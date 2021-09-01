Whereabouts in Adelaide are you based? I spent 4 years there and it is a lovely city. Easier to get to and more connected to the east coast should you need to travel for business/work etc.



We're in the CBD at the moment and enjoying it. To be honest, I'd only spent a few days here previously, before arriving here this time, and my past impression of the place wasn't brilliant. That's changed totally having had some proper time to get out and see the place. Personally, I prefer the slightly smaller cities, and this (a bit like Perth) has that angle going for it - plenty going on and lots to do and see, but also pretty relaxed overall. Where we are we've got the city a 15 minute walk away, plus the coast a 20 minute drive in one direction, and the hills and its various vineyards and national parks 20 minutes the other. All of that makes having to consider staying here for longer than we intended a much easier decision to make. Where were you based when you were here? Any tips are always welcome, we're very much still feeling our way into the place!On the COVID environment, honestly, I find it difficult to be too critical of WA and the approach that they've taken. Having spent the bulk of the pandemic in England, I was crying out for a lot of the caution (and consistency) that Australia have shown over that period, and that WA continue to show. I find it baffling, to be honest, that people here have been referring to the UK as an example to follow. I get that it's more in terms of the whole desire to 'learn to live with it', which the UK have parroted (mostly for political gain rather than with public health in mind, but still), but to look to this current UK government as an example to follow in anything at all is a dangerous path to be advocating. That said, I do get what you mean about perceptions. People in the UK have an impression of Australia being an oppressive environment in relation to the whole COVID approach, when to me it's nothing of the sort. It's no real issue for me to stick a mask on when i'm in public spaces. Just as it's no problem to scan a QR code, or even to flash a vaccination certificate on my phone, if needed. Mentality and environment is very different there compared with here, and similarly, increasingly in WA compared with the rest of Australia.