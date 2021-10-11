Off to Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, just outside of Ripon, next week for our wedding anniversary.



What a fantastic experience this was.First of all, the location is utterly fabulous. We caught a taxi from Ripon (about £15 each way) and approached Grantley Hall, following the beautiful winding drive next to a little river right to the front of the building which is quite simply magnificent. Supercars lined up outside the front of the 18th century building which has been renovated to a superb standard with beautifully manicured grounds.We arrived early to grab a drink first and went to their Pan-Asian bar/restaurant called EightyEight. For those who've visited Tattu in Manchester, it's a similar vibe; dark room with dashes of neon colour. The main bar was booked for a private function so we headed downstairs to an equally nice space where we had a couple of cocktails from their signature menu. Both were great and a good way to start.We then wandered back over to the main Hall and took our seats in the restaurant. Little touches here stood out - small table offered to the wife for her to store her handbag, pillow support offered to her as the seats were deep and you could get lost in them, questions about allergies and any preferences to adapt the menu and so on.The wine list was perhaps a little pricey - we got a bottle of Txakolina (about £50) and then a Vinho Verde (about £40), both of which had a hefty markup applied to what you can pick them up for from a local wine shop/supermarket but they were at the cheaper end of the menu and we knew we'd like them.I won't go into the food in detail but it was a near 100% hit. Some of the dishes had main stars including langoustine, lamb, turbot, kohlrabi, caviar, celeriac and beetroot. The bread and butter course in itself was a masterpiece - gorgeous crunchy sourdough slices served with whipped butter, compund butter and (my favourite) whipped beef dripping and bone marrow.The only miss for me was a kohlrabi dish which had an element of raw kohlrabi - a bit too crunchy and vegetal for my liking.Here's a snapshot of the dishes:We headed through to the Norton Bar for our petit fours and to finish the wine. Lovely place to relax at the end of a hefty meal:All in all, I can't recommend this place highly enough. I know that spending a lot of money on a meal isn't for everyone and it is all very poncey but compared to some of the prices charged nowadays by Moor Hall, L'Enclume, Ynishir etc., I thought £130 a head was very reasonable.If you're thinking of celebrating a special occasion with a special meal, this is the one I'd recommend at the moment all things considered.