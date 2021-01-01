Park Lane....1972.....Only Me might know a few mushes?....







Hiya mate hows things - hope all is good with you.What a fantastic picture. I was six at the time, and 99% certainty that I would have been somewhere within 300 yards of where that was taken.Swedish church on the left, and the 27 bus before it did the Shiel Road circular route. Old Canning Place in the background too, and the Heap Mill that theyre currently gentrifying.That pub you can just see on the right is the one our bus crashed into on the way back to school from a games lesson in Jericho 😁. We used to get a green double decker there and back, and St Vinnys is about 50 yards to the right of the cameraman. The bus used to swing a moody right hand turn at that pub to park on Greetham Street, and this one time the driver misjudged it and the left hand front corner of the bus hit the pub.I would t name them on here, but I know the young lad in the foreground, the girl with the Afro front left, and the two arl girls (they were probably thirty😄) to her right as you look at the pic.A few others Im fairly certain of but not 100% sure.As for what theyre doing, Im too young to remember first hand, but I do have a memory of me ma talking about when people blocked the streets off in protest at all the traffic because kids kept getting run over. That might be it, because there was defo a pelican crossing put in around where they are all standing?Oddly enough, got run over on park lane myself about two or three years after that pic, but further up, by the Baltic Triangle.