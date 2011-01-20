« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: John Barnes  (Read 175720 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #600 on: November 30, 2022, 03:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 30, 2022, 10:42:51 am
I dont agree with that Rob.  Certain aspects of their culture is shit and Ill never respect that. 
They paid brown envelopes to have developed cultures visit them and then lied about how these developed people will be treated, there is nothing to respect.
Fans visiting the world cup is not like choosing to go there on holiday. 


Maybe respect was the wrong word, as I don't respect their views at all. Basically I was saying don't do anything in contravention of their laws or culture. Some states say its OK to stone gays or discriminate against them or expect them to hide away, if people from there come here, we expect them to obey our laws and not do what is OK at home ,we expect them to behave in a way we find acceptable and tough shit if the gay village upsets you, or you don't like seeing open displays of affection, that is OUR culture, so abide by it.

Going there is like a holiday though, you fly out for x amount of days, you stay in a hotel (or a tent) on non match days you either lay around the pool or do touristy stuff. If you don't like their laws and culture, don't go, don't participate in this vile corrupt tournament. Its only a shit tournament after all.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #601 on: November 30, 2022, 03:53:15 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 30, 2022, 03:30:31 pm
Its only a shit tournament after all.

Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on November 30, 2022, 01:01:22 pm
Why not? Qatar isnt exactly a centre of Middle Eastern cultural history,unlike parts of Saudi Arabia.

You're kinda proving my point there Howard.

If you want to watch your country play in the world cup, you have to go to Qatar, for a holiday you can go anywhere. You would need to deliberately pick Qatar out for holiday.

As for it being a shit tournament, for many it's a lot more than that. Laura Mcallister for example would vehemently disagree with Rob's point.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,919
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #602 on: December 1, 2022, 10:10:57 pm »
I agree with one thing Barnes said that if you don’t agree with their laws then don’t go. He also said that clearly the players don’t really give a shit. Ultimately it’s a case that actually people don’t really care about migrant deaths or LGBTQ issues, or value other things more.

Van Dijk said a yellow card or avoiding it means more than those things. I have visited Dubai so clearly my need for a holiday there trumped those things as well.

Same for anyone really. We all have a choice on what we buy, where we go etc.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #603 on: December 2, 2022, 12:28:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  1, 2022, 10:10:57 pm
I agree with one thing Barnes said that if you dont agree with their laws then dont go. He also said that clearly the players dont really give a shit. Ultimately its a case that actually people dont really care about migrant deaths or LGBTQ issues, or value other things more.

Van Dijk said a yellow card or avoiding it means more than those things. I have visited Dubai so clearly my need for a holiday there trumped those things as well.

Same for anyone really. We all have a choice on what we buy, where we go etc.

Also rhis:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-plans-december-training-camp-dubai



You're right. People doesn't seem to care as much as we would like.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #604 on: December 6, 2022, 08:55:34 pm »
Bankrupt for the seventh time apparently   :o
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,730
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #605 on: December 6, 2022, 08:58:24 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on December  6, 2022, 08:55:34 pm
Bankrupt for the seventh time apparently   :o

Those rustlers ads hes been doing clearly not doing the business.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,090
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #606 on: December 7, 2022, 11:20:56 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on December  6, 2022, 08:55:34 pm
Bankrupt for the seventh time apparently   :o

Sad to hear that as I idolise the guy.

Sorry that he has not had better financial advice as the years went on. Also, felt he didn't get a second bite of the cherry in football management (as legions of mediocre white managers have done).

Hopefully he can make a few quid in TV punditry or even presenting, because he's an engaging chap to listen to.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #607 on: December 7, 2022, 02:49:47 pm »
Weird what happened at Celtic. They won their first few games & were playing brilliant football then fell off a cliff spectacularly.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,321
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #608 on: December 7, 2022, 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  7, 2022, 02:49:47 pm
Weird what happened at Celtic. They won their first few games & were playing brilliant football then fell off a cliff spectacularly.

Wasnt it the season the list Larsson to a broken leg? Or was there much more to it than that?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #609 on: December 7, 2022, 03:21:16 pm »
Youre right!

https://www.thecelticwiki.com/managers/barnes-john/

There was more, of course, not least having Tebily Scheidt centre halves and the infamous cup defeat by ICT.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,506
  • Bam!
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #610 on: February 6, 2023, 07:39:57 pm »
Fella on Mastermind has Barnes as his specialist subject. Done incredibly well too!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #611 on: September 6, 2023, 06:06:14 pm »
Kin ell John lad  ::)



Ex-Liverpool star John Barnes owes £238k in tax, court hears

A bankruptcy petition against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has been lodged by tax officials.

A judge considered Barnes' case at a hearing in a specialist court in London which the star did not attend.

Judge Catherine Burton was told by an official from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) that Barnes owed £238,000.

The judge made no orders and said the case would be reconsidered on 29 November.

Barrister Nathan Webb, who represented Barnes, told the judge his client "just" needed time to pay and asked for an adjournment.

He said Barnes was employed by Liverpool FC "on a salary of £200,000".

"Mr Barnes is very well and able to pay," Mr Webb told Judge Burton.

"He just requires a bit of time."

A previous judge had dismissed another bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against Barnes in June.

HMRC officials had indicated during that earlier litigation that Barnes had owed at least £200,000.

They had told a judge that money owed had been paid.

Barnes, 59, also played for Watford and Newcastle.

He won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.

Judge Burton oversaw the hearing in the Insolvency & Companies Court.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66728843
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #612 on: September 7, 2023, 10:30:30 am »
200k a year from liverpool as an ambassador is a fair wedge
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #613 on: September 7, 2023, 11:50:04 am »
Quote from: naka on September  7, 2023, 10:30:30 am
200k a year from liverpool as an ambassador is a fair wedge
Less than 10k a month after tax (over 6k) minus other deductions and whatever overheads and ex-wives he has, and assuming he has little in the way of liquid or brick assets, it's not something he can just pay off quickly. He'll be looking at several years' instalments at best.

Obviously he didn't put away a portion of previous (non-LFC non-PAYE) media earnings for self-assessment hence his current predicament. I hope he gets it sorted, there's far far worse tax evaders out there, big corporations, that HMRC resources should focus on.
« Last Edit: September 7, 2023, 11:53:45 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,411
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #614 on: September 7, 2023, 09:37:17 pm »
No sympathy. People out there are struggling to feed themselves in the 5th largest economy in the world.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,767
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #615 on: September 7, 2023, 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on September  7, 2023, 09:37:17 pm
No sympathy. People out there are struggling to feed themselves in the 5th largest economy in the world.
Agreed 100%. Great player for us but obviously not very savvy when it comes to his personal life/finances, etc..
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #616 on: September 8, 2023, 04:15:12 pm »
 I have a modicum of sympathy.  In a lot of ways modern football is shite, but they get advised a lot better regarding tax and stuff.  I hope he gets a shit ton of work from the club and chisels away at it, he'll probably declare bankruptcy though.

Still my favourite player and has more to say about equality than most.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #617 on: September 9, 2023, 03:09:18 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on September  7, 2023, 09:37:17 pm
No sympathy. People out there are struggling to feed themselves in the 5th largest economy in the world.
Harsh. What does the latter have to do with his predicament?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #618 on: September 9, 2023, 03:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  8, 2023, 04:15:12 pm
I have a modicum of sympathy.  In a lot of ways modern football is shite, but they get advised a lot better regarding tax and stuff.  I hope he gets a shit ton of work from the club and chisels away at it, he'll probably declare bankruptcy though.
Sounds like he's desperate to avoid that, just wants time to pay it off. Bankruptcy is the easy option for many.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,429
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #619 on: September 9, 2023, 03:12:32 pm »
He's already been bankrupt previously for not paying taxes.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #620 on: November 7, 2023, 11:18:19 am »
It's a tenuous advert from the Beeb for their FA Cup coverage but some good memories of John Barnes
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67329828
John Barnes at 60: Watch his best FA Cup goals for Liverpool and Watford
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,090
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #621 on: November 7, 2023, 11:45:12 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on September  7, 2023, 09:37:17 pm
No sympathy. People out there are struggling to feed themselves in the 5th largest economy in the world.

I have some sympathy for him as a human being I respect, we all have our difficulties in life.
Yes, he should paid for better tax advice and sorted out that out though, as he's earned well in his lifetime.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #622 on: November 7, 2023, 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  9, 2023, 03:10:35 pm
Sounds like he's desperate to avoid that, just wants time to pay it off. Bankruptcy is the easy option for many.

There was a Japanese singer who ran up a massive debt making a documentary film about the Yangtze river, taking on personal debt rather than corporatise it and thus keeping artistic direction, and working his arse off for 20-30 years rather than declare bankruptcy. He declared he'd finally paid the last of it off in the 2010s. When the Chinese government commissioned a documentary about the lost history of the Yangtze, they used his footage as part of the history.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #623 on: Today at 03:24:15 am »
Great chat with Gary Lineker here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkNcuSBqsew

Talks a bit about Slot at Liverpool, and then they go into loads of stuff from Digger's career and life. Some good anecdotes from both of them. Well worth a watch. Love listening to Digger hold forth about stuff.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 