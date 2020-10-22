« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Old photos of and around Liverpool  (Read 593439 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3720 on: October 22, 2020, 10:32:03 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on September 20, 2020, 03:22:10 PM
Ta mate..one of the reasons I post photos is for the reaction posts & stories/memories others have from seeing them.
Like this..some reason Birkenhead shouts out where this was taken..





The amount of litter :no
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,142
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3721 on: October 22, 2020, 04:50:17 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 22, 2020, 10:28:22 AM
That Polo top that the fella has on reminds me of me arl fella for some reason.
Is it coz he was minty?  ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3722 on: October 25, 2020, 11:34:55 AM »
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3723 on: October 25, 2020, 04:16:03 PM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 25, 2020, 11:34:55 AM
The photographer did it for effect.

Why? To make the people of Birkenhead look like scum?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3724 on: October 25, 2020, 04:38:16 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 25, 2020, 04:16:03 PM
Why? To make the people of Birkenhead look like scum?

Or to sell it to the Scum?
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3725 on: October 25, 2020, 05:50:25 PM »
No idea, you can search "Martin Parr" though, they're his images I think.



Ones like that.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3726 on: October 29, 2020, 10:32:07 AM »
Didn't know Conteh gegged in!  :D

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3727 on: October 29, 2020, 11:13:30 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 29, 2020, 10:32:07 AM
Didn't know Conteh gegged in!  :D



I've got a photo of me in 1974 with a knot in my tie the same size as Phil Thompson's. I also had a Kevin Keegan perm.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3728 on: October 29, 2020, 12:30:48 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 29, 2020, 10:32:07 AM
Didn't know Conteh gegged in!  :D



Think it was because he had just retained his European lightheavyweight title and was crowned british and commonwealth heavyweight champion on 22nd May.

Even in May 1973 we were doing bigger parades than Man City  :wave

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,936
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3729 on: October 29, 2020, 02:01:16 PM »
Man City actually had something to shout about in the 70s and all. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3730 on: November 2, 2020, 11:33:11 AM »
1 housepoint for the first to name the location and the year!
No cheating  :D

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,887
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3731 on: November 2, 2020, 11:50:50 AM »
Aigburth Road opposite the library - what is Home Bargains now?

Late 70s?
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3732 on: November 2, 2020, 11:54:07 AM »
Location as Sam says - 1968?
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3733 on: November 2, 2020, 12:29:57 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  2, 2020, 11:54:07 AM
Location as Sam says - 1968?

Close enough..spot on lads & dated '69.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,887
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3734 on: November 2, 2020, 12:56:01 PM »
I know nothing about cars  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3735 on: November 2, 2020, 01:23:24 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on November  2, 2020, 12:56:01 PM
I know nothing about cars  ;D

Did you notice three of the women in the picture are wearing hats?

That stopped in 1970.
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,142
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3736 on: November 2, 2020, 01:56:07 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  2, 2020, 01:23:24 PM
Did you notice three of the women in the picture are wearing hats?

That stopped in 1970.
;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3737 on: November 4, 2020, 11:47:35 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  2, 2020, 01:23:24 PM
Did you notice three of the women in the picture are wearing hats?

That stopped in 1970.


Right! My mother never left the house without a headscarf until the 70s  ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3738 on: November 4, 2020, 01:35:34 PM »
Quote from: kavah on November  4, 2020, 11:47:35 AM

Right! My mother never left the house without a headscarf until the 70s  ;D

In the 60s My Nan who lived off Lodge Lane brought up a large family in a two up, two down as a widow wouldn't leave the house, even to go and buy' a nice piece of fish for dinner', without a hat held in place by a fearsome hat pin. As a kid I wondered how she didn't skewer her head.

Actually when I started working for the Council in the late 60s they'd only just got rid of the requirement for men to wear hats when out in public. My dad was an engineer and would wear a trilby type hat for work and a flat cap out of work.

You just have to look at the pictures of the crowds on the ferry to New Brighton suited and booted, all in hats. I wish I had the bottle to wear a fedora. :D
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,142
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3739 on: November 4, 2020, 02:37:29 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  4, 2020, 01:35:34 PM
I wish I had the bottle to wear a fedora. :D
Summon up your inner Tom Davies and go for it  :thumbup
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3740 on: November 4, 2020, 05:42:46 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November  4, 2020, 02:37:29 PM
Summon up your inner Tom Davies and go for it  :thumbup

Do you remember when players would wear some type of topical fancy dress for a publicity shot? Keegan and Toshack wearing pin stripe suits, big knotted ties and fedoras to tie in with the Godfather.

Or was that the early usual 1970s fashion?
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3741 on: November 12, 2020, 01:11:30 AM »
Ray Capone

Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Yeah right..
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3742 on: November 12, 2020, 07:23:20 AM »
I'll raise yer..

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3743 on: November 12, 2020, 08:57:39 AM »
Quote from: kavah on November 12, 2020, 01:11:30 AM
Ray Capone



And that's the one! Which reminds around he same time we'd sloped off work to a nightclub in the basement of one of the buildings in Water Street (name escapes me at the mo) for the Friday afternoon start to the weekend and there were the whole Liverpool team passing round the ale and eyeing up the talent.

Sadly Ray wasn't wearing his fedora.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3744 on: November 13, 2020, 12:43:37 AM »
^ Tiffanys was just before my time, a disco on a Friday lunch hour, sounds great  ;D
The players were rascals back then, I used to see them in some right shady boozers.


Found it in the other thread
Quote from: bordeauxred on March 27, 2011, 08:28:22 PM
... Tiffanys in India Blds
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3745 on: November 14, 2020, 12:19:27 AM »
Anyone on this?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3746 on: November 14, 2020, 09:18:50 AM »
Quote from: moondog on November 14, 2020, 12:19:27 AM
Anyone on this?

A mix of punks, skins and casuals.

All that's missing is Kevin Turley, the People's Poet, to compose a paean of praise to the 'Kids'.

And around then I was going to the Conti so you could imagine what I was wearing.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3747 on: November 14, 2020, 09:21:48 AM »
Quote from: kavah on November 13, 2020, 12:43:37 AM
^ Tiffanys was just before my time, a disco on a Friday lunch hour, sounds great  ;D
The players were rascals back then, I used to see them in some right shady boozers.


Found it in the other thread

Tiffany's it was. I rarely went there as our Friday lunch haunts were the Pen and Wig or the new pubs in St Johns (not the Penny Farthing which served shite Higsons Ales).
Logged

Online Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 03:42:44 PM »
Gone fairly quiet on here since we lost Gulley. Shame as I love the old Liverpool photos. Sadly I dont have the confidence and technical ability to be uploading pictures and stuff from other sites. Old cuntitis its known as.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,038
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 04:00:03 PM »
Yep, we'll always miss Gulley. Here's a good one of Aigy Rd. Love this pic.

Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 05:17:06 PM »
How do you post pictures?
Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 05:27:06 PM »
Worked it out.  This fascinates me, Allerton Road opposite the cinema, US Mustang planes on their way to Speke.  I think  1943/44.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:16 PM by BJ »
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,038
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 07:54:30 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 05:27:06 PM
Worked it out.  This fascinates me, Allerton Road opposite the cinema, US Mustang planes on their way to Speke.  I think  1943/44.

That's fascinating mate, I'd love to know when that cinema was knocked down. I kind of remember the new one being built, but no way do I remember that old one existing.
Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 08:07:03 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:54:30 PM
That's fascinating mate, I'd love to know when that cinema was knocked down. I kind of remember the new one being built, but no way do I remember that old one existing.
The cinema in the picture is the Plaza, opened in 1928. It became the Gaumont and then the Odeon. It was knocked down in April 1971 and a new shopping centre built including Tesco and an upstairs cinema, the Classic, the one you remember which is still there but shut down in 2009. I think they used the space as a gym for a while. 
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,038
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3754 on: Today at 08:44:56 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:07:03 PM
The cinema in the picture is the Plaza, opened in 1928. It became the Gaumont and then the Odeon. It was knocked down in April 1971 and a new shopping centre built including Tesco and an upstairs cinema, the Classic, the one you remember which is still there but shut down in 2009. I think they used the space as a gym for a while. 
Yeah me mate just sent me that info when I asked a few lads. I was born in '62 and I don't remember that at all :)
Logged

Offline L12

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3755 on: Today at 09:22:37 PM »
here are some Allerton Road pics
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:42 PM by L12 »
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,865
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3756 on: Today at 09:36:09 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:44:56 PM
Yeah me mate just sent me that info when I asked a few lads. I was born in '62 and I don't remember that at all :)
Memory fades with age - and you've done well for someone born in '62............that's 1862 mind........
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,865
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3757 on: Today at 09:38:11 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 05:17:06 PM
How do you post pictures?
Option 1 - download some jpgs to your desktop, ensure they're each under 200kb, attach them to your post.

Option 2 - find an image that has a url - start a post - type [ img ] but miss out the spaces, copy and paste the whole url, then close the tags with [ /img ] again without the spaces.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 