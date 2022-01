There is a c reg car on the far left of the picture which makes it 65 or later , the other thing Iíve noticed is what looks like a huge lamppost to the far right which may be something youíd see around the Mersey tunnel or some city centre location , Itís an old cinema by the looks of it too possibly once known as the magnet but ainít got a clue 😀 .





Edit : cheated and would never have got that though realise why thereís a huge lampost now