Definitely see your concerns



Due to the unforeseen circumstances (Covid) and with the Australian borders closed with a slow trickle of people getting in surely you have claim to a hold or some sort of temporary solution to having to get into the country by a certain date to activate your PR .



Im not sure but have you contacted Australian immigration or your migration agent?



Another thing to consider when you move here



Due to Covid currently House , Renting & Car prices are going through the roof . To add second hand car prices here are ridiculous so expensive in England same car would be half the price



Various reasons but some are people can now see they can move away from the cities & still work from home but another is with so many Australians moving back home they need to buy things such as a House or Rent plus car(s) and this is sending prices up & creating shortfalls



A small example when we rented our house nearly 3 years ago we were the only people that turned up to view it . One rental property here last week had 22 applications sight unseen theyd not even viewed it



This is in Darwin now Perth is even worse as its a much bigger population & as it was so successful with Covid it has proved very popular with people moving to Perth over the last 6 months or so



Prices going crazy & property to buy or rent minimal



Mate the border between NZ & Aus is opening in two weeks. Obviously that's a slightly unique relationship given our reciprocal residency rights but I would not be surprised to see countries added to the "bubble" over the next few months who have similar COVID case loads or lack there-of.



I did talk about this with our migration agent a while back, when we were still waiting for any movement on the kids' visa applications and wondering what our options were in the eventuality that we didn't get them before our own deadline arrived. She said the same thing that you have there, essentially, that we would need to apply for an extension based on the specific circumstances, and given the unique nature, it was hard to foresee a problem. Making any assumptions on this makes me very nervous though, especially given the time and money we've invested in this so far, and how close we've got to finally making the move. I'm going to have a fresh chat with them again anyway, just to double check if there are any other things we can/should be doing.It would make a tonne of sense to me if you were made to confirm your quarantine hotel prior to booking flights. At least that way you would have some certainty, rather than it being up in the air as to whether there will be space available at the time, leaving you open to being bumped, and potentially repeatedly.Yeah, I recall you saying similar earlier in the thread and it prompted me to start keeping a closer eye on property listings over there.Just looking on here:It backs up your point, and interesting to note that Darwin looks to be leading the way in property value increase over the 12 months prior to February 2021, at +13.8%. Canberra (+9.7%), Hobart (+8.7%) and Adelaide (+7.3%) the next three in the list. Perth was +4.6% over the same period. Sydney was +2.3%, whilst Melbourne saw a decrease at -1.3%.This article also mentions that property listings for Perth have fallen by 36.5% over that 12 months, which feels like a pretty staggering number.That all said, there still seems to be some pretty good value there to me if you spend the time. Obviously it's area dependent, as with any major city, but what I would say is that for the price of our current house (3 bed semi) in the UK, it looks possible to get far more for that money (which probably says something about UK property prices as well).Rental was pretty expensive when I was there 8 or 9 years ago as well, albeit that was largely down to the mining boom at the time sending prices through the roof. I remember having a conversation with one landlord after I saw his listing and called, mistakenly believing the price he'd highlighted was for the entire property, when it turned it that was per room. He literally told me that he knew that it was scandalous, but he also knew that someone would pay it. Impossible to argue with that, really, as depressing as it is. Looks not quite at that level at the moment, but still pretty high. I'm going to continue keeping an eye on it anyway, but I actually still feel relatively positive about the property market side of things, so hopefully the current situation doesn't accelerate further and change the landscape significantly.Yeah, I could see the potential for that as well, but I still think it'll be extremely cautious forward nudges on this front. There's no way that Europe (including the UK) is being touched with a barge pole any time soon.