« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 334865 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 01:53:46 pm
Snow for Thu/Fri is back on the cards, probably more late Thu/early Fri than in the daytimes themselves.


I'd say it's anything but 'back on'.

Only the GFS model is showing widespread snow. The other models are showing the front fragmenting as it reaches the UK (the influence of pressure ridging from the SE)

Meanwhile, the shower train continues from the NW


Edit: saying that, it could really be 'back on' come this time tomorrow. the model output is all over the place. Very much a forecaster's nightmare, with a lot of 'nowcast' required.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:01 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,276
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:00 pm

I'd say it's anything but 'back on'.

Only the GFS model is showing widespread snow. The other models are showing the front fragmenting as it reaches the UK (the influence of pressure ridging from the SE)

Meanwhile, the shower train continues from the NW

What sites do you go on for these models?
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 02:28:05 pm »
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,276
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 02:30:37 pm »
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:30:37 pm
Cheers.


If you need any help interpreting the charts or any technical meteorological questions... Jim's yer man!  ;D

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,276
  • Kloppite
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 02:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:39:30 pm

If you need any help interpreting the charts or any technical meteorological questions... Jim's yer man!  ;D

I think i probably do need help interpreting the charts. ;D
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:23:14 am
Oh, something interesting last night was later on around 3am after the snow stopped. Looking across the Wirral the sky was illuminated with a red glow which looked like the Northern Lights. Of course, it couldn't have been because the sky was cloudy. It was something reflecting off the cloud base.
A number of years ago my brother-in-law was convinced he'd seen the Northern Lights. Nobody else had spotted them and we came to the conclusion that it was the glow from the Aldi depot on the High Road at Neston  ::)
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,412
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:39:30 pm

If you need any help interpreting the charts or any technical meteorological questions... Jim's yer man!  ;D
Haha! I tend to rely on the Met Office's surface pressure chart projections, mainly because I'm used to them  but also for the 528 partial thickness line, nicknamed "the snow line". On Wed/Thu, it's south of the region. On Thu/Fri, it starts to be pushed NEwards, showing it splitting the Cheshire Gap (no, that's not a euphemism!) on midnight Thu/Fri (which is why I went with the comment earlier in the thread), before pushing fully away by Friday afternoon with what looks like a standard winter low pressure system sweeping in with milder/breezier, wetter conditions.

With no active weather fronts, it looks like any precip, whether rain, sleet, hail, or snow, will be convective in nature (that means showers, not a dynamic belt).
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 