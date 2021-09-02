« previous next »
My point was that 18 months in we should have more than hotel quarantine. 

Agree, if they had the same facilities nationwide that they do in Darwin, then the chances of covid ever getting into the community would have been minimal, and they would've been able to bring far more people home.

Both Australia and New Zealand have been extremely complacent regards vaccines when hotel quarantine has been proven time and time again not to be covid-proof.

The irony is they're still the two best run systems in the world.
So it would appear that Australia have quietly stopped any incoming flights due to the current outbreak, and nobody seems to know for how long. Or at least, that's what we're being told (by Qatar Airways) after chasing around over the weekend. Very little information available though, and absolutely nothing official. I did subsequently register our intent to return to Australia via the DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and got an email yesterday highlighting a handful of repatriation flights that had availability over the next month, but by the time we looked they were gone.

As things stand it looks like a case of waiting to see what comes up day by day, which isn't ideal when my wife has already resigned from her job, we've already packed the house up (removal firm was due to collect this week), kids are set to finish nursery on Friday - and we signed a lease on a place in Perth as well which kicks in in about 2 weeks. A million miles from ideal, so lots of patching things up and rescheduling to be done.

There's absolutely nothing at all, mate, Business, Economy or anything else. The only options we've seen are the repatriation flights that we were informed about, which are not advertised by the airline (you need a private link and passcode). I'm hoping some more of those come up in the coming days.


Sounds shit mate
I dont know but would it worth booking just any flight you can get into Australia. Any city just get here & then worry about Perth
Sounds shit mate
I dont know but would it worth booking just any flight you can get into Australia. Any city just get here & then worry about Perth


Well the repatriation flights that the DFAT informed us of were into Darwin, and we would have taken that had they still been available.

Ideally it would be into Perth, but if not then a state that WA is allowing travel in from would be the next best thing.

That said, we'd take anything at this moment in time.
Just reading the comments from Mark McGowen yesterday. Looks like WA are keeping their borders closed both internationally and domestically until they hit at least 80% double vaccinated, estimated to be some time between February and April next year.

Fucking excellent.

In fairness, if i'm the WA (or Queensland) Premier, given they currently have zero COVID, i'm probably doing the same.
Just reading the comments from Mark McGowen yesterday. Looks like WA are keeping their borders closed both internationally and domestically until they hit at least 80% double vaccinated, estimated to be some time between February and April next year.

Fucking excellent.

In fairness, if i'm the WA (or Queensland) Premier, given they currently have zero COVID, i'm probably doing the same.



Whats your commitments to Perth

Do you have to go to Perth immediately

I know youve rented a place it may be a financial hit but I suppose you could cancel

Do you have jobs lined up

I only ask as is it possible just to get into Australia get your visa activated & it may mean living in a different state or territory temporarily for anything from 2-6 months but at least your in .

As I say Im not sure of your whole situation just thinking of options 

Whats your commitments to Perth

Do you have to go to Perth immediately

I know youve rented a place it may be a financial hit but I suppose you could cancel

Do you have jobs lined up

I only ask as is it possible just to get into Australia get your visa activated & it may mean living in a different state or territory temporarily for anything from 2-6 months but at least your in .

As I say Im not sure of your whole situation just thinking of options 



On commitments, beyond the wanting to live there part, it's really just the lease that we have in place. I'm working through the options on that with the Real Estate Agent at the moment but having looked through the T&Cs, I *think* we can break the lease, but we're liable for the rent until they find an alternate tenant. Given demand at the moment (and it being a nice place in a nice location) I wouldn't expect that to take more than a few weeks.

As you say, our main focus right now is just to get in and take the visa situation off the table, so we're just waiting for any flights to come up, to anywhere in Aus, basically. That is looking likely to mean we end up in Sydney or Melbourne (not sure what the situation is in Adelaide) for a few months until we can get to WA.

In a purely practical sense that's absolutely possible given both my wife and I work from home and are taking jobs with us, so we can technically work from anywhere.
We had just a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Melbourne!

I've been here 16 years, never felt anything that strong before.
Just got back to Darwin after a weeks holiday in Queensland

5 nights in Cairns & 2 nights in Townsville

Cairns is just a fabulous place so lovely beautifully kept
Townsville was also nice not quite a Cairns which is a bit special but did go to Magnetic Island which is stunning

Also visited Kuranda, Palm Cove, Port Douglas & Mission Beach four absolutely amazing places stunning scenery & beaches

If youve not been to these part of far North Queensland I highly recommend. Also great for kids
Yes, it's a pretty stunning part of the world. The Daintree is amazing too. On the whole, I think Queensland is as good as it gets on the nature front. Some truly breathtaking beaches and scenery around.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on September 23, 2021, 01:33:37 pm
Yes, it's a pretty stunning part of the world. The Daintree is amazing too. On the whole, I think Queensland is as good as it gets on the nature front. Some truly breathtaking beaches and scenery around.
indeed. i remember the 1st time i went up to Cairns and drove to port Douglas. On the way, stopped with the wife to have an ice cream and a stroll along the beach. Absolutely stunning view, Golden beach for as far as the eye could see, Palm trees drooping over the edge of the beach creating the perfect shade,Glistening Aqua Blue water, Perfect.... Then i said to her. notice there is not one person either in a boat,on a surfboard or swimming in all this ?? "yeah, did you not read that sign in the carpark?"  "WARNING Crocodiles,Sharks, Irakunji, Box Jellyfish and Stingrays all inhabit this area"..
Anyone watching the AFL Grand Final

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Im a Swans fan

So no particular favourite but wouldnt mind Melbourne to win
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on September 25, 2021, 10:26:06 am
Anyone watching the AFL Grand Final

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Im a Swans fan

So no particular favourite but wouldnt mind Melbourne to win

Also a Swans fan. Would love Melbourne to win as a great Dubliner named Jim Stynes played for them and because the Bulldogs beat the Swans in the 2016 GF.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 25, 2021, 11:16:37 am
Also a Swans fan. Would love Melbourne to win as a great Dubliner named Jim Stynes played for them and because the Bulldogs beat the Swans in the 2016 GF.


Good points 😆

Melbourne needed that half time try & regroup
Looks like the international border is going to be opening up from mid-November then, with flights into (and out of) Sydney first up.

We just booked one into Sydney on the 19th. Fingers crossed it goes ahead now...
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October  1, 2021, 09:28:10 am
Looks like the international border is going to be opening up from mid-November then, with flights into (and out of) Sydney first up.

We just booked one into Sydney on the 19th. Fingers crossed it goes ahead now...

Hoping to get back to Dublin to see the extended family in March. I missed by goddaughters wedding and a trad music road-trip around the country in May 2020.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  1, 2021, 09:40:59 am
Hoping to get back to Dublin to see the extended family in March. I missed by goddaughters wedding and a trad music road-trip around the country in May 2020.

Fingers crossed, mate!
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October  1, 2021, 09:28:10 am
Looks like the international border is going to be opening up from mid-November then, with flights into (and out of) Sydney first up.

We just booked one into Sydney on the 19th. Fingers crossed it goes ahead now...


Hopefully youll get here

Then off to Perth mate ?

Quote from: capt k on September 24, 2021, 11:09:24 pm
indeed. i remember the 1st time i went up to Cairns and drove to port Douglas. On the way, stopped with the wife to have an ice cream and a stroll along the beach. Absolutely stunning view, Golden beach for as far as the eye could see, Palm trees drooping over the edge of the beach creating the perfect shade,Glistening Aqua Blue water, Perfect.... Then i said to her. notice there is not one person either in a boat,on a surfboard or swimming in all this ?? "yeah, did you not read that sign in the carpark?"  "WARNING Crocodiles,Sharks, Irakunji, Box Jellyfish and Stingrays all inhabit this area"..


Yes, indeed. The beaches are stunning but go anywhere and then look up the place on google and invariably there's a news story about how some kid got attacked by a crocodile there 3 days ago.
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October  1, 2021, 10:51:07 pm

Hopefully youll get here

Then off to Perth mate ?



He might even end up on the same flight as Daniel Sturridge at this rate!
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October  1, 2021, 10:51:07 pm

Hopefully youll get here

Then off to Perth mate ?


That's the plan. Primary concern is just getting into the country, and then we can work out the best way to Perth from there.

Quote from: jooneyisdagod on October  2, 2021, 03:09:18 am
He might even end up on the same flight as Daniel Sturridge at this rate!

That would be lovely!

As it is we've been trying to speak to someone (anyone) at Qantas for the last 24 hours about a possible issue with our flight booking. I held for 6 hours and 20 minutes yesterday before they cut me off. Held for an hour *at midnight*, and then another hour at 3am. Currently on hold again, this time for 2 and a half hours and counting. Their customer care line is apparently staffed 24/7. I'd love to know by who, because it seems very much like there's nobody on the other end.

Christ I wish all of this would be just a little bit easier.
Any company that's known as an "Australian Icon" generally has atrocious service (Qantas & Telstra are the best examples of that).

NSW opening up again as of today.  We should hit 80% double vax for over 16's this week, and over90% by the end of the month.  From what I've read take-up for 12-16's is very high too.

Hopefully the other states can really push it hard too.
Got our Australian citizenship ceremony date 29th November 👍
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October 15, 2021, 01:33:05 am
Got our Australian citizenship ceremony date 29th November 👍
Ripper, you little beauty.  :thumbup
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October  2, 2021, 08:25:28 am
That's the plan. Primary concern is just getting into the country, and then we can work out the best way to Perth from there.

That would be lovely!

As it is we've been trying to speak to someone (anyone) at Qantas for the last 24 hours about a possible issue with our flight booking. I held for 6 hours and 20 minutes yesterday before they cut me off. Held for an hour *at midnight*, and then another hour at 3am. Currently on hold again, this time for 2 and a half hours and counting. Their customer care line is apparently staffed 24/7. I'd love to know by who, because it seems very much like there's nobody on the other end.

Christ I wish all of this would be just a little bit easier.

NSW just announced no quarantine for international arrivals from 1 November and Qantas is putting a heap of flights on.   Might want to try and get in quick if you haven't already got them mate.

Edit: I think I got hit by an autocorrect there.  Somehow ended up with this in my post " A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud".  Hopefully the post makes sense now!


Edit2: Looks like it wont be everyone from Nov 1.  PM putting restrictions on it now.

Quote
Morrison was keen to reinforce this when he fronted the cameras hours after Perrottet, insisting it would be Australian citizens, residents and their immediate family members who he will let in.

Tourists, students and skilled workers will have to wait, he said.

"We are not opening up to everyone coming back to Australia at the moment. I want to be clear about that," Morrison said.

"It is for the commonwealth and federal government to decide when the border opens and shuts at an international level and we will do that."

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-15/nsw-international-border-perottet-morrison-naional-cabinet/100542740
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October 15, 2021, 01:33:05 am
Got our Australian citizenship ceremony date 29th November 👍

Congrats mate! 
Thanks SoS & Leroy

Im stoked 😁
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October 15, 2021, 01:33:05 am
Got our Australian citizenship ceremony date 29th November 👍

Good on ya  ;D

Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October 15, 2021, 04:47:27 am
Thanks SoS & Leroy

Im stoked 😁

Will you be engaging in our national pastimes of being a degenerate drunken gambler?
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on October 15, 2021, 01:33:05 am
Got our Australian citizenship ceremony date 29th November 👍

All my mates have had the 'change' over the past decade. We all rock up having done it ourselves as it's a pretty good occasion. Even more so now with the traditional 'Welcome to Country' which is alway quite a moving experience.

A few years ago one of our crew was having their ceremony in Bondi/Waverley. I don't know if it was a piss take but for nibblies they served mini pies and sausage rolls, dim sims, lamingtons, red/white wine from the 4L box and of course VB beer.
Thanks Brissy & Barry

Set to fly to Sydney next Tuesday. Second attempt.

Running around selling the car, cancelling nursery places and resigning from jobs at the moment, so it better go ahead this time...
Just read the latest update from Mr McGowen. Whilst I understand the caution being taken (if I'm being honest, I'd probably have made similar decisions to those he's made over the last 2 years), I'm kinda left wondering when will be deemed the right time to open up? At what point is he comfortable to do so? It's a really difficult one, and very easy to criticise when you're not the one making a call that would almost certainly mean that you take a population from practically zero COVID to rising infections and potentially deaths. I'm not sure I could live with making that call. I dunno. We were intending to travel to Perth in April to see friends, but also to start looking at possible places to live longer term - ahead of making the move in June (when our lease here in Adelaide is up). As it stands now, after this announcement and particularly with words like "indefinitely" being used, we're very much considering staying put. If the updated aim is to have 80% triple dosed before opening up (and it's at 26% currently), it's surely going to be a case of several months more. And even then, that's without knowing what comes between now and that point. Another new variant? Suggestions that a 4th dose is needed? Again, really tough one - for everyone. I have friends there and they feel pretty let down after having the carrot dangled to them that double vax would equal an opening up, to then see that promise reneged on.
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 22, 2022, 06:54:13 am
Just read the latest update from Mr McGowen. Whilst I understand the caution being taken (if I'm being honest, I'd probably have made similar decisions to those he's made over the last 2 years), I'm kinda left wondering when will be deemed the right time to open up? At what point is he comfortable to do so? It's a really difficult one, and very easy to criticise when you're not the one making a call that would almost certainly mean that you take a population from practically zero COVID to rising infections and potentially deaths. I'm not sure I could live with making that call. I dunno. We were intending to travel to Perth in April to see friends, but also to start looking at possible places to live longer term - ahead of making the move in June (when our lease here in Adelaide is up). As it stands now, after this announcement and particularly with words like "indefinitely" being used, we're very much considering staying put. If the updated aim is to have 80% triple dosed before opening up (and it's at 26% currently), it's surely going to be a case of several months more. And even then, that's without knowing what comes between now and that point. Another new variant? Suggestions that a 4th dose is needed? Again, really tough one - for everyone. I have friends there and they feel pretty let down after having the carrot dangled to them that double vax would equal an opening up, to then see that promise reneged on.

Whereabouts in Adelaide are you based? I spent 4 years there and it is a lovely city. Easier to get to and more connected to the east coast should you need to travel for business/work etc.

With the way things are going with the Covid situation, perhaps it is a personal view, but I've become increasingly tired of the insularly inclined. More than the Covid situation itself, it is the mindset that I have become wary of. WA's response has been incredibly insular. When I speak to people in WA, they don't seem to know that contrary to perhaps what they are seeing in the local media, life in Sydney and Melbourne is just moving on despite the challenges due to Covid. The numbers are clearly on the decline and the trajectories are similar to the Gauteng province with fewer hospitalisations thanks to the high vaccination rate. Queensland and SA have both opened up slowly after achieving high vaccination rates as well. Now that everyone is vaccinated, it is time to rejoin the world.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January 22, 2022, 07:16:15 am
Whereabouts in Adelaide are you based? I spent 4 years there and it is a lovely city. Easier to get to and more connected to the east coast should you need to travel for business/work etc. 

We're in the CBD at the moment and enjoying it. To be honest, I'd only spent a few days here previously, before arriving here this time, and my past impression of the place wasn't brilliant. That's changed totally having had some proper time to get out and see the place. Personally, I prefer the slightly smaller cities, and this (a bit like Perth) has that angle going for it - plenty going on and lots to do and see, but also pretty relaxed overall. Where we are we've got the city a 15 minute walk away, plus the coast a 20 minute drive in one direction, and the hills and its various vineyards and national parks 20 minutes the other. All of that makes having to consider staying here for longer than we intended a much easier decision to make. Where were you based when you were here? Any tips are always welcome, we're very much still feeling our way into the place!

On the COVID environment, honestly, I find it difficult to be too critical of WA and the approach that they've taken. Having spent the bulk of the pandemic in England, I was crying out for a lot of the caution (and consistency) that Australia have shown over that period, and that WA continue to show. I find it baffling, to be honest, that people here have been referring to the UK as an example to follow. I get that it's more in terms of the whole desire to 'learn to live with it', which the UK have parroted (mostly for political gain rather than with public health in mind, but still), but to look to this current UK government as an example to follow in anything at all is a dangerous path to be advocating. That said, I do get what you mean about perceptions. People in the UK have an impression of Australia being an oppressive environment in relation to the whole COVID approach, when to me it's nothing of the sort. It's no real issue for me to stick a mask on when i'm in public spaces. Just as it's no problem to scan a QR code, or even to flash a vaccination certificate on my phone, if needed. Mentality and environment is very different there compared with here, and similarly, increasingly in WA compared with the rest of Australia. 
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 23, 2022, 08:46:35 am
We're in the CBD at the moment and enjoying it. To be honest, I'd only spent a few days here previously, before arriving here this time, and my past impression of the place wasn't brilliant. That's changed totally having had some proper time to get out and see the place. Personally, I prefer the slightly smaller cities, and this (a bit like Perth) has that angle going for it - plenty going on and lots to do and see, but also pretty relaxed overall. Where we are we've got the city a 15 minute walk away, plus the coast a 20 minute drive in one direction, and the hills and its various vineyards and national parks 20 minutes the other. All of that makes having to consider staying here for longer than we intended a much easier decision to make. Where were you based when you were here? Any tips are always welcome, we're very much still feeling our way into the place!

On the COVID environment, honestly, I find it difficult to be too critical of WA and the approach that they've taken. Having spent the bulk of the pandemic in England, I was crying out for a lot of the caution (and consistency) that Australia have shown over that period, and that WA continue to show. I find it baffling, to be honest, that people here have been referring to the UK as an example to follow. I get that it's more in terms of the whole desire to 'learn to live with it', which the UK have parroted (mostly for political gain rather than with public health in mind, but still), but to look to this current UK government as an example to follow in anything at all is a dangerous path to be advocating. That said, I do get what you mean about perceptions. People in the UK have an impression of Australia being an oppressive environment in relation to the whole COVID approach, when to me it's nothing of the sort. It's no real issue for me to stick a mask on when i'm in public spaces. Just as it's no problem to scan a QR code, or even to flash a vaccination certificate on my phone, if needed. Mentality and environment is very different there compared with here, and similarly, increasingly in WA compared with the rest of Australia. 

I lived in an area called Hyde Park, which is about 3km south of the CBD. I lived close to a cafe precinct, which has some lovely little cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and a couple of small bars, which made it absolutely fantastic. It was definitely very expensive and posh by Adelaide standards but also just an incredible place to live, and coming from the Eastern cities, felt like value for money to be totally honest. Very leafy, nice parks and some huge mansions all around but with the convenience of inner-city living.

I don't think you can go wrong anywhere in the East or Inner South in Adelaide, to be honest. If you do like a bit of life, some shops, restaurants and so on, I would recommend staying around places like Norwood, Unley or perhaps Prospect. I'm personally not a big fan of North Adelaide but it does have a historical reputation. Moreover, since Adelaide is quite a small city, you could easily move a handful of blocks from any of the main streets in the aforementioned areas and find yourself in a very green, quiet area. Overall, the standard of living in most inner suburbs (particularly on the Eastern side) is truly excellent. And in terms of rent as well, I found those areas to be reasonable compared to CBD living as places seemed to be priced higher just because they were in the CBD relative to the city fringe areas.

On Covid, I have been very supportive of the Australian approach broadly speaking. The federal government has been a joke however with its vaccine procurement and mixed messaging, which likely caused the second lockdown of 2021. The State governments have done well by and large. But with vaccination rates as high as they are, I think it is time for Australia to rejoin the world and for WA to rejoin the rest of Australia. I saw that there were 20 or so cases today in WA. It might only be a matter of time before that starts to increase quickly.
Heads up for the Aussie contingent..
Channel 10  {or 10play streamed, ive seen it on}have the FA cup games on.. ours is on at 11AEDT  ..
What a week this has been, 1.5m of rain in 6 days, flooded in, no electricity for 4 days. A once in 100yr event only eleven years after the last one...
I'm one of the lucky ones tho', we live on top of a hill so we didn't suffer any flood damage, thousands are well and truly fucked. A couple of my employees have lost everything.
