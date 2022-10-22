« previous next »
Old photos of and around Liverpool

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
October 22, 2022, 04:38:07 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 22, 2022, 04:20:59 pm
Brilliant.

Ian Callaghan could still get a game in our current midfield.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
October 22, 2022, 05:20:36 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 22, 2022, 04:38:07 pm
Ian Callaghan could still get a game in our current midfield.
Stevie has some time on his hands right now.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
October 26, 2022, 02:54:13 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 21, 2022, 09:58:53 pm
Can't find a thread on here to post old LFC pictures, so I thought I'd stick this in here.
Ken Dodd and the Giant Men in 1965.

picture upload site


The days of gentlemen footballers, recognised every face except the bloke on the very far right as you look at it and the one immediately above Ken (albeit you can only see the hair). Should be able to work that out from who is missing from below


Chris Lawler, Roger Hunt, Geoff Strong, Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yeats, Gerry Byrne, Ronnie Moran?, Ian Callaghan, Alf Arrowsmith, Tommy Smith, Gordon Milne


plus Bob Shankly, Joe Fagan and Bob Paisley


Gordon Wallace, Willie Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St.John (does not look like the last two)


Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 1, 2022, 03:17:07 am

'Old Liverpool 1930's footage colour and sound enhanced' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo</a>
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 1, 2022, 09:50:16 am
A remarkable and brilliant bit of film that , bet the guy who filmed it would never have imagined newly 90 years later people would be marvelling over it . Such a New York vibe on there too especially the construction of the India Buildings
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 1, 2022, 01:54:49 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on November  1, 2022, 09:50:16 am
A remarkable and brilliant bit of film that , bet the guy who filmed it would never have imagined newly 90 years later people would be marvelling over it . Such a New York vibe on there too especially the construction of the India Buildings
Exactly what I was thinking. Brilliant clip.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 2, 2022, 07:33:14 am
Quote from: oojason on November  1, 2022, 03:17:07 am
'Old Liverpool 1930's footage colour and sound enhanced' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo</a>

That belongs in the 'would you sit here' thread.
Todays OH&S nazi's would have a thromy.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 2, 2022, 10:49:08 am
Those of us who remember the old Hood Street Gyrotory & bus stops, which was like playing frogger if the bus driver didn't pull in & stop the bus kerbside, when letting passengers board.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/nostalgia/liverpools-lost-bubble-bus-stops-25407363
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 2, 2022, 10:52:30 am
Quote from: Brissyred on November  2, 2022, 07:33:14 am
That belongs in the 'would you sit here' thread.
Todays OH&S nazi's would have a thromy.

Hmm. You may be having a bit of a laugh but last Friday I walked past the ventilation shaft of the Wallasey Tunnel at Seacombe and read the memorial to the nine men killed during its construction.

Building sites are still dangerous places but probably a  lot safer now than in the 1960s when the tunnel was being excavated.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 2, 2022, 03:54:35 pm
Another old film.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3-i5MK40vp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3-i5MK40vp8</a>
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 16, 2022, 09:43:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on November  1, 2022, 03:17:07 am
'Old Liverpool 1930's footage colour and sound enhanced' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo</a>

Great film but as someone who struggles being at the top of a ladder its absolutely excruciating to watch those fellas on top of the buildings 😱
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 16, 2022, 10:13:26 pm
Quote from: Lad on November 16, 2022, 09:43:33 pm
Great film but as someone who struggles being at the top of a ladder its absolutely excruciating to watch those fellas on top of the buildings 😱
Great stuff.
Zero Health and Safety in those days.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
February 8, 2023, 11:26:30 am
Liverpool Overhead Railway Terminus at Seaforth.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
February 8, 2023, 11:55:54 am
Quote from: Zeppelin on October  8, 2022, 08:45:25 am
A few more

Not often you see a modern foto thats better than the old one..another of the Mereton, this from th 50's.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2023, 12:40:24 am
Who the fuck are youse then ? 

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2023, 01:10:58 am
Quote from: Medellin on February  8, 2023, 11:55:54 am
Not often you see a modern foto thats better than the old one..another of the Mereton, this from th 50's.
was a good pub, the Merton.  is it still going?
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2023, 10:35:32 am
Quote from: SamLad on April 10, 2023, 01:10:58 am
was a good pub, the Merton.  is it still going?

Just noticed its a Threlfalls pub.

Our office was just behind the brewery in Trueman Street and regularly visited to test and stamp beer meters before they were fitted in pubs.

In the early 70s visits were always accompanied by a couple of free pints and youd have a chat with traffic wardens and postmen who were also enjoying the free hospitality. ;D
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2023, 11:01:27 am
The Merton was a Wetherspoons for awhile. Good news if it's escaped.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2023, 10:34:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  9, 2021, 07:23:52 pm
Nice pic's, Rob.

I spent a few afternoons in The Futurist. Also remember Eros on London Road, although I never went in.

Got loads of stuff from Greenberg's back in the day.

I see Les Dennis was on at the She Club in those ads.  :)

£1.25 to get into the Spion Kop. Those were the days, my friend...
Talking about Greenbergs a while back and me mate said he got his rig out for the 86 cup final there "Lutha jacket and cargo pants". Another lad said he got his rig out there  too "2nd officer on a  Norwegian freighter!"
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 19, 2023, 09:23:23 am
Liverpool Records Office have started digitising their photos

https://liverpool.access.preservica.com/









Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 19, 2023, 04:06:02 pm
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on May 19, 2023, 09:23:23 am
Liverpool Records Office have started digitising their photos

https://liverpool.access.preservica.com/










Nice one.
Will take a gander later.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 19, 2023, 10:19:41 pm
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
August 1, 2023, 01:04:36 pm
https://twitter.com/ballantine70/status/1686124526814351360

These ones around the city from around the time of the 1966 World Cup
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
August 28, 2023, 11:59:29 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  1, 2023, 01:04:36 pm
https://twitter.com/ballantine70/status/1686124526814351360

These ones around the city from around the time of the 1966 World Cup
I think they have been taken down.

There's a few on his main twitter page. https://twitter.com/ballantine70
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
August 28, 2023, 07:31:58 pm
RAF P51 Mustangs (MKII or possibly MKIII) going into the tunnel in Birkenhead and emerging in town, then going down past the Liver Buildings on their way to Speke - 1943





Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
August 30, 2023, 11:31:08 pm
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
September 12, 2023, 07:35:57 pm
Was looking for a picture of the dogs on the roof of the Windmill on Tower Hill and found a few of Tower Hill from when I was a teen

The Top Shops with the Tenterhook in the foreground



The view from the other side with the Farmers Arms



These flats didn't even last 10 years, 7 blocks demolished in 1982
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
Today at 03:54:34 pm
Hey everyone, hoping you can help out my good friend, he's asked me to pass this one on in case some of you might be able to help out :)

Quote
"I am planning to release a single soon (soon being relative  these projects always take longer than you expect). Its a retrospective look at my childhood growing up in Liverpool in the 60s. I mention a few iconic things from back then like the green double-deckers, the Liver Birds, the Kardomah, etc and I wanted to make a photo/video collage for the song. So I thought I would ask you if you have any photos which would fit that description and if youd be willing to share them. "

Ta!  :wave
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
Today at 03:59:26 pm
Quote from: crackerbox on Today at 03:54:34 pm
Hey everyone, hoping you can help out my good friend, he's asked me to pass this one on in case some of you might be able to help out :)

Ta!  :wave
A good few green double-deckers in here. https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/333336809902378440/

Loads of Liver Birds, the Kardomah-related stuff in google images as well.
