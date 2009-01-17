« previous next »
Franck Le Poof

  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #40 on: January 17, 2009, 07:01:53 PM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January 16, 2009, 03:40:11 PM
Sam Jackson and Will Ferrell are two fellas who just can't say no to a film offer.
The first time I saw Will Ferrell before was in the film "In Bruges". Thought he was class in it
Whenever I meet a French girl I kiss her on both cheeks. Then I stand up and say hello

Fanxxxxtastic

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #41 on: January 17, 2009, 07:09:47 PM »
Quote from: Snootchie Bootchies on January 17, 2009, 07:01:53 PM
The first time I saw Will Ferrell before was in the film "In Bruges". Thought he was class in it

I can't recall Will Ferrell appearing in this.  Are you confusing him with Colin Farrell?
Franck Le Poof

  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #42 on: January 17, 2009, 07:14:35 PM »
Quote from: FanXabitastic on January 17, 2009, 07:09:47 PM
I can't recall Will Ferrell appearing in this.  Are you confusing him with Colin Farrell?
Oh whoops ;D Think I am
Fanxxxxtastic

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #43 on: January 17, 2009, 07:18:32 PM »
Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #44 on: January 17, 2009, 07:19:33 PM »
It would be an interesting role for Will Farrell :P
OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #45 on: January 18, 2009, 02:43:21 AM »
Most definitely wouldn't have been nominated for some Golden Globes, that's for sure.
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #46 on: November 23, 2020, 07:51:31 PM »
Anyone seen the Fresh Prince Reunion show yet? Just watched it and really enjoyed it - was really well done, very emotional in parts! Amazed how well they've all aged pretty much. Was a bit tense at first with Will and Janet (first Aunt Viv) but good for them to start moving on from their feud.
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 AM »
Where did you watch it?
Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:40:21 AM »
First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil....

I downloaded it from a torrent site but not watched it yet. I will probably save it for the weekend. Looks good though.
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:15:52 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 23, 2020, 07:51:31 PM
Was a bit tense at first with Will and Janet (first Aunt Viv) but good for them to start moving on from their feud.

I found that a bit too odd really, kinda felt like Will going, look at me, see how nice I am. I mean he basically destroyed her life and he's a multi-millionaire and he came out with "Sorry I didn't know what you were going through"
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:41:01 PM »
Thought he was dead then.
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:07:36 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:15:52 PM
I found that a bit too odd really, kinda felt like Will going, look at me, see how nice I am. I mean he basically destroyed her life and he's a multi-millionaire and he came out with "Sorry I didn't know what you were going through"

Yeah I guess there was way more to the story but ultimately I think it's better to at least offer her the chance to try and move on. Was interesting that Alfonso wasn't there when Janet came to see the rest..
Bakez0151

  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:29:21 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:15:52 PM
I found that a bit too odd really, kinda felt like Will going, look at me, see how nice I am. I mean he basically destroyed her life and he's a multi-millionaire and he came out with "Sorry I didn't know what you were going through"
Nah I remember reading about it and her obsession with Will was pretty unhinged, I believe she tried to blame him for her son's attempted suicide in one rant at some point. I'm very surprised this happened. Hopefully it gives her peace and she can move on now.
redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:18:08 AM »
Has anyone got any links for the reunion show? I remember when i was about 7 or 8 (i think) Fresh Prince would be on every day after the Simpsons on TV. I never found it funny back then but re-watched start to finish during first lockdown.

In regards to very original post of Will Smith being in every movie, he has said a few times in youtube videos and articles from early FPOB days that he wanted to dominate the hollywood industry. Master every skill associated with acting and be one of the greatest ever
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Will Smith
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:12:55 AM »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:18:08 AM
Has anyone got any links for the reunion show? I remember when i was about 7 or 8 (i think) Fresh Prince would be on every day after the Simpsons on TV. I never found it funny back then but re-watched start to finish during first lockdown.

In regards to very original post of Will Smith being in every movie, he has said a few times in youtube videos and articles from early FPOB days that he wanted to dominate the hollywood industry. Master every skill associated with acting and be one of the greatest ever

There were some floating about on Reddit mate, have a look there.
