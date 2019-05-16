« previous next »
The Aussie Thread

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 16, 2019, 03:02:14 AM
I'll be posting this in the main board as well.

Champions League Final - where to watch in Melbourne.

I'm waiting on confirmation, but some friends are hiring a brewery in Moorabbin (20 minutes from City). It will be open (and licensed) from 1am-9am. This will be ticketed, will have a DJ and a singer (Jamie Webster/Boss style). Should be a cracking night.

I watched last year in The Imperial, atmosphere was ok. Wasn't ticketed, so had to get in before midnight before the lock in. No entertainment, so f*ck all to do before game started.

I'll throw the link once confirmed.
We are Liverpool!

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 16, 2019, 11:34:39 AM
I'm not Australian, but I am a cricket lover.

Rest in peace Bob Hawke

If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 16, 2019, 11:43:34 AM
I have a good friend who is Australian.
Over a few pints we were talking about our relationships,i said to him over the last year or so sex with my mrs had completely dried up.
He replied "bummer"
I said "fucking hell i don't think she'd like that"!!
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 16, 2019, 12:10:18 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 16, 2019, 11:34:39 AM
I'm not Australian, but I am a cricket lover.

Rest in peace Bob Hawke



Mad sports fan and a great politician.

On Australia winning the America's Cup for the 1st time in 126 years.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s8mdHO2_Zo8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s8mdHO2_Zo8</a>
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 19, 2019, 12:53:05 AM
So what do fellow reds down under think about the election results last night?
Re: The Aussie Thread
May 19, 2019, 02:00:10 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on May 19, 2019, 12:53:05 AM
So what do fellow reds down under think about the election results last night?

Bit like Brexit. Pensioners concerned about losing a tax concession swung it over the younger generation worried about the future of the planet.

You had city slickers in the more affluent areas moving towards the environment while the bush (Queensland) just want jobs and that's through coal mining. Queenslanders seem to forget that the Great Barrier Reef, Daintree Rainforest and their pristine beaches form the base of a $25b industry that employs 215,000 people. There is only 20,000 jobs in coal mining and that's expected to drop to 15,000 over the next few years due to automation. On that issue alone I feel like we're becoming the Kodak of energy. We've got 7.7m sq kms (2.9m sq miles) of land where we could lay out wind farms and solar panels.

The Liberals will have their tax cut implemented within the first few months and then they have nothing. If they don't come up with some decent policy then in 3 years they'll get smashed.

At the end of the day negative politics won.

There's a small lesson in this for the upcoming US election. Clive Palmer a mining 'billionaire' spent $80m of his own money and won no seats in either house of parliament. Some would say wasted money, but he stopped an anti-coal Labor party from winning so that's all going to come back to him in business. The Dems need to be mindful that someone like Howard Schultz could pull votes away from their base and leave the door open for Trump to win again.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 19, 2019, 02:56:20 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 19, 2019, 02:00:10 AM
Bit like Brexit. Pensioners concerned about losing a tax concession swung it over the younger generation worried about the future of the planet.

You had city slickers in the more affluent areas moving towards the environment while the bush (Queensland) just want jobs and that's through coal mining. Queenslanders seem to forget that the Great Barrier Reef, Daintree Rainforest and their pristine beaches form the base of a $25b industry that employs 215,000 people. There is only 20,000 jobs in coal mining and that's expected to drop to 15,000 over the next few years due to automation. On that issue alone I feel like we're becoming the Kodak of energy. We've got 7.7m sq kms (2.9m sq miles) of land where we could lay out wind farms and solar panels.

The Liberals will have their tax cut implemented within the first few months and then they have nothing. If they don't come up with some decent policy then in 3 years they'll get smashed.

At the end of the day negative politics won.

There's a small lesson in this for the upcoming US election. Clive Palmer a mining 'billionaire' spent $80m of his own money and won no seats in either house of parliament. Some would say wasted money, but he stopped an anti-coal Labor party from winning so that's all going to come back to him in business. The Dems need to be mindful that someone like Howard Schultz could pull votes away from their base and leave the door open for Trump to win again.

Great post. I'll go further though and say the sneering attitude of too many left-leaning folks is a serious problem. I have been to some of the parts of Qld that voted against labour. Those people are doing it tough and economic development is a serious issue that way. Jobs are a serious concern. The anti-Adani protest which brought people from Sydney and Melbourne to tell them that they shouldn't be mining coal only served to alienate them further from what I can tell.

It's not just pensioners that baulked at the tax breaks but many working people too as many of my colleagues have been spooked as well. Ultimately, young, educated professionals in inner-cities are all in on climate change and identity politics but there are vast areas of the country that have little to no prospects economically-speaking while a huge number of people have planned their retirements one way only to be told that it wasn't going to work any longer. Labour's policies were great IMO but they just did a poor job of selling the message. They somehow managed to make their climate change policies sound like fear mongering to a portion of the country and their rhetoric on tax breaks was seen as divisive as it isn't just multimillionaires that are negative gearing their investment properties but many regular working people who are perhaps comfortably off but not "rich" per se.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 19, 2019, 02:59:27 AM
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 19, 2019, 06:36:29 AM
Great posts Barry and jooney. Agree entirely with your posts but additionally what scares me is the fact that the country has compulsory voting so the votes completely reflect the voting population's views on issues. Unlike countries like the US where older people vote in droves, minority votes are suppressed and gerrymandering is rampant. The urban and rural divide on issues seems increasingly polarised, and if my reading is right, the left (labor+greens) has been matching the Coalition's pull like for like, but don't have the equivalent to the smaller far right parties like ON and UAP, which were clearly what swung the preference in the LNP's favour.
Re: The Aussie Thread
May 30, 2019, 06:56:53 AM
After almost 10 years in Australia, I'm becoming a citizen in the next couple of hours!
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Aussie Thread
May 30, 2019, 07:37:44 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on May 19, 2019, 12:53:05 AM
So what do fellow reds down under think about the election results last night?

Labour will shift further right.   Basically we're fucked for a generation IMO.
Re: The Aussie Thread
May 30, 2019, 07:38:01 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 30, 2019, 06:56:53 AM
After almost 10 years in Australia, I'm becoming a citizen in the next couple of hours!

Congrats mate!
Re: The Aussie Thread
May 31, 2019, 06:29:02 AM
Quote from: leroy on May 30, 2019, 07:37:44 AM
Labour will shift further right.   Basically we're fucked for a generation IMO.

Every country I've stepped foot in over the past 6 years has shifted right in subsequent elections - US, India and Australia. The world is shifting right, unfortunately, so I wouldn't place much of the blame on myself.

Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 30, 2019, 06:56:53 AM
After almost 10 years in Australia, I'm becoming a citizen in the next couple of hours!

Congratulations! How did you celebrate? I've got another three to go before I can apply, hope ScoMo & Co. don't tighten the rules in the interim.
Re: The Aussie Thread
May 31, 2019, 07:30:10 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 30, 2019, 06:56:53 AM
After almost 10 years in Australia, I'm becoming a citizen in the next couple of hours!
Congrats, 16yrs since my own lobotomy.
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 4, 2019, 05:43:18 AM
How are yee all doing? Been a while since I popped in to say G'day. Almost one year since I've made the move from Sydney to Brisbane. Christ what a year of ups and downs it's been. Nothing bad but a few false dawns for us job and housing wise. Definitely out the other side now and really settled up here now. The place has really grown on me. On another and far more important note: Christ almighty aren't our boys a fucking joy to watch at the moment? Hope you're all keeping well and that those moving over/applying for visas aren't getting too stressed!
Quote from: Effes on October 28, 2011, 05:31:21 PM
I remember years ago doing the fart with your fingers pointed like a gun.

I did it to my brother, I had a dressing gown on.

Instead of farting I shat on the floor - my brother thought I was demented.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 4, 2019, 06:05:50 AM
Quote from: Scaryscouse on September  4, 2019, 05:43:18 AM
How are yee all doing? Been a while since I popped in to say G'day. Almost one year since I've made the move from Sydney to Brisbane. Christ what a year of ups and downs it's been. Nothing bad but a few false dawns for us job and housing wise. Definitely out the other side now and really settled up here now. The place has really grown on me. On another and far more important note: Christ almighty aren't our boys a fucking joy to watch at the moment? Hope you're all keeping well and that those moving over/applying for visas aren't getting too stressed!

Where abouts in Brissy did you end up?
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 4, 2019, 08:44:56 AM
Quote from: Brissyred on May 31, 2019, 07:30:10 AM
Congrats, 16yrs since my own lobotomy.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao


I've just seen this! Thanks, mate!
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 5, 2019, 04:13:09 AM
Quote from: Brissyred on September  4, 2019, 06:05:50 AM
Where abouts in Brissy did you end up?

We ended up in West End, absolutely love it there. Walk to work by the river most mornings and stop at the Montague hotel on the way home. Loving the lifestyle up here BIG change from Sydney.
Quote from: Effes on October 28, 2011, 05:31:21 PM
I remember years ago doing the fart with your fingers pointed like a gun.

I did it to my brother, I had a dressing gown on.

Instead of farting I shat on the floor - my brother thought I was demented.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 5, 2019, 04:30:07 AM
Well done on your move SS, glad to know it's all working out! Why did you move away from Sydney, if you don't mind me asking?

Also to the rest of you, is there any hope for someone like me to buy a house in this country when a) I only moved here last year at 30 b) Can't live with my parents to save on rent c) Nor are they bankrolling my 30th floor apartment in Sydney CBD as I start with uni. I know the answers already but I guess I'm just venting.
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 5, 2019, 05:28:34 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on September  5, 2019, 04:30:07 AM
Also to the rest of you, is there any hope for someone like me to buy a house in this country when a) I only moved here last year at 30 b) Can't live with my parents to save on rent c) Nor are they bankrolling my 30th floor apartment in Sydney CBD as I start with uni. I know the answers already but I guess I'm just venting.

It's a hard slog mate.  I've got a few years on you and can't really see too many ways forward without a housing crash (or parents economically stable enough to assist in one way or another).  I'm stably employed with a good wage and could comfortably afford a mortgage, but as with every other schmuck renting I can't afford a deposit - not too much in the way of savings to speak of at the moment.  There are things I could potentially do (e.g. move west and find cheaper rents) to boost saving but if you've got to hit 100-150k for a deposit while paying rent and what not... you're screwed.  Particularly given that most people in this country aren't as lucky with their employment as I am.

I have a three way family investment flat down in Melbourne and I think that's the way out.  Buying out of state or regional and using that to build equity that can eventually be used to buy a place to actually live in.  Only problem there (morally for me) is that it's perpetuating the systemic problems that we have.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 5, 2019, 06:59:23 AM
Quote from: leroy on September  5, 2019, 05:28:34 AM
It's a hard slog mate.  I've got a few years on you and can't really see too many ways forward without a housing crash (or parents economically stable enough to assist in one way or another).  I'm stably employed with a good wage and could comfortably afford a mortgage, but as with every other schmuck renting I can't afford a deposit - not too much in the way of savings to speak of at the moment.  There are things I could potentially do (e.g. move west and find cheaper rents) to boost saving but if you've got to hit 100-150k for a deposit while paying rent and what not... you're screwed.  Particularly given that most people in this country aren't as lucky with their employment as I am.

I have a three way family investment flat down in Melbourne and I think that's the way out.  Buying out of state or regional and using that to build equity that can eventually be used to buy a place to actually live in.  Only problem there (morally for me) is that it's perpetuating the systemic problems that we have.



Yeah I'm the same. Have a very decent job that pays well, but can't really have a 150k in deposit ready for another 3-4 years unless I decide to have no life outside saving every penny I can (which beats the purpose of moving here!). I've seen quite a few apartments in Sydney, including the one I'm currently renting, and honestly they're absolutely not worth the money. Agree with going west to get something 100-200k cheaper maybe.

Sorry to anyone who owns property here but I'm praying for a crash too ;D
Re: The Aussie Thread
September 6, 2019, 06:56:50 AM
For a couple who are both working on a good wage it's do-able.  If you're looking at 150k over 5 years - $600 a week on top of living expenses - pretty significant on a single salary. 

Studio's are going for 400k+.  It's blood absurd.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 20, 2019, 12:23:42 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on September  5, 2019, 04:30:07 AM
Well done on your move SS, glad to know it's all working out! Why did you move away from Sydney, if you don't mind me asking?


Sorry mate, just getting to this now.  Certainly don't mind you asking, a couple of reasons, my wife is stupidly close with her sisters and two of them moved up here. That was the main reason but also we were kind of economic migrants Sydney was just getting too pricey for us. Cheaper rent and roughly the same pay scale for what we do. Also I never wanted to be cold again in my life. It ticked all the boxes! It was a slow start but it was the right move for us.

The place is on the up and we wanted to be up here and settled before it takes off.
Quote from: Effes on October 28, 2011, 05:31:21 PM
I remember years ago doing the fart with your fingers pointed like a gun.

I did it to my brother, I had a dressing gown on.

Instead of farting I shat on the floor - my brother thought I was demented.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 20, 2019, 01:36:36 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on September  5, 2019, 04:30:07 AM
Well done on your move SS, glad to know it's all working out! Why did you move away from Sydney, if you don't mind me asking?

Also to the rest of you, is there any hope for someone like me to buy a house in this country when a) I only moved here last year at 30 b) Can't live with my parents to save on rent c) Nor are they bankrolling my 30th floor apartment in Sydney CBD as I start with uni. I know the answers already but I guess I'm just venting.

Short answer is I think it is possible on a dual income to buy in a suburb further away from the city. Or you could hope for a windfall from somewhere or maybe start a business at some point to help substantially increase your income. Otherwise, it is very hard without family support. Particularly in Sydney. My mate bought a house in Sydney some 35kms out of the CBD in the North West but it's a dual-income household and both of them make a bit more than 100k from what I understand.

Realistically, I think if you want to buy, you might have to be willing to either move to a less expensive city or be willing to move further out from the city in the west or depending on your industry move to a cheaper city. The prices in Sydney as far as I can tell are overinflated by old money and the finance industry. Pay scales for most other things are roughly similar across the country. Certainly in the major cities. So if buying is something you're really concerned about, then by all means, be willing to move.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 20, 2019, 01:39:47 AM
Quote from: Scaryscouse on September  5, 2019, 04:13:09 AM
We ended up in West End, absolutely love it there. Walk to work by the river most mornings and stop at the Montague hotel on the way home. Loving the lifestyle up here BIG change from Sydney.

West End was my old hunting ground. It's a truly lovely part of Brisbane. It has just enough buzz but you can always get away from it by going closer to the river. Some good, cheap eats around the area too. The Vietnamese restaurants on Hardgrave Rd are quite good. The Indian Kitchen is a bit of an institution as well.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: The Aussie Thread
September 21, 2019, 02:09:34 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 30, 2019, 06:56:53 AM
After almost 10 years in Australia, I'm becoming a citizen in the next couple of hours!

Congratulations mate!



Quote from: Geppvindh's on September  5, 2019, 04:30:07 AM
Well done on your move SS, glad to know it's all working out! Why did you move away from Sydney, if you don't mind me asking?

Also to the rest of you, is there any hope for someone like me to buy a house in this country when a) I only moved here last year at 30 b) Can't live with my parents to save on rent c) Nor are they bankrolling my 30th floor apartment in Sydney CBD as I start with uni. I know the answers already but I guess I'm just venting.

Sydney comes with a premium compared to Melbourne which I think is absolutely worth it considering the beaches. The Eastern suburbs and North Shore have been priced out for most people due to generational wealth and if you want to break in to those places you need to be targeting 200k. Not sure you want to live over there though, full of pretentious wankers and North Shore Australians are just awful.

If you make a 100k you could make the shire work which is 30 min from Cronulla and 1 hour to the CBD but then you have to live with Bogans who have too much cash.

The Western suburbs is where all the affordable stuff is and I'm sure there are many a places over there where you can pick things up for like 500k. Hurstville which is 20 min to the CBD due to the express train is also quite affordable. 99% Chinese so you may want to pick up some Mandarin.

Anyway, not sure why people like to buy a house. There are better places to put your money. Rent for life!
Re: The Aussie Thread
October 24, 2019, 12:56:04 PM
Not been in here in a while so firstly, congrats on the citizenship, jooneyisdagod! Nice one.

Couple of developments for us in terms of the move over:

1) My wife is pregnant, with twins(!), and having checked up on the visa requirements for them it's far from the relatively swift and inexpensive exercise I was hoping for. Estimates from the government website currently stating up to 24 months to process, at a cost of around £1,800 per child. Eye watering. I'm hoping/assuming there will be bridging visas available while the applications are being processed. Mad thing is, we were told by the emigration agent that we used initially that should they be born on Aussie soil, they'd be given instant citizenship. No fees, processing times, nothing. Cue me working all sorts of mental gymnastics around getting the wife over there for The Big Reveal.

2) We're looking at buying a property in Melbourne at the moment, ahead of the move over. By all accounts it's a pretty good time to buy right now, and overall it makes sense for us as well. Fair to say that the prices in general have raised a few eyebrows amongst us though and forced a little re-calibration in terms of what we're looking at, and where. Kinda ended up coming to the conclusion that if we want to be by the coast (which my wife does) then the Mornington Peninsula is probably the most (AKA only) affordable area, but comes without direct public transport links to the city, or we look inland to somewhere with pretty hefty development ongoing like Craigieburn (my wife has family there already) which is 40 minutes out by train.

More research needed but we're mainly just excited to be making some proper strides towards that move now, which has literally been lingering in the background for years.
Twitter | Blog

Re: The Aussie Thread
October 25, 2019, 04:42:30 AM
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 24, 2019, 12:56:04 PM
1) My wife is pregnant, with twins(!), and having checked up on the visa requirements for them it's far from the relatively swift and inexpensive exercise I was hoping for. Estimates from the government website currently stating up to 24 months to process, at a cost of around £1,800 per child. Eye watering. I'm hoping/assuming there will be bridging visas available while the applications are being processed. Mad thing is, we were told by the emigration agent that we used initially that should they be born on Aussie soil, they'd be given instant citizenship. No fees, processing times, nothing. Cue me working all sorts of mental gymnastics around getting the wife over there for The Big Reveal.

2) We're looking at buying a property in Melbourne at the moment, ahead of the move over. By all accounts it's a pretty good time to buy right now, and overall it makes sense for us as well. Fair to say that the prices in general have raised a few eyebrows amongst us though and forced a little re-calibration in terms of what we're looking at, and where. Kinda ended up coming to the conclusion that if we want to be by the coast (which my wife does) then the Mornington Peninsula is probably the most (AKA only) affordable area, but comes without direct public transport links to the city, or we look inland to somewhere with pretty hefty development ongoing like Craigieburn (my wife has family there already) which is 40 minutes out by train.

More research needed but we're mainly just excited to be making some proper strides towards that move now, which has literally been lingering in the background for years.

On the citizenship for kids front - it hasn't been that way for a long time.  A child born here is only a citizen if at least one of the parents is a citizen or has PR status. 

Just had a quick look and if a child is born here and neither parent are citizens or have PR then the child automatically gets citizenship on their 10th birthday.

Good luck with the house hunt.  It's a real struggle down here.  Either rent closer in or buy and commute a couple  hours a day.
Re: The Aussie Thread
October 25, 2019, 04:46:09 AM
Just saw this:

Children born in Australia to temporary visa holders

When it comes to children born in Australia to parents on temporary visas Ms Hamawi explains that children are granted visas with conditions similar to those of their parents visa.

Children born to temporary visa holders in Australia are granted temporary visas. But it is important to note that children born in Australia who hold temporary visas and live in Australia for 10 consecutive years, are eligible to apply and be granted Australian citizenship.

https://www.sbs.com.au/language/english/australian-residency-rights-for-children-born-to-migrant-parents_4
Re: The Aussie Thread
October 25, 2019, 07:47:24 AM
Quote from: leroy on October 25, 2019, 04:42:30 AM
On the citizenship for kids front - it hasn't been that way for a long time.  A child born here is only a citizen if at least one of the parents is a citizen or has PR status. 

Yeah, that was my assumption and in our case we both have PR status.

Quote from: leroy on October 25, 2019, 04:42:30 AM
Good luck with the house hunt.  It's a real struggle down here.  Either rent closer in or buy and commute a couple  hours a day.

Thanks mate, and yeah I can absolutely see the struggle and don't envy anyone looking to get their foot on the ladder, particularly in and around the likes of Sydney and Melbourne. As you say, the viable option is to buy further out and commute. Either that or we buy something smaller and rent that out to pay for itself, and then rent ourselves elsewhere. At least that way we're getting ourselves on the ladder as something to build forward from.

Plenty to think about anyway!
Twitter | Blog

Re: The Aussie Thread
October 25, 2019, 11:18:36 PM
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 24, 2019, 12:56:04 PM
Not been in here in a while so firstly, congrats on the citizenship, jooneyisdagod! Nice one.

Couple of developments for us in terms of the move over:

1) My wife is pregnant, with twins(!), and having checked up on the visa requirements for them it's far from the relatively swift and inexpensive exercise I was hoping for. Estimates from the government website currently stating up to 24 months to process, at a cost of around £1,800 per child. Eye watering. I'm hoping/assuming there will be bridging visas available while the applications are being processed. Mad thing is, we were told by the emigration agent that we used initially that should they be born on Aussie soil, they'd be given instant citizenship. No fees, processing times, nothing. Cue me working all sorts of mental gymnastics around getting the wife over there for The Big Reveal.

2) We're looking at buying a property in Melbourne at the moment, ahead of the move over. By all accounts it's a pretty good time to buy right now, and overall it makes sense for us as well. Fair to say that the prices in general have raised a few eyebrows amongst us though and forced a little re-calibration in terms of what we're looking at, and where. Kinda ended up coming to the conclusion that if we want to be by the coast (which my wife does) then the Mornington Peninsula is probably the most (AKA only) affordable area, but comes without direct public transport links to the city, or we look inland to somewhere with pretty hefty development ongoing like Craigieburn (my wife has family there already) which is 40 minutes out by train.

More research needed but we're mainly just excited to be making some proper strides towards that move now, which has literally been lingering in the background for years.

I live in the Mornington Peninsula mate, the commute isnt too bad. Its a fantastic area to live in. Loads of Reds down here as well!
We are Liverpool!

Re: The Aussie Thread
October 27, 2019, 07:08:53 AM
Quote from: elbow on October 25, 2019, 11:18:36 PM
I live in the Mornington Peninsula mate, the commute isnt too bad. Its a fantastic area to live in. Loads of Reds down here as well!

Thanks for the reply mate and good to hear! I'm trying to avoid driving into the city to be honest, and wasn't sure about the ease of public transport links from there. Do you drive it?
Twitter | Blog

Re: The Aussie Thread
October 28, 2019, 05:11:38 AM
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 27, 2019, 07:08:53 AM
Thanks for the reply mate and good to hear! I'm trying to avoid driving into the city to be honest, and wasn't sure about the ease of public transport links from there. Do you drive it?

I personally dont no as I work nearby, but know lots who either drive all the way, or drive to Frankston and catch the train from there.
We are Liverpool!

Re: The Aussie Thread
November 19, 2019, 10:42:53 PM
Seeing Jamie Webster in Melbourne in Thursday. Saw him in Madrid so cannot wait to see him perform again. Anyone else going to any of the nights?
Re: The Aussie Thread
December 31, 2019, 02:32:49 AM
Im in no danger myself, but some hellish images and stories around bushfire season this year.

Horrible.
We are Liverpool!

Re: The Aussie Thread
December 31, 2019, 02:48:25 PM
Happy New Year ....but those in danger stay safe...the footage of Mallacoota is horrific...pitch black at 9.30am is is unreal...4000 people stranded on a beach
Re: The Aussie Thread
I'm currently keeping on eye on friends in The Blue Mountains, and Jervis Bay.


Be  safe and well, all of our Antipodean RAWKites.

Hope you're all safe.  :o
Re: The Aussie Thread
Today at 11:05:36 AM
My friends were in Batemans Bay, fires were less than 10km from the campsite they were staying.

No telephones, internet, fuel or food on NYE. Pitch black at 9.30am. They managed to get out yesterday, but had to abandon caravan as not enough fuel. They are lucky.

Worsening conditions expected in NSW and VIC this weekend. This could get really Fucking bad.
We are Liverpool!
