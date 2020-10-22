« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Old photos of and around Liverpool  (Read 589303 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3720 on: October 22, 2020, 10:32:03 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on September 20, 2020, 03:22:10 PM
Ta mate..one of the reasons I post photos is for the reaction posts & stories/memories others have from seeing them.
Like this..some reason Birkenhead shouts out where this was taken..





The amount of litter :no
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3721 on: October 22, 2020, 04:50:17 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 22, 2020, 10:28:22 AM
That Polo top that the fella has on reminds me of me arl fella for some reason.
Is it coz he was minty?  ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3722 on: October 25, 2020, 11:34:55 AM »
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3723 on: October 25, 2020, 04:16:03 PM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 25, 2020, 11:34:55 AM
The photographer did it for effect.

Why? To make the people of Birkenhead look like scum?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3724 on: October 25, 2020, 04:38:16 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 25, 2020, 04:16:03 PM
Why? To make the people of Birkenhead look like scum?

Or to sell it to the Scum?
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3725 on: October 25, 2020, 05:50:25 PM »
No idea, you can search "Martin Parr" though, they're his images I think.



Ones like that.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Yeah right..
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3726 on: October 29, 2020, 10:32:07 AM »
Didn't know Conteh gegged in!  :D

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3727 on: October 29, 2020, 11:13:30 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 29, 2020, 10:32:07 AM
Didn't know Conteh gegged in!  :D



I've got a photo of me in 1974 with a knot in my tie the same size as Phil Thompson's. I also had a Kevin Keegan perm.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3728 on: October 29, 2020, 12:30:48 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 29, 2020, 10:32:07 AM
Didn't know Conteh gegged in!  :D



Think it was because he had just retained his European lightheavyweight title and was crowned british and commonwealth heavyweight champion on 22nd May.

Even in May 1973 we were doing bigger parades than Man City  :wave

Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,256
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3729 on: October 29, 2020, 02:01:16 PM »
Man City actually had something to shout about in the 70s and all. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Yeah right..
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 11:33:11 AM »
1 housepoint for the first to name the location and the year!
No cheating  :D

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,876
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 11:50:50 AM »
Aigburth Road opposite the library - what is Home Bargains now?

Late 70s?
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 11:54:07 AM »
Location as Sam says - 1968?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 