Commando magazine was required reading in the early 1960s as was Captain Hurricane RM and his side kick 'Maggot' Malone who fetured in the Valiant.



Hurricane was famed for his raging fury, which he often turned on the invidious sneaky Japs, occasionally on the Krauts who were sometimes seen as a bit more gentlemanly, unless of course they wore a monocle and jackboots.



Racially sterotyping de rigeur in those halcyon days.



Pretty understandable when you think how raw the war still was, especially what the Japanese did to POWs, I can imagine they were really hated by ex servicemen and this was passed down. My great uncle was destroyed by the Japanese in a POW camp, he was never right until the day he died.I know a little bit about Japanese attitudes due to doing Kendo and Karate and they really do not accept surrender, military service was to the death and therefore they treated POWs with contempt.