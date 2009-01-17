Has anyone got any links for the reunion show? I remember when i was about 7 or 8 (i think) Fresh Prince would be on every day after the Simpsons on TV. I never found it funny back then but re-watched start to finish during first lockdown.



In regards to very original post of Will Smith being in every movie, he has said a few times in youtube videos and articles from early FPOB days that he wanted to dominate the hollywood industry. Master every skill associated with acting and be one of the greatest ever