Not been in here in a while so firstly, congrats on the citizenship, jooneyisdagod! Nice one.



Couple of developments for us in terms of the move over:



1) My wife is pregnant, with twins(!), and having checked up on the visa requirements for them it's far from the relatively swift and inexpensive exercise I was hoping for. Estimates from the government website currently stating up to 24 months to process, at a cost of around £1,800 per child. Eye watering. I'm hoping/assuming there will be bridging visas available while the applications are being processed. Mad thing is, we were told by the emigration agent that we used initially that should they be born on Aussie soil, they'd be given instant citizenship. No fees, processing times, nothing. Cue me working all sorts of mental gymnastics around getting the wife over there for The Big Reveal.



2) We're looking at buying a property in Melbourne at the moment, ahead of the move over. By all accounts it's a pretty good time to buy right now, and overall it makes sense for us as well. Fair to say that the prices in general have raised a few eyebrows amongst us though and forced a little re-calibration in terms of what we're looking at, and where. Kinda ended up coming to the conclusion that if we want to be by the coast (which my wife does) then the Mornington Peninsula is probably the most (AKA only) affordable area, but comes without direct public transport links to the city, or we look inland to somewhere with pretty hefty development ongoing like Craigieburn (my wife has family there already) which is 40 minutes out by train.



More research needed but we're mainly just excited to be making some proper strides towards that move now, which has literally been lingering in the background for years.