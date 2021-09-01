We're in the CBD at the moment and enjoying it. To be honest, I'd only spent a few days here previously, before arriving here this time, and my past impression of the place wasn't brilliant. That's changed totally having had some proper time to get out and see the place. Personally, I prefer the slightly smaller cities, and this (a bit like Perth) has that angle going for it - plenty going on and lots to do and see, but also pretty relaxed overall. Where we are we've got the city a 15 minute walk away, plus the coast a 20 minute drive in one direction, and the hills and its various vineyards and national parks 20 minutes the other. All of that makes having to consider staying here for longer than we intended a much easier decision to make. Where were you based when you were here? Any tips are always welcome, we're very much still feeling our way into the place!
On the COVID environment, honestly, I find it difficult to be too critical of WA and the approach that they've taken. Having spent the bulk of the pandemic in England, I was crying out for a lot of the caution (and consistency) that Australia have shown over that period, and that WA continue to show. I find it baffling, to be honest, that people here have been referring to the UK as an example to follow. I get that it's more in terms of the whole desire to 'learn to live with it', which the UK have parroted (mostly for political gain rather than with public health in mind, but still), but to look to this current UK government as an example to follow in anything at all is a dangerous path to be advocating. That said, I do get what you mean about perceptions. People in the UK have an impression of Australia being an oppressive environment in relation to the whole COVID approach, when to me it's nothing of the sort. It's no real issue for me to stick a mask on when i'm in public spaces. Just as it's no problem to scan a QR code, or even to flash a vaccination certificate on my phone, if needed. Mentality and environment is very different there compared with here, and similarly, increasingly in WA compared with the rest of Australia.
I lived in an area called Hyde Park, which is about 3km south of the CBD. I lived close to a cafe precinct, which has some lovely little cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and a couple of small bars, which made it absolutely fantastic. It was definitely very expensive and posh by Adelaide standards but also just an incredible place to live, and coming from the Eastern cities, felt like value for money to be totally honest. Very leafy, nice parks and some huge mansions all around but with the convenience of inner-city living.
I don't think you can go wrong anywhere in the East or Inner South in Adelaide, to be honest. If you do like a bit of life, some shops, restaurants and so on, I would recommend staying around places like Norwood, Unley or perhaps Prospect. I'm personally not a big fan of North Adelaide but it does have a historical reputation. Moreover, since Adelaide is quite a small city, you could easily move a handful of blocks from any of the main streets in the aforementioned areas and find yourself in a very green, quiet area. Overall, the standard of living in most inner suburbs (particularly on the Eastern side) is truly excellent. And in terms of rent as well, I found those areas to be reasonable compared to CBD living as places seemed to be priced higher just because they were in the CBD relative to the city fringe areas.
On Covid, I have been very supportive of the Australian approach broadly speaking. The federal government has been a joke however with its vaccine procurement and mixed messaging, which likely caused the second lockdown of 2021. The State governments have done well by and large. But with vaccination rates as high as they are, I think it is time for Australia to rejoin the world and for WA to rejoin the rest of Australia. I saw that there were 20 or so cases today in WA. It might only be a matter of time before that starts to increase quickly.