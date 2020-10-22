

Right! My mother never left the house without a headscarf until the 70s



In the 60s My Nan who lived off Lodge Lane brought up a large family in a two up, two down as a widow wouldn't leave the house, even to go and buy' a nice piece of fish for dinner', without a hat held in place by a fearsome hat pin. As a kid I wondered how she didn't skewer her head.Actually when I started working for the Council in the late 60s they'd only just got rid of the requirement for men to wear hats when out in public. My dad was an engineer and would wear a trilby type hat for work and a flat cap out of work.You just have to look at the pictures of the crowds on the ferry to New Brighton suited and booted, all in hats. I wish I had the bottle to wear a fedora.