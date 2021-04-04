Cheers mate.



It was St James Gardens, which stood on the corner of Park Lane and Nelson St. Theres a Chinese supermarket on the site now (Nelson St is the street that runs up to the arch in the middle of Chinatown).



Kenty was nearby but was a much bigger block than ours. It was near Park Lane too, but was much nearer to town- within about 150 yards of the current site of the John Lewis car park.



Not sure if the Davy Lew had a pitch on the roof, but about 100 yards further up towards the cathedral was a youth club called The Yorky which definitely did. Spent many happy hours up there playing footy fifty foot above street level in a safety cage that only had about six large holes in it😁