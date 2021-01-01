

If you need any help interpreting the charts or any technical meteorological questions... Jim's yer man!



Haha! I tend to rely on the Met Office's surface pressure chart projections, mainly because I'm used to them  but also for the 528 partial thickness line, nicknamed "the snow line". On Wed/Thu, it's south of the region. On Thu/Fri, it starts to be pushed NEwards, showing it splitting the Cheshire Gap (no, that's not a euphemism!) on midnight Thu/Fri (which is why I went with the comment earlier in the thread), before pushing fully away by Friday afternoon with what looks like a standard winter low pressure system sweeping in with milder/breezier, wetter conditions.With no active weather fronts, it looks like any precip, whether rain, sleet, hail, or snow, will be convective in nature (that means showers, not a dynamic belt).