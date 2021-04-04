« previous next »
Old photos of and around Liverpool

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 4, 2021, 11:19:02 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 27, 2021, 09:50:56 pm
This is the building at the very top of the picture.


Googlemap 3D to the rescue.  It's hard to get the exact position as the Anglican blocks the shot, so I've approximated with the little mausoleum in top left.

Incidentally for anybody who doesn't know, that little mausoleum is a dumping ground for orphaned statues from buildings in the city that have been demolished.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 4, 2021, 11:46:23 am
I stand corrcted. It is the quarry on Upper Duke St, The Cathederal under construction.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 9, 2021, 10:31:44 am
late 70s, Terry Mc's chip and some little punks been to Probe/Erics and the Teardrops too

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MB66QxRIR8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MB66QxRIR8k</a>
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2021, 11:48:46 am
Quote from: kavah on April  9, 2021, 10:31:44 am
late 70s, Terry Mc's chip and some little punks been to Probe/Erics and the Teardrops too

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MB66QxRIR8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MB66QxRIR8k</a>

Where'd you find that mate?

One of the tenement flats you can see at 1-45 is the actual one where I grew up as a kid. I reckon the view is along Watkinson Street.

And that beautiful building in  the first 20 seconds or so is the David Lewis Centre [known locally as the Davy Lew]. Absolute architectural masterpiece on a scale that makes the Florrie look like a garden shed. But its all much nicer now - there's a lovely big traffic intersection there instead.

Boss video mate.

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2021, 05:37:44 pm
Quote from: Only Me on April 10, 2021, 11:48:46 am
Where'd you find that mate?

One of the tenement flats you can see at 1-45 is the actual one where I grew up as a kid. I reckon the view is along Watkinson Street.

And that beautiful building in  the first 20 seconds or so is the David Lewis Centre [known locally as the Davy Lew]. Absolute architectural masterpiece on a scale that makes the Florrie look like a garden shed. But its all much nicer now - there's a lovely big traffic intersection there instead.

Boss video mate.



Just one Youtube recommended after I went down a La's rabbit hole last night. Julian Cope impressing us all with his French accent.

Yes what an edifice that is, was there a football pitch / cage on the roof?
What's the tenement? Was it on Park Lane, I thought it might be Kent Gardens?

here's the link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MB66QxRIR8k&t=7s

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2021, 06:04:42 pm
Quote from: Only Me on April 10, 2021, 11:48:46 am
Where'd you find that mate?

One of the tenement flats you can see at 1-45 is the actual one where I grew up as a kid. I reckon the view is along Watkinson Street.

And that beautiful building in  the first 20 seconds or so is the David Lewis Centre [known locally as the Davy Lew]. Absolute architectural masterpiece on a scale that makes the Florrie look like a garden shed. But its all much nicer now - there's a lovely big traffic intersection there instead.

Boss video mate.



:(

Just checked Rob's post from a couple of pages back.  Seems it sat right in the middle of the junction where Great George Street meets Parliament Street.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2021, 06:10:50 pm
Cheers mate.

It was St James Gardens, which stood on the corner of Park Lane and Nelson St. Theres a Chinese supermarket on the site now (Nelson St is the street that runs up to the arch in the middle of Chinatown).

Kenty was nearby but was a much bigger block than ours. It was near Park Lane too, but was much nearer to town- within about 150 yards of the current site of the John Lewis car park.

Not sure if the Davy Lew had a pitch on the roof, but about 100 yards further up towards the cathedral was a youth club called The Yorky which definitely did. Spent many happy hours up there playing footy fifty foot above street level in a safety cage that only had about six large holes in it😁
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 10, 2021, 10:48:20 pm
This video was on Twitter a few months back and the lad in the top hat was tagged into it a late 50odd year old man now 😀
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 14, 2021, 12:28:10 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 10, 2021, 10:48:20 pm
This video was on Twitter a few months back and the lad in the top hat was tagged into it a late 50odd year old man now 😀

Hopefully still sporting that top hat!
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
April 14, 2021, 09:41:00 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 10, 2021, 10:48:20 pm
This video was on Twitter a few months back and the lad in the top hat was tagged into it a late 50odd year old man now 😀

My parents would never have allowed me to go that far with (what passed for) my mates when I was that age. He only looks about 10. ;D

Granted, there were a lot of tower blocks and residential areas on the outskirts of the city back then.  :)
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 01:48:30 pm


Not so old but apparently the last surviving example of a Georgian bowed shop window in Liverpool..

Go 'ed, where is it..bag of Maltesers for the winner!  :D

No cheating!
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 02:41:35 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 14, 2021, 01:48:30 pm


Not so old but apparently the last surviving example of a Georgian bowed shop window in Liverpool..

Go 'ed, where is it..bag of Maltesers for the winner!  :D

No cheating!



Mount pleasant
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 05:40:46 pm
The High street.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 05:49:21 pm
Quote from: Big Red Richie on May 14, 2021, 05:40:46 pm
The High street.

Iiiiiiiin One.



No 102 High St to be precise.

105 B5178
https://maps.app.goo.gl/9GsD6Rnc76CkkZnz5
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 05:53:09 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 14, 2021, 05:49:21 pm
Iiiiiiiin One.



No 102 High St to be precise.

105 B5178
https://maps.app.goo.gl/9GsD6Rnc76CkkZnz5

I drove past that every day for 18 months when I worked on Picton Rd and didn't recognise it :butt
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 06:31:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2021, 05:53:09 pm
I drove past that every day for 18 months when I worked on Picton Rd and didn't recognise it :butt

Even worse mate..I never saw this for years too!

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 14, 2021, 10:08:40 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 14, 2021, 01:48:30 pm
Not so old but apparently the last surviving example of a Georgian bowed shop window in Liverpool..
Great pic that mate.
I'm surprised how level the steps are, it doesn't look like they've been repaired and usually you'd see significant wear for such an old gaff.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 15, 2021, 08:56:02 am
Quote from: John C on May 14, 2021, 10:08:40 pm
Great pic that mate.
I'm surprised how level the steps are, it doesn't look like they've been repaired and usually you'd see significant wear for such an old gaff.

I could be wrong John but to me it does look like they have been repaired some time ago.
There are lines of algae/moss between steps which probably are where the original ones are.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 17, 2021, 01:57:03 pm
You could well be correct Med.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
May 24, 2021, 10:09:10 pm
1959/2021



A few pics of the planetarium..opened May 1970.







Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
June 10, 2021, 04:55:19 pm
I loved the planetarium in the old days.  Last time I went was around eight years ago, where they had this stupid documentary about the seasons on Earth.  I've sitting there watching films of the north pole, with the whole room bright as fuck thinking to myself, "wtf?  Show some fucking SPACE stuff!"
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
June 12, 2021, 11:57:53 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 24, 2021, 10:09:10 pm
1959/2021

I hope, if my house is ever on fire, that the fire engine on the very right hand side in the top pic' doesn't turn up  ::)  ;D
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
June 17, 2021, 05:01:20 pm
Can anybody please link me to that collection of old Liverpool maps with the googlemap transparency slider?  I thought I book marked it, but now I can't find it.  :-X
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
Today at 03:42:04 am
Quote from: Red Berry on June 17, 2021, 05:01:20 pm
Can anybody please link me to that collection of old Liverpool maps with the googlemap transparency slider?  I thought I book marked it, but now I can't find it.  :-X
Is this the one you mean?

https://historic-liverpool.co.uk/interactive-maps/old-streets-liverpool/#15/53.4000/-2.9800
