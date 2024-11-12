« previous next »
Author Topic: Old photos of and around Liverpool

LuverlyRita

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 12, 2024, 05:55:22 pm
Quote from: John C on November 12, 2024, 05:00:44 pm
That's really interesting yorky mate. Thanks.
The decline of the boot estate was frightening, it was a no go area 10 years ago before it levelled.
We used to visit my nan in Norris Green every Saturday during the sixties and the area always seemed quiet. I think that a lot of the tennants at the time were the originals who'd moved there as part of the slum clearances between the wars so there was a large number of elderly people. I guess that when they died off some of the replacements dragged the neighbourhood down. Sadly it doesn't take many  :(
cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 12, 2024, 06:20:06 pm
Though I lived in Anfield growing up , Norris green baths ( nogsy ) was a Saturday morning visit before minding cars in the afternoon my mum and dad both grew up in Norris green / sparrow hall . Visits to my nans in sparrow hall every Sunday meant the area became very familiar to me .
My dads family of three brothers and six sister living in a three bed house , though probably less at times due to marriage etc seems mad now as it wasnt even that big of a house , a non parlour one as in the article . My dad still talks so fondly of growing up in the are pre and after the war and still remembers all the names from around there and of the tales of his local the crown 
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 16, 2024, 04:32:47 am
Quote from: crackerbox on September 15, 2023, 03:54:34 pm
Hey everyone, hoping you can help out my good friend, he's asked me to pass this one on in case some of you might be able to help out :)

Ta!  :wave

Kardomah Cafe?  It's been done before, mate, Cherry Boys from the 80s.

https://youtu.be/H442LRJpG6g?si=wAPmlzDKqYKAFirx

As for old photos, there are quite a few good posters on Twitter, one good place to start would be with Angies Liverpool, she does a great job collecting such stuff:  @angiesliverpool

https://xcancel.com/angiesliverpool/media

Update: apparently, she's moving over to BlueSky 

https://bsky.app/profile/angiesliverpool.bsky.social
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 16, 2024, 08:04:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 12, 2024, 03:30:16 pm
This might be of interest to some folk. It's from one of my favourite blogs, 'Municipal Dreams'.

https://municipaldreams.substack.com/p/the-norris-green-estate-liverpool

Thanks for that link. I've just read both parts, they did a good job of summarizing the history & its current state. I lived in Norris Green from the late 50s through the mid 70s, loved the place & the people, good people. I like to drive through & stop for a 'reminisce' whenever I'm home, still have family in the area.

I remember our local shops, 'the Strand', as being a pleasant space, nice shops, looking at it now mostly fast food & convenience stores, looking a bit run down. Common with most of these older shopping areas since the arrival of mega supermarkets, I suppose, not just Norris Green. But it had a scary reputation for a while, with drugs & gang issues. Hopefully that is behind us.

I also remember how well maintained the community used to be, the homes, the roads & the green spaces. In particular, Norris Green Park, sported fine sunken rose gardens, legacy of the original owners, the Norris family. As the referenced articles pointed out, Corporation financing was reduced since the 70s, leaving public spaces and Corporation owned homes less well maintained. Parks in the south of the city, e.g., Calderstones, appear to still get preferential treatment.

One great benefit of living there, it wasn't too far to walk home from the match, usually quicker than getting stuck in the post-match traffic. My personal decision to follow Liverpool FC was influenced by listening to the crowd noise at the Liverpool-Inter Milan game in 1965. I decided to go to the next home game, in the boys pen, only to see us get beat 1-0 by Sheffield United. We went on to win the league that season, so I was no jinx, as accused at the time. I never missed a game for years, I trod that path down Utting Avenue many a time.

It appears the community has survived & prospered, through thick & thin, at least it seems so looking from the outside in.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 19, 2024, 04:22:06 pm
I was around there 1981 to 1991 and I think those were the key years which changed that estate (and many others) from their optimistic origin to a pessimistic outlook. If the Thatcher years can be summed up it's about how optimism became privatised for the south and the few, even if some of it has crept back for others since then. It's difficult to sum up how bleak some things were although it did not stop humour, enjoyment, music or football.

Such good people, some of whom found themselves with neighbours they did not deserve


a downward spiral of deprivation and communal fragmentation with all that implies for the health, wealth and well-being of residents.

https://municipaldreams.substack.com/p/the-norris-green-estate-liverpool-8fd

"Here were elderly men who seemed to survive solely on Guinness, bread and marg; here were children with disability so severe that they had to live day-in, day-out in their parents lounge; here were old ladies who promised fervently to pray for me, simply because I was the first person they had spoken with for weeks.
Here, in fact, was a land, originally designed as the vision for the future, which, by those far-off days of the early 1970s, few knew, and almost everyone had forgotten"

https://dreamingrealist.co.uk/2007/09/06/croxteth-and-norris-green-liverpool/

oh, and, no pubs
Only Me

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 19, 2024, 07:41:04 pm
I went to seniors just down the road from Norris Green, and loads of me mates were from St Teresas.

One lad lived on the edge of the estate, just across from the Western. He got so fed up with how bad it got that he moved down to the fucking Midlands in about 1987, and has been there ever since. A couple of years after he moved, he moved his ma down there too, because he reckoned it had got even worse.

Its funny, because when I first went past all the houses, with actual gardens(!), on my very long bus journey from town to school, I genuinely though it was one of the poshest places Id ever seen.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 19, 2024, 09:52:38 pm
I worked in Norris Green in 1983 for 3 months when I was working for the Corpy, painting the lampposts, street fixtures and road name signs. Seemed alright then - also took my driving test there, unmarked crossroads were the examiners favourites.
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 19, 2024, 11:51:00 pm
Quote from: Only Me on November 19, 2024, 07:41:04 pm
I went to seniors just down the road from Norris Green, and loads of me mates were from St Teresas.

One lad lived on the edge of the estate, just across from the Western. He got so fed up with how bad it got that he moved down to the fucking Midlands in about 1987, and has been there ever since. A couple of years after he moved, he moved his ma down there too, because he reckoned it had got even worse.

Its funny, because when I first went past all the houses, with actual gardens(!), on my very long bus journey from town to school, I genuinely though it was one of the poshest places Id ever seen.

I got run over outside the Western when I was a kid. Got away with a unicorn horn from a bang on my nut. It explains a lot.
Only Me

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 19, 2024, 11:53:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2024, 09:52:38 pm
I worked in Norris Green in 1983 for 3 months when I was working for the Corpy, painting the lampposts, street fixtures and road name signs. Seemed alright then - also took my driving test there, unmarked crossroads were the examiners favourites.


Yeah me too - the double roundabout at the bottom of Broadway was a bit of a favourite too. Is the test centre still on Utting Avenue East, or do I (mis)remember it moving to Parthenon Drive?

Black Bull Nova

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 20, 2024, 12:01:02 am
Ah, the Western, a lovely little establishment, reminded me of the Bluebell, both good for cheap shopping.
It always seemed to me that you could almost feel that area changing in the 80s, I know the seeds were sown when places like GEC closed but the drag of time, lack of hope, 'alternative' lifetstyles and endless holidays moved things on for some quite fast in those years. I think people still had expectations and hope in those days so when it went wrong it was worse. Having hope and expectation these days is different, it's not the norm in the way it was, people did not expect to waste their lives back then, especially when you saw the way some other parts of the country were having a booming time.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 20, 2024, 12:04:31 am
Quote from: Only Me on November 19, 2024, 11:53:18 pm

Yeah me too - the double roundabout at the bottom of Broadway was a bit of a favourite too. Is the test centre still on Utting Avenue East, or do I (mis)remember it moving to Parthenon Drive?
That's where I had my last (my fault) accident, waking up late and trying to get to a West Brom game, long time ago
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 31, 2024, 12:24:03 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thrwi8Mpa9s

Some coloured footage of Liverpool in 1929. Really crazy stuff.
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 31, 2024, 12:38:51 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 31, 2024, 12:24:03 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thrwi8Mpa9s

Some coloured footage of Liverpool in 1929. Really crazy stuff.

And everyone walking around in suits and hats. No high vis jackets or hard hats on the scaffolding either lol
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 31, 2024, 12:41:19 pm
^
^
Amazing. I so wish we'd kept those trams and the Overhead Railway.

Thanks for post it.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 31, 2024, 02:00:31 pm
The overhead railway must have given the place a real big city feeling
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 31, 2024, 02:05:33 pm
Thanks for posting I love looking at old film reels
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 31, 2024, 02:10:23 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 31, 2024, 12:41:19 pm
^
^
Amazing. I so wish we'd kept those trams and the Overhead Railway.

Thanks for post it.
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 31, 2024, 02:05:33 pm
Thanks for posting I love looking at old film reels
Thirded.
Amazing clips.
cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:35:40 am
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 31, 2024, 12:24:03 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thrwi8Mpa9s

Some coloured footage of Liverpool in 1929. Really crazy stuff.

An amazing bit of footage that and quite poignant , my great grandfather worked on the construction of martins bank and thats seen about 3 minutes in . My mums cousin has done an extensive family tree and research and sent me the following texts a few years back

 this is a story Nan and my dad told me . When Walter ( great grandad ) was killed in an accident building martins bank next to the town hall , Nan was left with 5 kids and one shilling she borrowed to bury grandad on 22-12-29. After Christmas she went to the parish asking for a job they replied we do not give jobs but we can take your 3 boys and put them in the Seamans orphanage, she replied no way they will end up in Canada or Australia. One week later she a started a job in smithdown hospital 6-00 am to 6-00 pm mon to fri and half day Saturday, your mum worked in the laundry at the hospital 

Hard times indeed
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
Today at 04:30:08 am
Quote from: cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove on Yesterday at 10:35:40 am

 After Christmas she went to the parish asking for a job they replied we do not give jobs but we can take your 3 boys and put them in the Seamans orphanage, she replied no way they will end up in Canada or Australia.


There's quite a story behind that...

https://www.childmigrantstrust.org/child-migration-history

https://www.britishhomechildren.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNsdzjlPukc

In keeping with this thread there's a few useful photos in the there.


