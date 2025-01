Rob, airfields tend to be in low-lying plains surrounded by grass. Horizontal visibility and/or low cloud is a common issue, especially in more rural/smaller airfields. Was it Woodvale? What was the TAF?



Yeah Woodvale. Its a PITA as he's never available when they get offered the chance to fly - he's obviously flying a lot due to doing his PPL, he's got something like 20hrs in, but he's not been up with the cadets yet. He checked at about 9am I think it was and they could have flown. I had a lesson at Blackpool before crimbo, foggy as and then boom, cleared enough to go up for an hour.