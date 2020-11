Thanks L12 for the walk down memory lane. Canít beat a bit of nostalgia every now and again.



I think itís a shame when you look at the beautiful old picture house they pulled down and what they put up in itís place. I canít believe the old one only stood for 40 years and the Ďnewí one has been there for 47 years !! Itís one reason why I donít want us to ever leave Anfield. You can never replicate, encapsulate or replace the spirit of the place.