of it, but I also honestly think that people the world over are much more selfish and cuntish than they used to be pre COVID. And now theres also the expense to think about too.

Sad really - used to go away 3-5 times a year but cant be arsed now.

We just go regularly to our little holiday home in the lakes, usually with the grandkids. That does me fine now.
TomDcs

  Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  Six times...
Re: Which countries have you been to?
Today at 05:33:44 am
From England

Wales
Scotland
France
Italy
Greece
Spain
Portugal

I think Ive been to Spain 7 times, including Balearics and Canaries. Im not the biggest fan of flying, long haul has never really appealed.
