Not sure it warrants its own thread but currently planning a trip back to oz from Ireland through San Fran and then flying out from LA 10 days later. Plan is to go to Vegas for the UFC for at least 4 of those nights and prob only have a night or two in San Fran unless it's worth spinning back up from Vegas and then of course down to LA.



Heard good things bout San Diego. Trip is for a young couple, both of us just want to see as many of the best sites as possible, take advantage of any fun activities there is to do as well as the few nights on the drink in Vegas and maybe a night out of two in San Fran and LA.



Just looking for advice from a few people who've done this route before or who live local, will draw up an intinerary then so I can start booking hostels/hotels and rent a car stuff like that. Thanks



Rough idea of what I had in mind looks like this



Day one and two - San Fran - would like to see Yosemite or another national park maybe second day.

Day 3 - drive to Vegas, fight is that night

Day 4,5 and 6 - stay in Vegas, possibly day trip to gran canyon or somewhere like that.

Day 7,8,9 and 10 - flexible with these days, have to be back in LA for day 10 latest but plan was a couple of days there anyway.