Old photos of and around Liverpool

Brilliant.

Ian Callaghan could still get a game in our current midfield.
Ian Callaghan could still get a game in our current midfield.
Stevie has some time on his hands right now.
Can't find a thread on here to post old LFC pictures, so I thought I'd stick this in here.
Ken Dodd and the Giant Men in 1965.

picture upload site


The days of gentlemen footballers, recognised every face except the bloke on the very far right as you look at it and the one immediately above Ken (albeit you can only see the hair). Should be able to work that out from who is missing from below


Chris Lawler, Roger Hunt, Geoff Strong, Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yeats, Gerry Byrne, Ronnie Moran?, Ian Callaghan, Alf Arrowsmith, Tommy Smith, Gordon Milne


plus Bob Shankly, Joe Fagan and Bob Paisley


Gordon Wallace, Willie Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St.John (does not look like the last two)


'Old Liverpool 1930's footage colour and sound enhanced' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UXZZwmUFkvo</a>
