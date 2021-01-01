If you need any help interpreting the charts or any technical meteorological questions... Jim's yer man!
Haha! I tend to rely on the Met Office's surface pressure chart projections, mainly because I'm used to them but also for the 528 partial thickness line, nicknamed "the snow line". On Wed/Thu, it's south of the region. On Thu/Fri, it starts to be pushed NEwards, showing it splitting the Cheshire Gap (no, that's not a euphemism!) on midnight Thu/Fri (which is why I went with the comment earlier in the thread), before pushing fully away by Friday afternoon with what looks like a standard winter low pressure system sweeping in with milder/breezier, wetter conditions.
With no active weather fronts, it looks like any precip, whether rain, sleet, hail, or snow, will be convective in nature (that means showers, not a dynamic belt).