G'day lads. Hope yee are all keeping well. Mad times we're living in at the moment, hope everyone's jobs etc are all secure.



Hi Owen,How are you ?How is it in Brisbane . Is the city heading for lockdown .Darwin so far (touch wood) hasn't been badly affected. Yes all major events over the next two months have been cancelled or postponed.We've just had our second case confirmed today so by other places standards very very low.The roads and the city are quieter but generally still most going about their daily business. Supermarkets have been raided but not as bad as other citiesDarwin's economy struggles anyway with the isolation and the high cost of living. Plus the seasonal weather. So it can ill afford to have the city in lockdown as over the last 18 months a lot of small businesses have folded. Those here now already struggling can't afford a big hit now as it could almost decimate the city of businesses.So a difficult one for the NT Government to think about. Jetstar has cancelled all flights in and out of Darwin , Qantas down to about 30% in and out and only from major cities. The NT Government is considering closing its borders as they can't let the virus hit the indigenous communities it could wipe them out.Darwin's isolation has helped in some degree with the virus difficult to get here as the nearest big city is 3,000km away plus we only have a small airport not to many flights in and out and even less now.Plus talk says that the virus doesn't catch hold so good in hot climates and were the hottest continuous in Australia its 30-35 degrees everyday all year round.