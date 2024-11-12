This might be of interest to some folk. It's from one of my favourite blogs, 'Municipal Dreams'.



https://municipaldreams.substack.com/p/the-norris-green-estate-liverpool



Thanks for that link. I've just read both parts, they did a good job of summarizing the history & its current state. I lived in Norris Green from the late 50s through the mid 70s, loved the place & the people, good people. I like to drive through & stop for a 'reminisce' whenever I'm home, still have family in the area.I remember our local shops, 'the Strand', as being a pleasant space, nice shops, looking at it now mostly fast food & convenience stores, looking a bit run down. Common with most of these older shopping areas since the arrival of mega supermarkets, I suppose, not just Norris Green. But it had a scary reputation for a while, with drugs & gang issues. Hopefully that is behind us.I also remember how well maintained the community used to be, the homes, the roads & the green spaces. In particular, Norris Green Park, sported fine sunken rose gardens, legacy of the original owners, the Norris family. As the referenced articles pointed out, Corporation financing was reduced since the 70s, leaving public spaces and Corporation owned homes less well maintained. Parks in the south of the city, e.g., Calderstones, appear to still get preferential treatment.One great benefit of living there, it wasn't too far to walk home from the match, usually quicker than getting stuck in the post-match traffic. My personal decision to follow Liverpool FC was influenced by listening to the crowd noise at the Liverpool-Inter Milan game in 1965. I decided to go to the next home game, in the boys pen, only to see us get beat 1-0 by Sheffield United. We went on to win the league that season, so I was no jinx, as accused at the time. I never missed a game for years, I trod that path down Utting Avenue many a time.It appears the community has survived & prospered, through thick & thin, at least it seems so looking from the outside in.